wccbcharlotte.com
$388,927 Jackpot For Charlotte Woman Brings Screams, Hugs and Kisses
RALEIGH, N.C. — Heather Malo of Charlotte said she had an exciting Saturday morning after her $1 Cash 5 ticket turned into a $388,927 win. “When I saw how much it was, I might have screamed a little bit,” Malo laughed. Malo said the first sign of her...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Fans Converge On Uptown Charlotte For 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE — It’s one of the oldest and the most fierce rivalries in HBCU sports. The Aggies face off against the Eagles for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Thousands are expected to take over uptown Charlotte this weekend. This year’s classic celebrates the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. North Carolina A&T is the largest historically black college or university in the country, it was founded back in 1891. North Carolina Central University, a liberal arts school, was founded in 1909.
wccbcharlotte.com
Fitness Friday: Pilates Shawty
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Certified Pilates Instructor Kiah Ruffin stopped by Rising for a ‘Fab Abs’ workout with Lauren and James. You can workout with Kiah. Check her out on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS: Matthews Alive Festival Detours
MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – CATS announces bus detours for Monday, September 5th in observation of the Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival. The Matthews Alive Festival is happening in downtown Matthews the first weekend of September, impacting routes 27 – Monroe Road and 51 – Pineville-Matthews Road. On Saturday, Sept. 3, from 7 a.m. – 12:30 pm and Monday, Sept. 5, from 7 – 9:30 a.m., the following stops will be relocated:
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Area Walgreens Offering Updated COVID Boosters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Walgreens will begin scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters in the Charlotte area. Officials say these updated boosters come as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant virus strains in the U.S. Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Sleep On These Labor Day Mattress Sales!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cut down on your cost, not your sleep this Labor Day by checking out these amazing mattress deals. Labor Day is the best time to invest in new bedding with special offers and discounts on mattresses, bed frames, sheets, pillows and more. Check out some of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Tractor-Trailer Overturns After Chase Across Three Counties
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties. Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties. State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mental Health & Young People: Back To School Triggers Different Issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hundreds of people gathered to play kickball on a stormy summer day in Charlotte in memory of a young man named Sean Bonner. Sean was a Charlotte Latin grad and a college baseball player. His dad describes him as big, strong, athletic, and competitive. Sean died by suicide at age 20. Sean Bonner Sr. says, “Our son died because he didn’t know how to ask for help when he was going through a mental crisis.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 2nd
The mugshots for Gaston County Friday, September 2nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Gastonia Shooting Suspect Wanted
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who fired shots into another car at a gas station on Cox Road. The shooting occurred on August 25th around 7:15 p.m. at a Circle K on Cox Road, according to a news release.
wccbcharlotte.com
CFD: Crash Involving Semi Hauling Gas Closes I-485 Outer Loop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One lane has reopened on I-485 outer loop after a crash involving a tractor trailer hauling gas shut down the roadway on Friday. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-485 outer loop was closed due to fire operations. Authorities say to expect significant delays in the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Man On Drug And Stolen Vehicle Charges
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested and charged a man after conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in Lincoln County on Thursday and finding illegal drugs inside. On September 1st, while responding to a shots fired call, Lincoln County deputies say they observed a vehicle parked at a home on Nolen Acres Lane.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police: Man Wanted For Purchasing $240 Worth Of Items With Stolen Credit Card
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who used a stolen credit card to purchase $240 worth of merchandise at stores in Gastonia. Detectives say a woman accidentally left her credit card on top of a gas pump on N. Chester Street in Gastonia when the card was stolen.
