Dallas, TX

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley re-signs with Arizona Cardinals

By Chandler Vessels
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed quarterback Trace McSorley, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. He will serve as a member of the practice squad for this upcoming season.

Coming out of Penn State, McSorley was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He served as the third team quarterback in both 2019 and 2020 before being waived and demoted to the practice squad the following year. He later signed with the Cardinals in November of last season.

The move to re-sign McSorley came just one day after the quarterback was waived by Arizona to reach the 53-man active roster limit. Other than Trace McSorley, the Cardinals also have quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy on their roster.

McSorley has seen limited playing time through his first three NFL seasons, and is just 3-of-10 passing for 90 yards and a touchdown. Arizona is set to kick off the 2022 regular season at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sept. 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons on his motivation for second NFL season

Breakout Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took time to explain what motivation he uses to prepare himself for his second NFL season. Parsons shined as a rookie in the league coming out of Penn State, playing well above expectations and becoming a key part of an improving Dallas defense. According to Parsons, his motivation comes from competitiveness and tying to be great on a historical level.

“The thing that keeps me driving is just my competitive nature,” explained Parsons. “You look at all the great players like MJ, you look at LeBron and Kobe, they always have this drive to do something bigger than what was ever done before. Bringing a Super Bowl is where my mind’s at, and that’s what drives me.

“And personally what I want to do for my family and this team and what I know I can accomplish with my abilities, that’s what drives me. We talk all the time about so much talent of youth and older kids that just go to waste, and I don’t want this to go to waste. I just want to be an example. That’s what drives me for my city and for my family.”

Parsons won 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year as well in his first year in the NFL. He finished the year with 13 sacks, good for sixth-most in the NFL.

It will likely be difficult to improve on his numbers from a statistical standpoint, but his growth as a leader and his ability to work through opposing teams planning their offense around him will be his next step as a defender. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, teams around the league have plenty of tape to watch on Parsons — and every team Dallas faces will try to find ways to shut him down.

On3’s Austin Brezina contributed to this report.

