New Jersey families taking advantage of back-to-school sales tax holiday
Families are wrapping up shopping for school supplies as the start of the school year is right around the corner. Parents in New Jersey got a bit of a break in that department.
Mugginess sticks around; wet weather possible
After a string of seasonably comfortable days, Mother Nature cranked up the heat across the region on Sunday as temperatures rose into the upper 80s and low 90s. Central Park clocked-in with a high of exactly 90 degrees, giving the city its first September 90-degree day since 2018 (September 3rd – 93 degrees). It was also quite humid out there as dew points hovered in the mid and upper 60s. Fortunately, some locales, especially in the Hudson Valley and western New Jersey suburbs, saw relief in the form of showers and thunderstorms.
NY, NJ weather: Nice start to Labor Day weekend, but rain looms
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the New York and New Jersey region before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with humidity levels remaining very low and comfortable. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.
