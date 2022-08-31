TOWN OF MEGGETT BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Meggett Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. at the South Carolina Produce Association Building located at 4770 Highway 165, Meggett, SC 29449 to hear the following cases: BZAV-07-22-001: Request for Variance to Article 16.6.2 of the Subdivision Regulations to waive the required Density and Dimensional Standards of the underlying Zoning District on property located at 0 Archfield Ave, Lot 13B, Town of Meggett (TMS# 193-00-00-102). BZAS-08-22-001: Request for Special Exception to allow Open Field Storage on property located at 7255 Toogoodoo Rd, Town of Meggett (TMS# 164-00-00-291) in the Agricultural General (AG) Zoning District. This hearing is open to the public. Inquiries should be directed to the Town of Meggett at (843) 889-3622 or clerk@townofmeggettsc. org. AD# 2021425.

MEGGETT, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO