Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Former Tide Linebacker Shines on New Team

Drew Sanders looked like a leader for the Arkansas defense in his first game action with the Hogs on Saturday. Sanders enrolled with the Crimson Tide as part of their 2020 recruiting class and saw significant playing time in 2021 after an injury to Christopher Allen in week one that kept him out for the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Days of Bama Depth Charts Nearing an End?

The Alabama Crimson Tide opened its season Saturday with a 55-0 shellacking of the Utah State Aggies. There is no illusion in that score as at no point in the game was there any semblance of competition from its opponent. However, there was a sense of competition within the Tide's position groups. The rotation of depth at cornerback and offensive line were two of the more noticeable factors in the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Steamrolls Utah State in Season Opener

Bryant-Denny Stadium played host to a beatdown on Saturday night. The Alabama Crimson Tide opened the 2022 season as many expected it would, by dominating bell-to-bell. The 55-0 shutout preserved Alabama's season opener win streak, which has stood for more than two decades. After an early 45-yard field goal from...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryce Young Makes Appearance in New Heisman House Commercial

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young becomes the first active college player to appear in a Nissan Heisman House commercial, thanks to the NCAA's name, image and likeness rules. The 45 second commercial starts off with Young being welcomed into the house by Tim Tebow, who immediately informs the Crimson Tide quarterback that he was "the first ever sophomore to win the Heisman."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

One Day Away from Bama Kickoff: Albert Bell

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just one day, so let's look back at legendary Bama wideout Albert Bell. Albert...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

ESPN College GameDay is Heading to Austin

ESPN's College GameDay has announced its destination for Week 2 and will be heading to Austin, Texas, where the Texas Longhorns will take on the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Both teams seem to be heading into the matchup undefeated, as the Longhorns are currently up 45-3 against Louisiana-Monroe at the start of the fourth quarter and No. 1 Alabama defeated Utah State 55-0.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Lands In-State Commitment

The Alabama baseball team secured a huge in-state commitment from the class of 2024 this week in Jackson Hunter. According to Prep Baseball Report Alabama, Hunter is ranked ninth in his class in the state of Alabama. Hunter announced his commitment to the Tide on Tuesday via social media. “First...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryant-Denny Stadium Press Box Honors Cecil Hurt

Alabama Athletics announced its newest tribute to the late Cecil Hurt on Friday afternoon, a plaque in the Bryant-Denny Stadium press box to honor the legacy of a local legend. "One of the preeminent sports writers of his time, Cecil Hurt is a name that will be forever intertwined with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Hueytown Boat-Races Brookwood To Open Region Play

The Hueytown Golden Gophers (1-2, 1-0) hosted the Brookwood Panthers (2-1, 0-1) on homecoming and were determined to get a win after falling to formidable foes Ramsay and Clay-Chalkville on the road to open the season. The Golden Gophers, behind reigning Gatorade Player of the year quarterback Earl Woods, did just that, defeating the Panthers 67-13 to open region play.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Hubbertville Harpoons Holy Spirit’s Homecoming Night

Hubbertville High School travelled to Holy Spirit for their homecoming game and delivered a resounding defeat to the Saints. The final score of 42-21 makes the game look more competitive than it was. Holy Spirit was down 35-0 at halftime and didn't pick up any ground until Hubbertville's backups were in.
FAYETTE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Gordo Wins Thrilling Shootout Over Winfield

When the dust settled at Gordo High School on Friday night, the hometown Green Wave had won a 49-42 game which featured nine lead changes. Gordo (2-1) came alive in the passing game in the second half to make the big plays and seal the deal. The visiting Winfield Pirates (2-1) were dealt its first blemish of the season.
GORDO, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

