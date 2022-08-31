Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
Mercedes G-Class Returns For 2023, But At A Price
Across the world's most affluent areas, there's one common thread - the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. From Beverly Hills to The Hamptons, the boxy Benz is the preferred choice of propulsion for the world's elite. Sadly, supply chain issues forced Mercedes Benz to retire the V8-powered Mercedes (and several of its siblings) for the entirety of 2022 before reopening orders for certain models like the GLS 580 later on.
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
Top Speed
The End of an Era - Looking Beyond the Bugatti Chiron and its Legendary W-16 Engine
You will probably agree that, when it comes to speed, exquisite craftsmanship, and exclusivity, Bugatti is at the very top of the automotive food chain. The company dates back to 1909 and has had a few highlights during its 100-plus-year history. The French carmaker continuously managed to produce the fastest cars in the world even as far back as the 1930s, with the Bugatti Type 57, of which only four are known to exist. However, it looks like Bugatti’s ICE-powered reign is at an end and it will be the Bugatti Chiron and its respective derivatives that would close the chapter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
Mecum Dallas To Feature Two 428 Powered 1969 Shelby GT500s
When it comes to classic Mustangs, it doesn't get much better than a 1969 Shelby GT500. The 1969 Mustang Shelby GT500 was received by the public well, and the release went off without a hitch. The 1969 model was restyled to be distinct with a restyled front facia, and the grille and headlights were shrouded in chrome trim. The rectangular light were now located in the new position below the GT500’s front bumper. Its hood now had three individual air scoops and the signature striping ran the length of the car on each side. What’s not the love about these cars? If you’re ready to bring home a 1969 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, you’re in luck, because two collector grade GT500s are heading to the Mecum Dallas auction, taking place September 7th-10th, check them out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting
What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
Yet Another Small Van Is Being Killed Off In America
If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Trademark Chevrolet Cavalier
General Motors has filed to trademark the Chevrolet Cavalier name, GM Authority has learned. Filed on August 26th, 2022 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97567240. The application carries a Goods and Services description of “Motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles.”
digg.com
Car Companies Are Making A Deadly Mistake With Electric Vehicles
It’s not too late for America to do something about it. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
electrek.co
Tesla spotted stacking structural battery packs at Gigafactory Texas; what’s happening?
Tesla has been spotted stacking an impressive number of structural battery packs in inventory at Gigafactory Texas. We look into what could be happening. When Tesla started production of Model Y at Gigafactory Texas earlier this year, it launched a new architecture for the electric SUV based on Tesla’s new structural battery pack design.
Top Speed
Is This A Future Harley-Davidson Electric Cruiser? It Sure Deserves To Be! - gallery
Here's an electric cruiser concept which is more than worthy of the Harley-Davidson badge. The motorcycle blends old-school elements such as the round headlight, spoke wheels, and the vintage front suspension, with modern electric features. Accordingly, you get a digital instrument cluster with an in-built map. Oh, and there's also...
Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls
The current generation of Ford F-150 is seeing a high number of recalls. But, are those just teething issues for the new-for-2021 truck? The post Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Comments / 1