ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 1

Related
wchstv.com

Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wchstv.com

Tours of Corvette plant in Kentucky to resume by year's end

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say tours of the Corvette assembly plant in Kentucky are set to resume for the first time in about five years. The National Corvette Museum said in a statement that tickets can be purchased through its website beginning on Nov. 1 for tours that will begin before the end of the year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
wchstv.com

Some W.Va. lawmakers remain uncertain ahead of continued special session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, is calling members of the House of Delegates back in session on Sept. 12 to discuss issues that weren't worked out during this summer's special session. An abortion ban bill was left in limbo after the House and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy