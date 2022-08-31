After a string of seasonably comfortable days, Mother Nature cranked up the heat across the region on Sunday as temperatures rose into the upper 80s and low 90s. Central Park clocked-in with a high of exactly 90 degrees, giving the city its first September 90-degree day since 2018 (September 3rd – 93 degrees). It was also quite humid out there as dew points hovered in the mid and upper 60s. Fortunately, some locales, especially in the Hudson Valley and western New Jersey suburbs, saw relief in the form of showers and thunderstorms.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO