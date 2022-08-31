ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Thousands Of Fans Converge On Uptown Charlotte For 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE — It’s one of the oldest and the most fierce rivalries in HBCU sports. The Aggies face off against the Eagles for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Thousands are expected to take over uptown Charlotte this weekend. This year’s classic celebrates the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. North Carolina A&T is the largest historically black college or university in the country, it was founded back in 1891. North Carolina Central University, a liberal arts school, was founded in 1909.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fitness Friday: Pilates Shawty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Certified Pilates Instructor Kiah Ruffin stopped by Rising for a ‘Fab Abs’ workout with Lauren and James. You can workout with Kiah. Check her out on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CATS: Matthews Alive Festival Detours

MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – CATS announces bus detours for Monday, September 5th in observation of the Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival. The Matthews Alive Festival is happening in downtown Matthews the first weekend of September, impacting routes 27 – Monroe Road and 51 – Pineville-Matthews Road. On Saturday, Sept. 3, from 7 a.m. – 12:30 pm and Monday, Sept. 5, from 7 – 9:30 a.m., the following stops will be relocated:
MATTHEWS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Area Walgreens Offering Updated COVID Boosters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Walgreens will begin scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters in the Charlotte area. Officials say these updated boosters come as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant virus strains in the U.S. Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Sleep On These Labor Day Mattress Sales!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cut down on your cost, not your sleep this Labor Day by checking out these amazing mattress deals. Labor Day is the best time to invest in new bedding with special offers and discounts on mattresses, bed frames, sheets, pillows and more. Check out some of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tractor-Trailer Overturns After Chase Across Three Counties

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties. Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties. State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mental Health & Young People: Back To School Triggers Different Issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hundreds of people gathered to play kickball on a stormy summer day in Charlotte in memory of a young man named Sean Bonner. Sean was a Charlotte Latin grad and a college baseball player. His dad describes him as big, strong, athletic, and competitive. Sean died by suicide at age 20. Sean Bonner Sr. says, “Our son died because he didn’t know how to ask for help when he was going through a mental crisis.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#The Crown#Truist Training Tours#Better#Low Impact Alliance
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Gastonia Shooting Suspect Wanted

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who fired shots into another car at a gas station on Cox Road. The shooting occurred on August 25th around 7:15 p.m. at a Circle K on Cox Road, according to a news release.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CFD: Crash Involving Semi Hauling Gas Closes I-485 Outer Loop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One lane has reopened on I-485 outer loop after a crash involving a tractor trailer hauling gas shut down the roadway on Friday. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-485 outer loop was closed due to fire operations. Authorities say to expect significant delays in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Man On Drug And Stolen Vehicle Charges

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested and charged a man after conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in Lincoln County on Thursday and finding illegal drugs inside. On September 1st, while responding to a shots fired call, Lincoln County deputies say they observed a vehicle parked at a home on Nolen Acres Lane.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy