Cherokee County, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Child dies after being rescued from Sioux City backyard pool

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A sad update to a story Siouxland News brought you last week. Police say that the 2-year-old child that was rescued from a backyard pool last month died on August 26th. Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City woman arrested after Nebraska pursuit

CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a woman from Sioux City following a pursuit in Nebraska. According to NSP, around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, they were alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Trial set to begin for Plymouth Co. man charged with murder

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County man's murder trial is set to begin next week. 83-year-old Thomas Knapp is charged with first-degree murder in the May 2020 shooting death of Kevin Juzek. That shooting happened at Knapp's home in rural Merrill. A year ago Knapp was ruled incompetent...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Detours to be in effect due to ArtSplash event Labor Day Weekend

SIOUX CITY, IA — Here's a word of warning for anyone traveling into Downtown Sioux City this holiday weekend. Be prepared for detours. Several streets around the Sioux City Art Center are already closed in preparation for the ArtSplash festival Saturday and Sunday. That includes one lane of Nebraska...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

ArtSplash takes over downtown Sioux City during Labor Day Weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — ArtSplash returned to the streets of downtown taking over the Sioux City Art Center on Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend. "We're first and foremost about the art center, where we are standing right now we are getting lots of people through our doors," Todd Behrens, director of the Sioux City Art Center.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Garbage collection delayed for the week after Labor day Weekend

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Speaking of the labor day holiday, a reminder from the city of Sioux City. Because the holiday is on Monday, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day all next week. If your bins are usually picked up Monday, next week they'll be...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

GAME OF THE WEEK: Sioux City East vs Sioux City North

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City East Black Raiders defeat the Sioux City North Stars 28-2 in our Week 2 game of the week. After a first drive touchdown by East, neither defense was giving an inch for the majority of the first half. The Black Raiders were...
SIOUX CITY, IA
#Accident
siouxlandnews.com

Bulldogs take care of business against Crusaders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Le Mars improves to 2-0 on the season with a 28-0 win over Bishop Heelan. The Bulldogs will have a bye next week, and the Crusaders will go on the road to face Spencer in week 3.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hawks take down Jays in battle of the birds

LE MARS, Iowa — Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn defeats Gehlen Catholic in their week 2 matchup in a shootout, 50-35. HMS will take on South O'Brien in week 3, while Gehlen Catholic will take on Hinton.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Huskies steamroll Cossacks in half the time

ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies have outscored their first three opponents on the season 155-0. They've dominated every aspect of the game, and that was on full display against the Sioux Valley Cossacks Friday night. EP-J went up quick, 50-0 and the game was called at...
ELK POINT, SD

