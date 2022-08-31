ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremer County, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Linn County inmate fails to return after court-ordered furlough

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a jail inmate failed to return after a court-ordered furlough. The sheriff's office says Trevor Lee Nortmann was released Saturday under that order and was supposed to be back...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo residents charged with insurance fraud

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, two Waterloo residents were charged with insurance fraud. According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into 43-year-old Dale Rawlins and 39-year-old Janette Rompot began in July 2022. Investigators say Rawlins made false statements to an insurer in connection with an auto insurance application and Rompot aided in the illegal act.
Western Iowa Today

Inmate Serving 57-Year Term For Killing Now Accused Of Attack Inside Linn County Jail

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — An inmate serving a 57-year term for his part in a killing is now accused of attacking another inmate inside the Linn County Jail. Johnny Church is charged with willful injury resulting in serious injury and tampering with a witness or juror. Church changed his name from Drew Blahnik after his sentencing. He was behind bars for his involvement in the 2018 killing of Chris Bagley. This latest attack took place inside a cellblock bathroom last May.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Troopers say body of missing kayaker has been found

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says Church and another inmate followed the victim into the bathroom and repeatedly hit him. Coralville seeking $2.4 million grant for new park. Updated: 7 hours ago. The new park would include two launch points for kayaks and canoes for water recreation, a trail head...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car

(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
MASON CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run

I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
INDEPENDENCE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Downtown Waterloo's Taste of Loo is in full swing

Waterloo — Sunday afternoon, Main Street Waterloo announced they are hosting Downtown Waterloo’s Taste of Loo. Sweet & Spicy Sponsor: Experience Waterloo. Taste of Loo has been going on in Downtown Waterloo for more than 20 years. This year, the city is celebrating the diverse dining in Downtown...
WATERLOO, IA
KAAL-TV

New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case

(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
cbs2iowa.com

Fast-Pitch Girls Team play off in historic FOD game

Dyersville — A historic fast-pitch girls baseball game was played at the Field of Dreams (FOD) in Dyersville Friday evening. Iowa's news now got a tip from someone in Milwaukee about a once in a lifetime opportunity for two Wisconsin 14 and under Fastpitch Softball Teams. The Wisconsin Twisters...
DYERSVILLE, IA

