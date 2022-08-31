ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy