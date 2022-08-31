Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
wchstv.com
Seven COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active case total drops over holiday weekend
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia over the holiday weekend as the state’s active case total declined dramatically. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,301, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human...
wchstv.com
Tours of Corvette plant in Kentucky to resume by year's end
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say tours of the Corvette assembly plant in Kentucky are set to resume for the first time in about five years. The National Corvette Museum said in a statement that tickets can be purchased through its website beginning on Nov. 1 for tours that will begin before the end of the year.
wchstv.com
W.Va. health officials prepared to receive up to 100,000 COVID boosters
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New COVID-19 boosters, targeting today’s most common omicron strains, are arriving in West Virginia and will soon be given out by pharmacies and health departments in time to stave off a fall or winter surge. The new shots OK’d by the CDC offer a...
wchstv.com
Labor Day tradition: Racine rally returns as labor measures its muscle
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Labor Day 2022 finds increasing public approval of labor unions, but still a major fight in red states where union political influence has declined. Eyewitness News took a look at labor concerns at an event that once drew thousands -- the United Mine Workers...
wchstv.com
Some W.Va. lawmakers remain uncertain ahead of continued special session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, is calling members of the House of Delegates back in session on Sept. 12 to discuss issues that weren't worked out during this summer's special session. An abortion ban bill was left in limbo after the House and...
wchstv.com
Students at St. Albans, Riverside high schools named Scholar Athletes of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two student athletes who are at the top of their game show that they also shine in the classroom. Benjamin Blackwell, a senior at St. Albans High School, and Adam Wilkinson, a senior at Riverside High School, have been named as the Todd Judy Ford Scholar Athlete of the Week for their respective schools.
