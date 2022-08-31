We sat down with Yves La Rose, the CEO of EOS Foundation, to learn what DAOs are all about and whether they can become the predominant management structure of the future. One of the core aims of blockchain technology is decentralization, and one of the best examples of decentralization’s potential is Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOs are different from other organizations because they are operated by rule-based smart contracts that allow all members to participate directly and vote on initiatives without any centralized authority. Unlike traditional organizations, DAOs don’t rely on fixed hierarchies or managers.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO