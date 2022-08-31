ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 0

Related
105.3 KISS FM

One Day Alice-In-Wonderland Experience Selling Out In Kennewick

If an outdoor Alice-In-Wonderland immersive experience sounds fun, you better sign up quick because it is here for only one day and is selling quick!. This unique experience travels the world, has been to over 80 countries, and will be here in Kennwick Washington on September 25th, 2022. They describe the event on their website, “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Tumble down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland experience, coming to Kennewick, WA on Saturday, September the 24th, 2022. Solve curious clues, take on mischievous challenges and play against hundreds of other teams at this unique, outdoor, escape-room style event. But hurry, there's limited team places available, so book your team ticket today!"
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Late Stuntman Alex Harvill Holds World Record for Motorcycle Jump

Late motorcycle stunt rider Alex Harvill received a Guinness World Record for a motorcycle jump he made nearly a decade before his death. Local Media Partner iFIBERONE reported that Harvill's family and friends shared the news on their social media last week. Harvill jumped over 425 feet on his dirt...
ROYAL CITY, WA
105.3 KISS FM

Piroshky Piroshky Coming to Richland (one day only)

If you have ever been to Seattle and had the popular Piroshky from "Piroshky Piroshky," you know how excited I am about this! Piroshky Piroshky will be in Richland on September 12, bringing their delicious, handheld pies! You will need to preorder your pies before September 11, at 9:00 a.m. to ensure your order is ready. There is also a $40 minimum.
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
nbcrightnow.com

YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
GRANDVIEW, WA
105.3 KISS FM

Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities

Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charley Pride
Person
Kenny G
Person
Richard Marx
Person
George Washington
105.3 KISS FM

Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author

If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?. She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick

#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Remember When#Music Stars#The Black Crowes#Alternative Rock Band#Linus Music#Entertain#The Tri Cities#The Hampton Inn#Mtv#Greek
ifiberone.com

Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel

All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake furniture store donates large sum of money to five families who lost their homes to Lind fire

MOSES LAKE - Initially, Home Center owner Roger McSteen was reluctant to speak to the media about his charitable donation to help those who lost everything in the Lind fire on Aug. 4. However, iFIBER ONE News ensured the Moses Lake business owner that the public would be informed that we reached out to him after taking notice of several expressions of gratitude towards he and his business on social media. The longtime furniture store owner would not disclose the total amount donated, but he did underline the fact that he gave back to one of the many small communities that consistently support his business.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
nbcrightnow.com

KPD searching for lost toddler's home

UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found. KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents. The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and...
KENNEWICK, WA
105.3 KISS FM

105.3 KISS FM

Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissfm1053.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy