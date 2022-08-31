Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
One injured after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3000 block of Parker St. around 12:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officials said another call about the shooting came in as an update on the state of...
News Channel Nebraska
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities say they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death, individual took own life
The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating an in-custody death that occurred Saturday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man dies after reported shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man. OPD said police were dispatched to 4310 N 52nd St. for a reported shooting where they found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody. According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself. Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m. and saw...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after separate pursuits Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
News Channel Nebraska
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police release timeline of homicide and suspicious death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are still working to identify a man they believe is the victim of a homicide -- the second this week in the Capital City. Lincoln Police didn’t discover the man’s body until after the body of 61-year-old Ronald George, Jr. was found near the People’s City Mission early Wednesday morning. However, police believe the unidentified man was killed before George.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Omaha man accused of selling meth in Lincoln is convicted
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man has been found guilty of selling methamphetamine. A federal jury convicted Kenneth W. Blair III of one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute and one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of meth. The investigation began in...
WOWT
Omaha Police release body camera images, timeline in fatal officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shared more details Friday about a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the week while officers were assisting a process server. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order for 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy in a domestic abuse case Wednesday afternoon when the situation became deadly.
News Channel Nebraska
Fatal crash near Syracuse
SYRACUSE - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash. On Sept. 3, at 2:50 a.m., the Otoe County Sheriff's Office responded to an injury crash south of Syracuse on Highway 50, near County Road O. 30-year-old Warren Paul of Sterling was traveling northbound on Highway...
WOWT
One person shot near 30th and Parker in Omaha
A little chill in the air early this morning, but it will be a fantastic afternoon with plenty of sun, low humidity, and light winds. Highs top out in the low 80s for the Omaha metro. Feeling great this evening. Updated: 23 hours ago. Very comfortable this evening with clear...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Chief: Officer followed 'department's policy' when firing fatal shot
An Omaha police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this week did it by the book, according to Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, as the department releases five still images (view all five above in chronological order) from the officer’s body-worn-camera. Police also tell us the body-worn-camera video...
klin.com
LSO Arrests Four People Wanted In Grand Island Credit Card Theft
Four people from Los Angeles were arrested during a traffic stop I-80 near NW 48th Street in Lincoln around 1:15 Thursday afternoon. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says they were wanted by Grand Island Police for the theft of a credit card that was used to make purchases at a Best Buy in Grand Island.
1011now.com
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
Suspected meth and fentanyl found in Nebraska traffic stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nine pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday.
klkntv.com
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
WOWT
36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
WOWT
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday released the names of the three people found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night. The victims were identified as David Coleman, 52, and Thomas Coleman, 18, who both lived at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle; and Cole Oban, 19, of Omaha.
Comments / 2