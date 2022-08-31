Read full article on original website
Linn County inmate fails to return after court-ordered furlough
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a jail inmate failed to return after a court-ordered furlough. The sheriff's office says Trevor Lee Nortmann was released Saturday under that order and was supposed to be back...
Boy hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Waterloo Thursday evening
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Waterloo Thursday evening. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Waterloo Police responded to the shots fired call around 7:45 pm near the B&R Quality Meats building. Police say they found "ballistic...
Boy recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A boy was injured in a shooting in Waterloo on Thursday night. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports police responded to a call about gunfire at about 7:45 p.m. Police said they found ballistic evidence near the B and R Quality Meats building, located on the 200...
Waterloo residents charged with insurance fraud
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, two Waterloo residents were charged with insurance fraud. According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into 43-year-old Dale Rawlins and 39-year-old Janette Rompot began in July 2022. Investigators say Rawlins made false statements to an insurer in connection with an auto insurance application and Rompot aided in the illegal act.
City in Iowa requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KGAN) — A city in Iowa has required pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during the holiday weekend. Keystone, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, sent a notice to residents on Friday afternoon, noting that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents...
Inmate Serving 57-Year Term For Killing Now Accused Of Attack Inside Linn County Jail
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — An inmate serving a 57-year term for his part in a killing is now accused of attacking another inmate inside the Linn County Jail. Johnny Church is charged with willful injury resulting in serious injury and tampering with a witness or juror. Church changed his name from Drew Blahnik after his sentencing. He was behind bars for his involvement in the 2018 killing of Chris Bagley. This latest attack took place inside a cellblock bathroom last May.
Second suspect in Taboo Nightclub shooting back in Iowa to face murder charge
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — One of two men accused in April's fatal Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting is now back in Iowa to face charges, months after he was arrested near Chicago. Dimione Walker, 29, was wanted in Linn County for charges related to the April...
Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now facing charges for alleged attack of inmate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 is now facing other charges for allegedly attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021....
Troopers say body of missing kayaker has been found
The Linn County Sheriff's Office says Church and another inmate followed the victim into the bathroom and repeatedly hit him. Coralville seeking $2.4 million grant for new park. Updated: 7 hours ago. The new park would include two launch points for kayaks and canoes for water recreation, a trail head...
FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car
(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
Downtown Waterloo's Taste of Loo is in full swing
Waterloo — Sunday afternoon, Main Street Waterloo announced they are hosting Downtown Waterloo’s Taste of Loo. Sweet & Spicy Sponsor: Experience Waterloo. Taste of Loo has been going on in Downtown Waterloo for more than 20 years. This year, the city is celebrating the diverse dining in Downtown...
New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case
(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park
An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager found a human skull belonging to a missing woman in a park. The criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed 29-year-old Angela Bradbury in April 2021. Three months after the alleged slaying, in July 2021,...
Fast-Pitch Girls Team play off in historic FOD game
Dyersville — A historic fast-pitch girls baseball game was played at the Field of Dreams (FOD) in Dyersville Friday evening. Iowa's news now got a tip from someone in Milwaukee about a once in a lifetime opportunity for two Wisconsin 14 and under Fastpitch Softball Teams. The Wisconsin Twisters...
