What's Up in the Albemarle: First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown EC Friday

FRIDAY

First Friday ArtWalk

First Friday ArtWalk will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shiners fundraiser

The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser at the Eureka Masonic Lodge at 218 S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plates are $10. Contact: 339-5461.

SATURDAY

Ruritan breakfast

The Nixonton Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage breakfast fundraiser at the Halls Creek club from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.

Quilt Lovers

The Colonial Quilt Lovers Guild of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, at 10 a.m. Contact: 252-330-8081.

TUESDAY

Disabled veterans

The KJ Eyers Chapter 64 of Disabled American Veterans will meet at the Chief Petty Officers Club building at 514 Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. Contact: 267-1067.

Music on Green

Vintage Cross will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

History for Lunch

Bill Barber, historian and author of “Tyrrell Timber: A History of Branning Manufacturing Company and Richard Cedar Works,” will be the History for Lunch speaker at Museum of the Albemarle at noon. Register for the event at the museum’s website or Facebook page.

UPCOMING

Taylor Mueller cuts ribbon

Taylor Mueller Realty will host a ribbon cutting at its location at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Friday, Sept. 9, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Indian Summer fest

The Indian Summer Festival will be held in downtown Hertford Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10. Activities will include a Friday night street dance from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring Spare Change. Saturday activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include a crafts fair, bike and car show, games and food vendors.

Photography class

Photographer Tom Brennan will teach an online class on photography composition for the Perquimans Arts League on Sunday, Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Cost is $35 for both sessions for PAL members and $40 for non-members. Register online at https://form.jotform.com/222257178643157.

Toast the Perquimans

Historic Hertford Inc. will host Toast the Perquimans at the new Hertford Bay Marina at the town dock, Sunday, Sept. 18. Tickets for the craft beer and wine tasting are $25 in advance and $30 after Sept. 15, $10 for designated driver/general admission. Kudzu Junction will provide the entertainment. Food trucks will be available. Tickets available at Carolina Trophy, 119 N. Church St., Hertford, and online. Visit http://toasttheperquimans.com.

Jollification!

Jollification!, the annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 12:30 p.m. The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford and conclude with a barbecue dinner on the lawn of the Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner. Tickets can purchased at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church the day of the event or by visiting https:// perquimansrestoration.org.

Cub Scout breakfast

Cub Scout Pack 150 will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $8 a plate, eat in or takeout.

Music on Green

Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Music on Green

PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heritage Festival

The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.