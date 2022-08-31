ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair

A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Syracuse Police department discusses burglary issues, crossing crime scenes and bus safety

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed burglary issues, crossing crime scenes and bus safety. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski will appear...
Two people stabbed during dispute on James Street in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people, a man and a woman, were stabbed during an altercation involving multiple people on the 900 block of James Street near the Chestnut Crossing Apartments, police said. A 24-year-old woman suffered a laceration to her back. She was transported to the hospital where she...
Troopers: Two brothers dead in murder-suicide in Oswego County

HASTINGS, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating what troopers have ruled a murder-suicide in the Town of Hastings. Troopers responded to a residence at 7 Speach Drive Saturday just before 1:00 p.m., troopers said. There, they found two individuals dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators determined Colin Teeter,...
Man stabbed by girlfriend in domestic dispute

Syracuse, NY — A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the arm by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. Syracuse Police responded to a residence on the 600 block of Catherine Street around 2:20 a.m. where they found Reginald Bradwell with a stabbing wound to the arm.
Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash in downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — Two Motorcyclists were hospitalized Friday night following a crash on Fayette St. in Downtown Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, two motorcycles were involved. The operators of both were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash. Police describe the injuries as hip and extremity injuries. Their condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
CNY school districts work to keep meal prices affordable despite inflation

CENTRAL NEW YORK — As inflation continues to affect our everyday lives, many Central New Yorkers have found themselves spending more money feeding their families. Despite the cost of food and ingredients going up, local school districts are doing what they can to prevent families from feeling the financial burden when it comes to school meals.
$30 million renovations completed at Bear Road Elementary School

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Students and faculty at Karl W Saile Bear Road Elementary School are heading back to a brand new school. $30 million was invested in renovating the North Syracuse City school. Superintendent Daniel Bowles says taxpayers, families, students and staff members who saw the school at an...
ORANGE WIN: Syracuse upsets Louisville 31-7

SYRACUSE — It was a night to remember in the newly renamed JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse football dominated Louisville in all four quarters to start the season with a bang. A Cardinal offense that torched the Orange 41-3 one year ago, couldn't get anything going against a rock-solid SU defense. A unit that only forced 7 turnovers in 2021 (good for 129th out of 130 FBS teams) caused 3 turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) that sealed an Orange victory.
