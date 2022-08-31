Read full article on original website
John V. Rodgers
Born in Butler on March 8, 1949, he was a son of the late Leroy and Lenore Cherry Rodgers. He was employed for more than 30 years as a communications technician for AT&T. John was a member of All Saints Parish, Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church. He was a Ham...
George V. Dellen, Sr.
George V. Dellen, Sr., 73, of East Brady, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. George was a proud veteran of the Navy (Vietnam) serving onboard the USS Winston. He enjoyed hunting, boating, watching his children and especially his granddaughter play sports. Lifetime member of the VFW and United Mine Workers. George spent 31 years with Penn Allegh as a coal miner. He then went to work at Penreco – Calumet as a Boiler Operator and Plant Mechanic retiring after 15 years.
Daniel Otto “Dan” Surrena
Daniel Otto “Dan” Surrena, 84, of Chicora, went to be with the Lord late Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022 at the Chicora Medical Center. Dan was born in Clintonville, Venango County, on June 1, 1938. He was the son of the late Daniel E. and Jean Titus Surrena.
Gary L. Craig
Gary L. Craig, 80 of Chicora, PA passed away on September 4, 2022 after a hard-fought battle with cancer at Good Samaritan Hospice. He was born in Butler, PA in September 12, 1941, and was raised by Vic and Fanny Craig. Gary was previously employed by Fugini Ford, Hertz Trucking,...
Debra Lee Stevens Pincek
Debra Lee Stevens Pincek, 69, went to her eternal home on September 2, 2022. She was a loving and kind woman of God; a mother, sister, cousin, aunt, colleague, and friend. She was born in Butler, PA on April 18, 1953, the eldest daughter of Calvin and Donna Foss Stevens.
Thomas “Tucker” Montgomery
Thomas “Tucker” Montgomery, 71 of Saxonburg passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was born in New Kensington, PA on November 6, 1950 to the late Audley and Emma Mae (Bennet) Montgomery. After high school Tom was drafted into the US Army and served his country honorably until parting as a Sergeant. He worked as a tool grinder for Westinghouse and Curtis Wright of Cheswick for over 44 years until his retirement. Tom enjoyed all sports, especially baseball, pitching horseshoes in leagues, and watching his grandchildren play their sports. He was known to be extremely hard working and diligent. Tom was a family-oriented man who lived through Christian values, nothing was more important to him than his family. He married the love of his life in 1971, Bernadette (Kearney) Montgomery, and they started a life together. He was loved and will be forever missed. Along with his wife Bernadette, he is survived by his children Laura, Jason (Julie), Casey (Elizabeth), and Nathan (Paisley) Montgomery. He was the brother of Robert Montgomery; grandfather of Charity Rose, Anna Bella Grace, Blake Thomas, and Evan James. He is also survived by Evie Burch and family, Cecelia Updegraff and family and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers John and George. A celebration of life gathering will be held from noon – 8 on Sunday, September 18th at 115 Glade Mill Rd., Saxonburg. Arrangements through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
More Info Detailed On Rt. 68 Crash
We’re learning more information about an accident that happened over the weekend. The two vehicle crash happened Sunday around 3 p.m. on Evans City Road in Forward Township. Police say 64-year-old Pamela McKivigan of Butler was driving west on Evans City Road when she ran through a red light at the intersection to the entrance of Leslie Farms.
Vintage Ford Tri-Motor Comes Back To Butler
An airplane that is approaching nearly a century-old will once again make its return to the Butler airways this week. The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the Vintage Ford Tri-Motor airplane back to the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport. The group is offering residents a chance to ride the plane that was...
Remembrance Rally to be Held this Week
September is suicide awareness month and a local group will be holding a gathering later this week to remember the lives lost to suicide. On Wednesday evening at Diamond Park, the Butler County Suicide Coalition will be holding a remembrance rally to support members of the community who have been affected by suicide.
Reality Tour Training
There is a training for new volunteers and existing volunteers Reality Tour drug prevention program at 6pm, September 15th at Hope Lutheran Church, 8070 Rowan road in Cranberry township. Volunteers are needed for Reality Tours held monthly on Thursday evenings at Hope Lutheran Church in Cranberry and in Mars at...
Butler Students Return To School
It’s the first day of school for some students in the Butler Area School District. All elementary students in kindergarten through 5th grade will have a full day of school today. However, secondary students are beginning the year on a staggered schedule. 8th graders along with high school juniors...
BC3 golfers dominate opening match
The BC3 golf team opened their season with a dominating win over Westmoreland County Community College and CCAC Friday at Lake Arthur Golf Course. Troy Loughry, a Grove City high school graduate, led the Pioneers with a 2-under 70. Liam Kosior from Neshannock had a 1-over 73. Knoch high school graduate Cory Voltz had a 74. Jack Mason, a Freeport graduate added a 79.
Labor Day Closures
Today is Labor Day and here’s a rundown of what’s closed. All offices at the municipal, county, state and federal level are closed today, including Butler City Hall and the Butler County Courthouse. PennDot Drivers License Centers are closed today, but online services can still be accessed via...
One Injured In Motorcycle Crash At Branchton Rd.
Police are providing more information on a motorcycle crash that happened late last week. The accident happened last Friday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township. Police say 18-year-old Maya Zaffram of West Seneca crossed the intersection without proper...
Cranberry VFD To Purchase New Fire Truck
A new fire truck will be coming to the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department. However, the order will have to wait for a couple of years. Township officials approved the order of a new engine for 2024. The wait is due in part to a backlog of fire truck orders—which...
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is continuing late summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Cranberry Township. Drainage work is scheduled to take place in Summit Township along Herman Road. Patching will be taking place on Route 8...
Authorities Continue Search for Missing Teen
Authorities are continuing to search for a teenager who went missing from Clarion County earlier this weekend. According to our news partners at WPXI, 15-year-old Malea Janis was last seen in Rimersburg around 12:30pm on Saturday. Officials say Janis is five feet one inches tall, weighs approximately 116 pounds, and...
SRU QB Grover receives PSAC honor for opening-game performance
Slippery Rock University quarterback Noah Grover has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division offensive player of the week after his four touchdown performance Saturday in The Rock’s 42-10 win over Wayne State. Grover connected for three touchdown passes and rushed for another before being pulled from the game late in the third quarter. Slippery Rock won their season-opener for the 13th consecutive season. The Rock will travel to West Chester this Saturday for a noon kick-off.
Butler Road Race Results
The 47th edition of the Butler Road Race was held on Saturday in downtown Butler. Hundreds of runners were expected to participate in the annual event, which began at 8am. Participants could chose to run one of several events, including a five mile run.
Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City
Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
