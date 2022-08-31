Read full article on original website
Man missing in Columbia after leaving medical transport vehicle, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are searching for a missing man who they say left a medical transport vehicle. Officers say they're trying to find 53-year-old Theodore Douglas Cooley. Back on August 30, police say he was being transported from Colleton County Medical Center to West Columbia in a hospital transport vehicle.
WIS-TV
Deputies are investigating shooting at apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting at a student apartment complex. Investigators say the shooting occurred at The Retreat apartment complex on Bluff Road. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say...
coladaily.com
14-year-old among two injured in Columbia shooting
Columbia police are looking for a male suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people including a 14-year-old girl. Police said the shooting happened Saturday during a large gathering at the Latimer Manor housing complex on Lorick Circle off North Main St. Investigators believe there was a fight...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
coladaily.com
Student charged with bringing gun to Spring Valley High School
A Spring Valley High School student faces charges after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. The Richland County Sheriff's Department School Resource Officer assigned to Spring Valley was alerted Friday afternoon by school administration that the student might have a gun. The SRO then searched the 15-year-old male student,...
Sumter power outage reported due to crash
SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies one UofSC victim found dead on campus
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is confirming the name of the body discovered at the University Of South Carolina. The body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. According to Coroner Rutherford, the body was discovered on Friday, September 2, 2022, around 8:30 am. The...
abccolumbia.com
Body discovered at UofSC identified by County coroner
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the identity of a body discovered on the campus of the University of South Carolina Friday morning . According to Rutherford the deceased was found around 8:30 this morning and has been identified as 48 year old Anna M. Gawlicka Chruszcz from Columbia.
wach.com
U.S. Dept. of Labor finds child labor violations at 9 SC Burger King restaurants
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine Burger King franchise locations in the Columbia area. According to the department, these findings have prompted the restaurant’s operator to enter into a compliance agreement and change the way it operates to improve working conditions for minor-aged workers at all current and future locations.
wach.com
Police found man who walked away before receiving medical treatment
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter Police Department have located a man who was transported Tuesday night to Prisma Health Tuomey for an unknown condition. He walked away after midnight before receiving treatment. LOCAL FIRST | 'It's just horrible': Nearly a dozen people homeless after condos catch fire.
WMBF
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.
abccolumbia.com
Chapin Labor Day Parade enjoyed by community residents
CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)—Residents of the Lexington County Town and the surrounding area came out to watch the parade which began at 9:30 this morning. Around 80 floats, Chapin Band and cheerleaders, politicians and more strolled down Chapin Road. Even with the weather, people managed to enjoy themselves.
WYFF4.com
Student, faculty member found dead on University of South Carolina campus, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SLED is investigating two deaths on the University of South Carolina campus. A student was found dead in a residence hall and a faculty member was found near a parking garage Friday morning, according to University President Michael Amiridis. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington deputies arrest nearly two dozen men in online sting operation
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they have been working undercover on a online sting operation for the last 2 months. Officials tell us the goal was to specifically target and nab people who they say had the potential to be a sexual predators as they attempted to get in touch with children on the internet for sexual activity. According to the undercover investigators twenty two men have been charged in connection to the operation.
wach.com
Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash near U.S. 601 in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kershaw County. Coroner David West says the victim was 57-year-old Ronny Layton Jr. of Lugoff. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 6:58 p.m., on Saturday,...
wach.com
Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, all lanes open
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has announced all lanes are back open. According to officials, the cause of the collision was due to a driver not paying attention to the traffic signal. The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to be careful when driving on Augusta Road/US...
