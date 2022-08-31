Read full article on original website
ktbb.com
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will be starting mill and inlay work on FM 2868, near SH 155. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. The project will move east towards Flint throughout the week. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will be working on a drainage structure on FM 2207. A portion of the road will be partially closed from E. Wilkins Rd. to FM 1252. Expect delays and flaggers controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
ktbb.com
ETBU celebrates record student enrollment
MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University celebrates the highest recorded student enrollment in the university’s 110-year history with 1,771 total students. According to a news release, for three consecutive fall terms, the university’s total enrollment has exceeded 1,688 — surpassing 1,700 students in two of the three years. ETBU has seen steady growth over the last decade, with this year’s enrollment marking a 36% increase since 2014. Part of the growth in the past year can be attributed to an increased focus on the retention of undergraduate students with enhanced academic success services, and the expansion of graduate degree program offerings, according to the release.
ktbb.com
Public meeting for East Loop 281 corridor study
LONGVIEW — The City of Longview and the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization will host a public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to update residents on an ongoing study of the East Loop 281 Corridor from Tryon Road to Page Road/Delia Drive. The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the East Texas Builders Association and Event Center on Alpine Road. Planners with Fort Worth-based Freese and Nichols will present their recommendations for the corridor and engage the public for additional feedback, according to a news release. Click here for further details.
ktbb.com
Rusk County officials seek missing man
HENDERSON – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Eastside VFD, and Henderson Rescue initiated a search over the weekend for a missing person, according to a statement released Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, authorities have been looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. Officials say they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday. DPS investigated his vehicle as a wreck but was unable to locate Lancaster. According to the sheriff’s office, his wife said he did not come home Saturday night. Search and rescue has been staging at the Eastside VFD. Anyone with information has been asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-657-3581. Click here for any updates on this story.
ktbb.com
Longview police investigate fatal crash involving fire engine
LONGVIEW — Longview police are seeking leads following a fatal crash involving a Longview Fire Department fire engine. Police say around 6:35 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Alpine Rd. near E. Ann Drive. The initial investigation revealed that the fire engine was traveling west on Alpine and failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann in front of a motorcycle which was traveling east on Alpine. Officials say the motorcyclist unsuccessfully laid his motorcycle on the ground to avoid collision with the fire engine. They say fire personnel on scene immediately began providing first aid to the motorcyclist, who was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The motorcyclist has been identified as James Ray Neuville, 60, of Hallsville.
ktbb.com
Officials: Multiple students treated for dehydration after Brownsboro halftime show
BROWNSBORO – Multiple students who requested medical attention or were transported to the hospital after Friday night’s football halftime show have been released, according to Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Keri Hampton. According to our news partner KETK, Brownsboro Fire said the cause of the incident was determined to be the result of the students suffering from dehydration. After the halftime show, officials said they were alerted three students needed medical attention “for heat exposure type symptoms.” Brownsboro Fire said minutes later they received additional calls for service, and that multiple other students were requesting medical attention for similar symptoms.
ktbb.com
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors
RUSK – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. That’s according to our news partner KETK. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by the Texas Rangers,” Dickson said. “We have received numerous calls in reference to this matter and it’s not true. This rumor was started by a coward who has nothing better to do than stir trouble.” Dickson also said the department currently has multiple openings and encourages people to “stop being part of the problem and come work with us and be part of the solution.”
ktbb.com
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder
WOOD COUNTY — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Our news partner KETK reports that on Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance traveled to the DFW area and located Carr on Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. In 2007, 19-year-old Brittany McGlone was beaten, sexually assaulted, and murdered in the light of day. Her case remained without a suspect being publicly named for more than a decade. Carr was taken to the Wood County Jail and booked on a capital murder charge. Carr is being held on a $1 million bond.
ktbb.com
Chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest
TYLER – One person is held after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler police say an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a chase ensued. The chase went from Highway 31 West onto Patton Lane, then west onto Highway 64. DPS, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and constables came out to assist. The occupant pulled over at the airport and was arrested, police said. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
