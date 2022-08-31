Read full article on original website
Child dies after being rescued from Sioux City backyard pool
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A sad update to a story Siouxland News brought you last week. Police say that the 2-year-old child that was rescued from a backyard pool last month died on August 26th. Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of...
Sioux City woman arrested after Nebraska pursuit
CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a woman from Sioux City following a pursuit in Nebraska. According to NSP, around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, they were alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup.
Trial set to begin for Plymouth Co. man charged with murder
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County man's murder trial is set to begin next week. 83-year-old Thomas Knapp is charged with first-degree murder in the May 2020 shooting death of Kevin Juzek. That shooting happened at Knapp's home in rural Merrill. A year ago Knapp was ruled incompetent...
Detours to be in effect due to ArtSplash event Labor Day Weekend
SIOUX CITY, IA — Here's a word of warning for anyone traveling into Downtown Sioux City this holiday weekend. Be prepared for detours. Several streets around the Sioux City Art Center are already closed in preparation for the ArtSplash festival Saturday and Sunday. That includes one lane of Nebraska...
ArtSplash takes over downtown Sioux City during Labor Day Weekend
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — ArtSplash returned to the streets of downtown taking over the Sioux City Art Center on Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend. "We're first and foremost about the art center, where we are standing right now we are getting lots of people through our doors," Todd Behrens, director of the Sioux City Art Center.
Garbage collection delayed for the week after Labor day Weekend
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Speaking of the labor day holiday, a reminder from the city of Sioux City. Because the holiday is on Monday, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day all next week. If your bins are usually picked up Monday, next week they'll be...
GAME OF THE WEEK: Sioux City East vs Sioux City North
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City East Black Raiders defeat the Sioux City North Stars 28-2 in our Week 2 game of the week. After a first drive touchdown by East, neither defense was giving an inch for the majority of the first half. The Black Raiders were...
New filmmaker club in Siouxland hopes to instill a passion for the craft in all involved
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — There is a new group in Siouxland with a focus on film-making!. The Siouxland Filmmakers Club was started earlier this year. They have a goal to promote filmmaking in Sioux City and the surrounding areas and foster a love of the craft in Siouxlanders of all ages and interests.
Bulldogs take care of business against Crusaders
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Le Mars improves to 2-0 on the season with a 28-0 win over Bishop Heelan. The Bulldogs will have a bye next week, and the Crusaders will go on the road to face Spencer in week 3.
Hawks take down Jays in battle of the birds
LE MARS, Iowa — Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn defeats Gehlen Catholic in their week 2 matchup in a shootout, 50-35. HMS will take on South O'Brien in week 3, while Gehlen Catholic will take on Hinton.
Huskies steamroll Cossacks in half the time
ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies have outscored their first three opponents on the season 155-0. They've dominated every aspect of the game, and that was on full display against the Sioux Valley Cossacks Friday night. EP-J went up quick, 50-0 and the game was called at...
