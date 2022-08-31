Thomas “Tucker” Montgomery, 71 of Saxonburg passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was born in New Kensington, PA on November 6, 1950 to the late Audley and Emma Mae (Bennet) Montgomery. After high school Tom was drafted into the US Army and served his country honorably until parting as a Sergeant. He worked as a tool grinder for Westinghouse and Curtis Wright of Cheswick for over 44 years until his retirement. Tom enjoyed all sports, especially baseball, pitching horseshoes in leagues, and watching his grandchildren play their sports. He was known to be extremely hard working and diligent. Tom was a family-oriented man who lived through Christian values, nothing was more important to him than his family. He married the love of his life in 1971, Bernadette (Kearney) Montgomery, and they started a life together. He was loved and will be forever missed. Along with his wife Bernadette, he is survived by his children Laura, Jason (Julie), Casey (Elizabeth), and Nathan (Paisley) Montgomery. He was the brother of Robert Montgomery; grandfather of Charity Rose, Anna Bella Grace, Blake Thomas, and Evan James. He is also survived by Evie Burch and family, Cecelia Updegraff and family and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers John and George. A celebration of life gathering will be held from noon – 8 on Sunday, September 18th at 115 Glade Mill Rd., Saxonburg. Arrangements through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

SAXONBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO