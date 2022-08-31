Read full article on original website
One Day Alice-In-Wonderland Experience Selling Out In Kennewick
If an outdoor Alice-In-Wonderland immersive experience sounds fun, you better sign up quick because it is here for only one day and is selling quick!. This unique experience travels the world, has been to over 80 countries, and will be here in Kennwick Washington on September 25th, 2022. They describe the event on their website, “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Tumble down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland experience, coming to Kennewick, WA on Saturday, September the 24th, 2022. Solve curious clues, take on mischievous challenges and play against hundreds of other teams at this unique, outdoor, escape-room style event. But hurry, there's limited team places available, so book your team ticket today!"
kpq.com
Late Stuntman Alex Harvill Holds World Record for Motorcycle Jump
Late motorcycle stunt rider Alex Harvill received a Guinness World Record for a motorcycle jump he made nearly a decade before his death. Local Media Partner iFIBERONE reported that Harvill's family and friends shared the news on their social media last week. Harvill jumped over 425 feet on his dirt...
ifiberone.com
Local movie theaters offering $3 movies Saturday only in observance of National Cinema Day
Movie theaters in Moses Lake, Ephrata, and Wenatchee are all offering $3 movie tickets on Saturday in light of the first ever National Cinema Day. Fairchild Cinema in Moses Lake, the Lee Theater in Ephrata, Gateway Cinema in Wenatchee and Liberty Cinema in Wenatchee are all partaking in the event with $3 movie offerings; its first come, first serve.
Piroshky Piroshky Coming to Richland (one day only)
If you have ever been to Seattle and had the popular Piroshky from "Piroshky Piroshky," you know how excited I am about this! Piroshky Piroshky will be in Richland on September 12, bringing their delicious, handheld pies! You will need to preorder your pies before September 11, at 9:00 a.m. to ensure your order is ready. There is also a $40 minimum.
KIMA TV
WATCH - Fire at restaurant in Union Gap, second alarm requested
YAKIMA -- Firefighters are battling a fire at El Porton restaurant, 2500 Main St., in Union Gap. It's currently a 2nd alarm fire. This article will be updated as more details are released.
Shop destroyed by fire in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A shop was destroyed by fire over the weekend in Benton County. Benton County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to a shop fire on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10:40 a.m. The fire was in Badger Canyon off Badger Canyon Road. Officials say no other...
nbcrightnow.com
YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author
If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?. She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
KHQ Right Now
Afternoon NonStop News Update
Two people died after a crash on I-90 near Moses Lake last night. The Kootenai River Complex of fires is now nearly 10,000 acres.
KIMA TV
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
Union Gap restaurant closed due to damage from fire over the weekend
UNION GAP, Wash. — A restaurant in Union Gap is closed for the time being after it was significantly damaged in a fire over the weekend. El Porton, located at 2512 Main St. in Union Gap, caught fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, just as patrons were sitting down for their evening meal.
2 People Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision killed two drivers on Saturday night. The officials stated that a Dodge pickup truck was heading westbound on the eastbound lane around milepost 187, 11 miles east of Moses Lake. A semi-tuck was traveling behind a Toyota 4Runner. In order to...
ifiberone.com
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake furniture store donates large sum of money to five families who lost their homes to Lind fire
MOSES LAKE - Initially, Home Center owner Roger McSteen was reluctant to speak to the media about his charitable donation to help those who lost everything in the Lind fire on Aug. 4. However, iFIBER ONE News ensured the Moses Lake business owner that the public would be informed that we reached out to him after taking notice of several expressions of gratitude towards he and his business on social media. The longtime furniture store owner would not disclose the total amount donated, but he did underline the fact that he gave back to one of the many small communities that consistently support his business.
Adorable Eye-Popping Red House in Kennewick Goes Up for Sale
Affordable Real Estate Can Be Hard To Find In Tri-Cities Washington. Finding an affordable house can be tough in the Tri-Cities but there are some deals still out there to be had. I spotted this adorable house in Kennewick that might be worth checking out. Kennewick Home For Sale Has...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD searching for lost toddler's home
UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found. KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents. The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and...
Three-vehicle collision kills two people on eastbound I-90 in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-90 in Grant County resulted in the death of two men. The crash took place 11 miles east of Moses Lake just one mile west of the Adams County Line. According to a Washington State Patrol report, a driver was...
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
