Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair
A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police department discusses burglary issues, crossing crime scenes and bus safety
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed burglary issues, crossing crime scenes and bus safety. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski will appear...
cnycentral.com
Two people stabbed during dispute on James Street in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people, a man and a woman, were stabbed during an altercation involving multiple people on the 900 block of James Street near the Chestnut Crossing Apartments, police said. A 24-year-old woman suffered a laceration to her back. She was transported to the hospital where she...
cnycentral.com
Limp Lizard wins 'Best Craft Wing' at national chicken wing festival in Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y, — Popular Central New York barbecue chain Limp Lizard won a top prize at the 2022 National Buffalo Wing Festival. The competition is known as the Super Bowl for the chicken wing industry,. Limp Lizard competed with its jalapeno blueberry smoked wing, winning top prize for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Troopers: Two brothers dead in murder-suicide in Oswego County
HASTINGS, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating what troopers have ruled a murder-suicide in the Town of Hastings. Troopers responded to a residence at 7 Speach Drive Saturday just before 1:00 p.m., troopers said. There, they found two individuals dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators determined Colin Teeter,...
cnycentral.com
Man stabbed by girlfriend in domestic dispute
Syracuse, NY — A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the arm by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. Syracuse Police responded to a residence on the 600 block of Catherine Street around 2:20 a.m. where they found Reginald Bradwell with a stabbing wound to the arm.
cnycentral.com
Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home
SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County man facing charges after leading law enforcement on pursuit in stolen car
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — An Onondaga County man is facing charges of attempted robbery, resisting arrest, and reckless driving after he led law enforcement on a pursuit through Madison County in a stolen car, eventually crashing into an abandoned house. On Sunday, September 4, a Village of Canastota Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
City of Oswego offering residents free tours of Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse
OSWEGO, N.Y. — In partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, the City of Oswego will offer city residents free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. The museum will provide visitors with a boat ride to and from the lighthouse...
cnycentral.com
Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash in downtown Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — Two Motorcyclists were hospitalized Friday night following a crash on Fayette St. in Downtown Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, two motorcycles were involved. The operators of both were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash. Police describe the injuries as hip and extremity injuries. Their condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
cnycentral.com
Legacy lives on: baby gets a second chance at life after being saved by SPD officer
Call it the right place, right time—or maybe it was fate. It started as a traffic chase for one Syracuse police officer and ended with saving a baby’s life. On September 1st, officers from the SPD had just finished a traffic pursuit at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue.
cnycentral.com
CNY school districts work to keep meal prices affordable despite inflation
CENTRAL NEW YORK — As inflation continues to affect our everyday lives, many Central New Yorkers have found themselves spending more money feeding their families. Despite the cost of food and ingredients going up, local school districts are doing what they can to prevent families from feeling the financial burden when it comes to school meals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Syracuse football starters Chris Elmore, Stefon Thompson out for the year with injuries
SYRACUSE — Syracuse football's starting fullback Chris Elmore and starting linebacker Stefon Thompson are done for the season. Dino Babers broke the news at Monday's press conference. Both Elmore and Thompson were injured in Saturday's season opener as the Orange took down Louisville 31-7. Elmore, a critical blocking piece...
cnycentral.com
$30 million renovations completed at Bear Road Elementary School
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Students and faculty at Karl W Saile Bear Road Elementary School are heading back to a brand new school. $30 million was invested in renovating the North Syracuse City school. Superintendent Daniel Bowles says taxpayers, families, students and staff members who saw the school at an...
cnycentral.com
ORANGE WIN: Syracuse upsets Louisville 31-7
SYRACUSE — It was a night to remember in the newly renamed JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse football dominated Louisville in all four quarters to start the season with a bang. A Cardinal offense that torched the Orange 41-3 one year ago, couldn't get anything going against a rock-solid SU defense. A unit that only forced 7 turnovers in 2021 (good for 129th out of 130 FBS teams) caused 3 turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) that sealed an Orange victory.
cnycentral.com
All the big moments from Syracuse football's monster win over Louisville
SYRACUSE — It was a night to remember in the newly renamed JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse football dominated Louisville in all four quarters to start the season with a bang. A Cardinal offense that torched the Orange 41-3 one year ago, couldn't get anything going against a rock-solid SU defense. A unit that only forced 7 turnovers in 2021 (good for 129th out of 130 FBS teams) caused 3 turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) that sealed an Orange victory.
Comments / 0