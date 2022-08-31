ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Post and Courier

Carolina One welcomes four realtors to East Cooper

Carolina One Real Estate welcomes four new sales associates to the company’s Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms offices. Danny Bushong is a native of the Isle of Palms who played football for the Lakeland University Muskies in Sheboygan, Wis. Prior to choosing a career in real estate with Carolina One’s Isle of Palms office, Bushong spent his career as the owner and operator of Island Roots Landscaping, a full service residential and commercial landscaping business on the Isle of Palms for 14 years. Bushong and his wife Nicole live in Mount Pleasant. In his leisure hours he enjoys boating, golf and traveling. Reach out to Bushong at danny.bushong@carolinaone.com or (843) 609-5781.
CHARLESTON, SC
Upcoming Events/September

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of September. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
IPW Construction wins Hanahan intersection project bidding process

The Berkeley County Council recently selected IPW Construction of North Charleston to realign the intersection of Foster Creek Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan during the governing body's August session. The approximately $2.35 million project will reportedly readjust the "T"-shaped intersection of Foster Creek Road and modify the southern...
HANAHAN, SC
Deaths Summary for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

BOSTIC, Jenny Lynn Petters, 59, of Ravenel died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. FRINK, William Bunn Jr., 86, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by Sturh's Mount Pleasant Chapel. GREEN, William, 77, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary. JOHNSON, Louise, 90, of North Charleston died...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Moncks Corner hires new police chief after monthslong search

MONCKS CORNER — The town selected one of its former patrolmen — and a current major with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office — as its next police chief. David R. Brabham Jr. will be sworn in Sept. 15. The longtime Moncks Corner resident will replace former Police Chief Rick Ollic, who quietly retired in March after signing an agreement in which he agreed not to sue the town.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Across the Bridge: The Isaac Jenkins Mikell House

C. 1853 Greek Revival and Italianate styles / Stuccoed brick / Two stories. Isaac Jenkins Mikell (1808-81), a wealthy Edisto Sea Island cotton planter, built this Italian villa as a townhouse for his third wife Mary Martha Pope. The design, which is in the Classical Revival style with Greek and Roman elements, has been attributed to Charleston architect Edward C. Jones.
CHARLESTON, SC
Breeze's Charleston-to-Vegas air service ETA is pushed back again

The slots, gaming tables and live shows in Sin City will have to wait. Nonstop flights between the Lowcountry and Las Vegas have been pushed back again, this time for another two months. Breeze Airways was scheduled to offer point-to-point service between the two popular but markedly different tourist destinations...
CHARLESTON, SC
Meeting Notices - Public Hearing - September 20, 2022

TOWN OF MEGGETT BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Meggett Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. at the South Carolina Produce Association Building located at 4770 Highway 165, Meggett, SC 29449 to hear the following cases: BZAV-07-22-001: Request for Variance to Article 16.6.2 of the Subdivision Regulations to waive the required Density and Dimensional Standards of the underlying Zoning District on property located at 0 Archfield Ave, Lot 13B, Town of Meggett (TMS# 193-00-00-102). BZAS-08-22-001: Request for Special Exception to allow Open Field Storage on property located at 7255 Toogoodoo Rd, Town of Meggett (TMS# 164-00-00-291) in the Agricultural General (AG) Zoning District. This hearing is open to the public. Inquiries should be directed to the Town of Meggett at (843) 889-3622 or clerk@townofmeggettsc. org. AD# 2021425.
MEGGETT, SC
Clear of zoning dispute, Georgetown steel union looks to future

GEORGETOWN — With the Georgetown Board of Zoning Appeals in the rearview mirror, Liberty Steel Georgetown now faces its next challenge: the future. The steel mill, framed by Front and Hazard streets, has opened and reopened multiple times since its construction just over a half-century ago, changing hands from original German owner Korf Industries to Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal — the world's second-largest steel producer by tonnage in 2021 — to its latest operator, Liberty Steel.
GEORGETOWN, SC
Cottageville youngster gaining fame in bowfishing world

Toby Murdaugh is making a name for himself in the world of bowfishing. During the past five months, Murdaugh has set six Bowfishing Association of America (bowfishingassociation.com) youth state records, including one world record. And he's only eight years old, a third-grader at Cottageville Elementary School. Murdaugh, the son of...
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
Charleston's ex-bike-rental operator bought by Usain Bolt's company gets tripped up

Olympics track legend Usain Bolt won't be taking home any gold medals for his foray into the personal mobility industry. The blazing-fast sprinter's business venture stumbled badly earlier this summer, leaving customers in the lurch without explanation. The south Florida startup that bears his name is now telling its side of the story of how the wheels began to come off.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston airport adds seats to accommodate passenger growth

A record number of passengers are flying in and out of Charleston International as airlines continue to tack on new destinations. That's forced airport officials to come up with new ways to accommodate them around the boarding areas. On Concourse A, where three new gates are expected to be completed...
CHARLESTON, SC
Minor hurt in shooting at Charleston apartment complex in West Ashley

A 13-year-old was wounded in the first of two overnight shootings in Charleston this Labor Day weekend. Police said in a written statement "an apparent shooting" took place late Sept. 3 in West Ashley. Officers fielded multiple calls around 10:48 p.m. about the incident in the Pamilla Parkside Apartments at...
CHARLESTON, SC

