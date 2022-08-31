Read full article on original website
Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) Tumbles After Failing to Get Extension to Complete Deal
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) are in the red at the market open today after reports indicate the SPAC failed to get an extension to complete its Truth Social deal. Truth Social, for the unversed, is the social media company of former U.S. President Donald Trump. DWAC was...
Which “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stock Could Offer the Highest Upside Potential?
The delay in the federal legalization of cannabis has impacted investors’ interest in cannabis stocks. Despite macro challenges and lack of favorable reforms, Wall Street analysts are bullish about certain cannabis stocks as more states continue to legalize cannabis and the long-term growth potential for the sector remains attractive.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock: Is the Dip an Opportunity for Investors?
GOOGL stock is under pressure due to the pullback in ad spending and tough year-over-year comparisons. However, its core business showed resilience during the last reported quarter. Meanwhile, its investments in AI and cloud augur well for growth. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock has lost over one-fourth of its value so far...
Stock Market Today: Stock Indices Erase Losses as Buyers Jump In
Stocks remain volatile as the major indices erased their losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are both up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq is almost flat on the day. However, WTI crude oil is down 2.6% despite the cut in oil production from OPEC. It appears that...
J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this.
Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?
If you have a high-risk appetite, penny stocks might be a good investment. These low-priced shares usually belong to lesser-known companies and can prove to be multi-baggers. However, while investing in penny stocks can generate high returns it’s critical to be aware of the potential risks. Only a select few penny stocks turn out to be winners, but most of them are dubious investments. We investigate why they are so risky, how to best invest in penny stocks, and if there are alternatives to penny stock investments.
3 IPO Stocks to Watch in September
Let’s talk about IPOs, the most common route for companies to enter the public trading markets. Last year, and the year before, saw record-breaking and record-setting numbers, in total number of public offerings, and in capital raised, but that blistering pace has slowed down this year. The first half...
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Is Fined Again by Irish Regulator. Here’s Why
The Irish data privacy regulator has fined Meta Platforms’ Instagram over children’s data privacy. Notably, it is the second largest fine under the EU’s GDPR privacy law so far. The social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has been slapped with fines for the third time by Ireland’s...
‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment
In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness...
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Q4 Earnings: Is Another Beat in the Cards?
Zscaler is scheduled to announce its Q4 financials on September 8. It has consistently exceeded Street’s earnings projection in the past several quarters. The ongoing strength in its business implies that Zscaler could surpass analysts’ earnings expectations of $0.20 a share in Q4. Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce its...
Why did Zip Co (ASX:ZIP) stock drop?
Zip is losing its place in the ASX 200 under the quarterly rebalancing of the index, further squeezing the buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, which has taken a major hit under tighter economic conditions. Zip Co Ltd. (ZIP) shares were down as much as 2% to A$0.85 at around...
Remodeling Centralized Management With DAOs: Interview With EOS Foundation’s CEO Yves La Rose
We sat down with Yves La Rose, the CEO of EOS Foundation, to learn what DAOs are all about and whether they can become the predominant management structure of the future. One of the core aims of blockchain technology is decentralization, and one of the best examples of decentralization’s potential is Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOs are different from other organizations because they are operated by rule-based smart contracts that allow all members to participate directly and vote on initiatives without any centralized authority. Unlike traditional organizations, DAOs don’t rely on fixed hierarchies or managers.
BA, RTX, LMT: U.S. Politicians Recently Traded in These Defense Stocks
The growth prospects of companies providing defense equipment and technologies appear to be solid as geopolitical tensions heightened over the past few quarters. In this article, we will discuss three U.S. defense stocks, BA, RTX, and LMT, which were traded by U.S. politicians in the past three months. The Boeing...
HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) Reports Record BTC Production for August
Crypto miner HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) has announced a holding balance of 3,258 Bitcoin and 5,100 Ethereum at the end of August 2022. During the month, HIVE had a mining capacity of average hash rate of 2.07 exahash and produced 290.4 BTC and 3,010 ETH with an average hash rate of 6.19 terahash.
Five-Star Insider Buys 9%-Yielding Slate Office REIT: Should You?
A top-rated insider has been consistently buying Slate Office REIT stock for four months now. The insider may be correct with his purchases, as the company’s valuation and dividend yield point to decent upside potential ahead. Recently, Sime Armoyan, a large shareholder of Slate Office REIT (TSE: SOT.UN), has...
GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock: Website Traffic Portends a Weak Q2
GameStop’s website traffic trends indicate that the video game retailer is set to report weak second-quarter results. However, the support from memesters continues to keep GME stock volatile. Memester’s favorite GameStop Corp. (GME) is slated to release its second quarter Fiscal 2022 results on September 7, after the market...
Hedge Funds Pouring Money into Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)
Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B shares have found more space in hedge fund portfolios during the last quarter. At times of macroeconomic uncertainty, Berkshire’s diversified line of businesses seems to provide a much-needed safeguard to investors. Warren Buffett’s multinational conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), is attracting hedge funds, which are...
Weekly Market Update: Volatility Increases Ahead of Holiday
Our weekly review of the market. U.S. stocks fell more than 1% across the board Friday, as the Nasdaq Composite completes a six-session losing streak. Our Stock of the Week is a Financial name. U.S. stocks fell more than 1% across the board Friday, as the Nasdaq Composite completes a...
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Agrees to Buy Signify Health for $8B
CVS Health has agreed to buy the home healthcare company Signify Health for about $8 billion. The deal is approved by the Board of Directors of both companies and awaits shareholder approval of Signify health. Update (September 6) American healthcare company, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has entered into a definitive...
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock in Focus
Nevada-based bitcoin miner CleanSpark is rapidly improving its hashrate and output. With the addition of a new mining facility in Georgia and more to follow, CLSK stock is poised for a long-term growth trajectory. CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is a sustainable bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining and energy technology company. The company uses...
