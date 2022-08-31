Read full article on original website
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
Futurity
Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality
Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
US News and World Report
Oral Surgery on Your Calendar? Expert Offers Tips to Ease Anxiety
Oral Surgery on Your Calendar? Expert Offers Tips to Ease Anxiety. SUNDAY, Sept. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you’re planning to have oral surgery, be prepared, not scared, an expert suggests — and stay off YouTube. “I tell all of my patients, ‘The more you know, the...
US News and World Report
Too Often, Diabetes & Hearing Loss Go Together
SATURDAY, Sept. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Though it's not clear how diabetes may be related to hearing loss, many people experience both conditions simultaneously. About 37 million Americans have diabetes, estimates the American Diabetes Association. Meanwhile, about 34.5 million of them also have some type of hearing loss. Experiencing...
