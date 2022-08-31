Read full article on original website
Charleston's Joseph Floyd Manor receives 2nd failed inspection grade in 2 years
Federal inspectors who visited Joseph Floyd Manor, a public housing complex in the neck of Charleston's peninsula, earlier this summer handed the building a failing grade — its second in under two years. Officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development toured the aging high-rise May 31....
Carolina One welcomes four realtors to East Cooper
Carolina One Real Estate welcomes four new sales associates to the company’s Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms offices. Danny Bushong is a native of the Isle of Palms who played football for the Lakeland University Muskies in Sheboygan, Wis. Prior to choosing a career in real estate with Carolina One’s Isle of Palms office, Bushong spent his career as the owner and operator of Island Roots Landscaping, a full service residential and commercial landscaping business on the Isle of Palms for 14 years. Bushong and his wife Nicole live in Mount Pleasant. In his leisure hours he enjoys boating, golf and traveling. Reach out to Bushong at danny.bushong@carolinaone.com or (843) 609-5781.
Upcoming Events/September
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of September. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
SC cities are bringing more people to the state supporting economic development, job growth
They might not have the bright lights of the big city, the hustle and bustle of crowds on Fifth Avenue or the Miracle Mile, but South Carolina's metropolitan areas have an appeal all their own. Not surprisingly, people from large cities across the country have been discovering the benefits of...
IPW Construction wins Hanahan intersection project bidding process
The Berkeley County Council recently selected IPW Construction of North Charleston to realign the intersection of Foster Creek Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan during the governing body's August session. The approximately $2.35 million project will reportedly readjust the "T"-shaped intersection of Foster Creek Road and modify the southern...
Lifesaving spray dispensed in Goose Creek and throughout Berkeley County
Wednesday Aug. 31 was drug overdose awareness day across the country. For the day meant to bring more attention to the opioid crisis the Ernest E. Kennedy Center, along with the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office offered a lifesaving antidote to opioids. Towns big and small have the impacted by...
Deaths Summary for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
BOSTIC, Jenny Lynn Petters, 59, of Ravenel died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. FRINK, William Bunn Jr., 86, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by Sturh's Mount Pleasant Chapel. GREEN, William, 77, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary. JOHNSON, Louise, 90, of North Charleston died...
Moncks Corner hires new police chief after monthslong search
MONCKS CORNER — The town selected one of its former patrolmen — and a current major with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office — as its next police chief. David R. Brabham Jr. will be sworn in Sept. 15. The longtime Moncks Corner resident will replace former Police Chief Rick Ollic, who quietly retired in March after signing an agreement in which he agreed not to sue the town.
Across the Bridge: The Isaac Jenkins Mikell House
C. 1853 Greek Revival and Italianate styles / Stuccoed brick / Two stories. Isaac Jenkins Mikell (1808-81), a wealthy Edisto Sea Island cotton planter, built this Italian villa as a townhouse for his third wife Mary Martha Pope. The design, which is in the Classical Revival style with Greek and Roman elements, has been attributed to Charleston architect Edward C. Jones.
Breeze's Charleston-to-Vegas air service ETA is pushed back again
The slots, gaming tables and live shows in Sin City will have to wait. Nonstop flights between the Lowcountry and Las Vegas have been pushed back again, this time for another two months. Breeze Airways was scheduled to offer point-to-point service between the two popular but markedly different tourist destinations...
Meeting Notices - Public Hearing - September 20, 2022
TOWN OF MEGGETT BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Meggett Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. at the South Carolina Produce Association Building located at 4770 Highway 165, Meggett, SC 29449 to hear the following cases: BZAV-07-22-001: Request for Variance to Article 16.6.2 of the Subdivision Regulations to waive the required Density and Dimensional Standards of the underlying Zoning District on property located at 0 Archfield Ave, Lot 13B, Town of Meggett (TMS# 193-00-00-102). BZAS-08-22-001: Request for Special Exception to allow Open Field Storage on property located at 7255 Toogoodoo Rd, Town of Meggett (TMS# 164-00-00-291) in the Agricultural General (AG) Zoning District. This hearing is open to the public. Inquiries should be directed to the Town of Meggett at (843) 889-3622 or clerk@townofmeggettsc. org. AD# 2021425.
Clear of zoning dispute, Georgetown steel union looks to future
GEORGETOWN — With the Georgetown Board of Zoning Appeals in the rearview mirror, Liberty Steel Georgetown now faces its next challenge: the future. The steel mill, framed by Front and Hazard streets, has opened and reopened multiple times since its construction just over a half-century ago, changing hands from original German owner Korf Industries to Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal — the world's second-largest steel producer by tonnage in 2021 — to its latest operator, Liberty Steel.
Cottageville youngster gaining fame in bowfishing world
Toby Murdaugh is making a name for himself in the world of bowfishing. During the past five months, Murdaugh has set six Bowfishing Association of America (bowfishingassociation.com) youth state records, including one world record. And he's only eight years old, a third-grader at Cottageville Elementary School. Murdaugh, the son of...
Can a historic vacation spot for African Americans in Georgetown County be revitalized?
MCKENZIE BEACH — The abandoned and overgrown lot here is an anomaly, an undeveloped enclave nestled among the homes, shops and businesses along this densely populated stretch of U.S. Highway 17. It once bustled with activity. This was where many African American vacationers came during the Jim Crow era...
Charleston's ex-bike-rental operator bought by Usain Bolt's company gets tripped up
Olympics track legend Usain Bolt won't be taking home any gold medals for his foray into the personal mobility industry. The blazing-fast sprinter's business venture stumbled badly earlier this summer, leaving customers in the lurch without explanation. The south Florida startup that bears his name is now telling its side of the story of how the wheels began to come off.
Charleston airport adds seats to accommodate passenger growth
A record number of passengers are flying in and out of Charleston International as airlines continue to tack on new destinations. That's forced airport officials to come up with new ways to accommodate them around the boarding areas. On Concourse A, where three new gates are expected to be completed...
Food, wine work in harmony at Vern’s, downtown Charleston’s new neighborhood bistro
It’s quiet outside the sage-sided building at the corner of Bogard and Ashe streets around 7 p.m. on a weekday in August. At least it is until you open the doors to the almost 2-month-old restaurant that Charleston diners can’t stop talking about. And for good reason. Once...
Hitting all the right notes: Alterea and friends delivering jazz and more in Moncks Corner
In what she describes as a comeback outing of sorts, jazz vocalist Alterea Baxter is set to take the stage with Terrance Bryant and Sherlyn "Dee Dee" Johnson on Sept. 10 as part of a music spectacular hosted by the Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) at the Berkeley County Administration Building.
Shooting on Charleston's King St. injures 6; two arrested, including a minor
A mass shootout erupted on downtown Charleston's busy King Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, leaving six adults injured — and the mayor of the city exasperated over this latest rash of gun violence — during the final holiday weekend of summer. All of the...
Minor hurt in shooting at Charleston apartment complex in West Ashley
A 13-year-old was wounded in the first of two overnight shootings in Charleston this Labor Day weekend. Police said in a written statement "an apparent shooting" took place late Sept. 3 in West Ashley. Officers fielded multiple calls around 10:48 p.m. about the incident in the Pamilla Parkside Apartments at...
