Former Tide Linebacker Shines on New Team
Drew Sanders looked like a leader for the Arkansas defense in his first game action with the Hogs on Saturday. Sanders enrolled with the Crimson Tide as part of their 2020 recruiting class and saw significant playing time in 2021 after an injury to Christopher Allen in week one that kept him out for the season.
Jahleel Billingsley Suspended For Alabama Game, Agiye Hall Back With Longhorns
The Alabama Crimson Tide started its season in fine fashion on Saturday night by defeating the Utah State Aggies in Week 1. The Tide turns its focus to the Lonestar state as Alabama heads out to Texas for a marquee matchup in Week 2. Layered underneath two of college football's...
Days of Bama Depth Charts Nearing an End?
The Alabama Crimson Tide opened its season Saturday with a 55-0 shellacking of the Utah State Aggies. There is no illusion in that score as at no point in the game was there any semblance of competition from its opponent. However, there was a sense of competition within the Tide's position groups. The rotation of depth at cornerback and offensive line were two of the more noticeable factors in the game.
Look: 99 Snapshots From Alabama’s Opening Week One Blowout of Utah State
The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Utah State Aggies 55-0 in the opening week of the 2022 college football season. The Tide scored on its first nine drives of the game and for the first time in 34 years the defense shut out its opponent in the opener. "So I...
Alabama Steamrolls Utah State in Season Opener
Bryant-Denny Stadium played host to a beatdown on Saturday night. The Alabama Crimson Tide opened the 2022 season as many expected it would, by dominating bell-to-bell. The 55-0 shutout preserved Alabama's season opener win streak, which has stood for more than two decades. After an early 45-yard field goal from...
Jalen Milroe Leads Touchdown Drive In First ’22 Series
Bryce Young isn't the only Alabama quarterback having fun at the expense of Utah State. Jalen Milroe, sporting a brand-new No. 4 jersey, capped a 44-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Jase McClellan. It was his second career touchdown pass. Milroe was 3-3 on the drive for 33 yards....
Bryce Young Makes Appearance in New Heisman House Commercial
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young becomes the first active college player to appear in a Nissan Heisman House commercial, thanks to the NCAA's name, image and likeness rules. The 45 second commercial starts off with Young being welcomed into the house by Tim Tebow, who immediately informs the Crimson Tide quarterback that he was "the first ever sophomore to win the Heisman."
One Day Away from Bama Kickoff: Albert Bell
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just one day, so let's look back at legendary Bama wideout Albert Bell. Albert...
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly – Utah State Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The good section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
ESPN College GameDay is Heading to Austin
ESPN's College GameDay has announced its destination for Week 2 and will be heading to Austin, Texas, where the Texas Longhorns will take on the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Both teams seem to be heading into the matchup undefeated, as the Longhorns are currently up 45-3 against Louisiana-Monroe at the start of the fourth quarter and No. 1 Alabama defeated Utah State 55-0.
21 Facts, Quotes, and Stats for Crimson Tide Star’s 21st Birthday
Alabama's defensive star, Will Anderson, celebrated his twenty-first birthday on Friday. Here's 21 facts, quotes, and stories about the junior linebacker. 20. Parents: Tereon and Will Anderson Sr. 19. Major: Communication studies. 18. Grew up with five sisters. Anderson credits lots of his strength to growing up with five older...
Alabama Baseball Lands In-State Commitment
The Alabama baseball team secured a huge in-state commitment from the class of 2024 this week in Jackson Hunter. According to Prep Baseball Report Alabama, Hunter is ranked ninth in his class in the state of Alabama. Hunter announced his commitment to the Tide on Tuesday via social media. “First...
Bryant-Denny Stadium Press Box Honors Cecil Hurt
Alabama Athletics announced its newest tribute to the late Cecil Hurt on Friday afternoon, a plaque in the Bryant-Denny Stadium press box to honor the legacy of a local legend. "One of the preeminent sports writers of his time, Cecil Hurt is a name that will be forever intertwined with...
Hueytown Boat-Races Brookwood To Open Region Play
The Hueytown Golden Gophers (1-2, 1-0) hosted the Brookwood Panthers (2-1, 0-1) on homecoming and were determined to get a win after falling to formidable foes Ramsay and Clay-Chalkville on the road to open the season. The Golden Gophers, behind reigning Gatorade Player of the year quarterback Earl Woods, did just that, defeating the Panthers 67-13 to open region play.
Hubbertville Harpoons Holy Spirit’s Homecoming Night
Hubbertville High School travelled to Holy Spirit for their homecoming game and delivered a resounding defeat to the Saints. The final score of 42-21 makes the game look more competitive than it was. Holy Spirit was down 35-0 at halftime and didn't pick up any ground until Hubbertville's backups were in.
Gordo Wins Thrilling Shootout Over Winfield
When the dust settled at Gordo High School on Friday night, the hometown Green Wave had won a 49-42 game which featured nine lead changes. Gordo (2-1) came alive in the passing game in the second half to make the big plays and seal the deal. The visiting Winfield Pirates (2-1) were dealt its first blemish of the season.
Choctaws Strike Down Tigers to Win Rivalry Matchup
West Blocton, AL-- The Bibb County Choctaws traveled to face off against local rival West Blocton Friday night. The Choctaws took advantage of the Tigers' mistakes early to jump out to an early lead and cruise to a final score of 35-0. The game started with the ball in the...
Police Suspect High Schoolers Responsible for Paintball Incidents in Northport Friday
Police in Northport are investigating at least two incidents involving paintball guns Friday morning and suspect high school football rivalries may be at the heart of the matter. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were called to the Northport Chick-fil-A on McFarland Boulevard and...
