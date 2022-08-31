ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GC LIVE: Coordinators preview Georgia State + Massive Gamecocks NIL news

By Wes Mitchell
 5 days ago
Katie Dugan/Gamecock

Gamecock Central Live’s Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark talk about what we learned as the Gamecocks’ coordinators preview Georgia State plus we dive into the big news on the NIL front for South Carolina football.

GC Live is presented by Clint Hammond of Mortgage Network.

Clint is the branch manager for the Columbia Mortgage Network. Contract Clint for all of your mortgage needs: [email protected] Phone: 803-771-6933 Mobile: 803-422-6797 Fax: 866-741-1723

Links to Gamecock Central Live will be found on GamecockCentral.com’s web platform and discussion forums and will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, in addition to being hosted on the GamecockCentral.com podcast network.

Subscribing (for free) to the GamecockCentral YouTube channel and clicking the “bell” icon next to the subscribe button will turn on your notifications, which means you will be notified each time Gamecock Central Live drops a new show.

Watch the show on YouTube | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | App Store | Google Play | Spreaker | TuneIn Radio | PlayerFM | Stitcher | RSS feed

