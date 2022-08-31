ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss nose tackle K.D. Hill epitomizes what the Mullins award is about

By Chuck Rounsaville
 4 days ago
KD Hill was awarded his new Ole Miss jersey, in honor of Chucky Mullins, on Wednesday

Back in July, we got a text from good friend John Sherman, who owns Snow Biz in Oxford, a popular snow cone establishment.

“Is K.D. Hill a good young man?” Sherm asked.

“The best,” I replied. “Why?”

“He’s holding a free football clinic for local youth and asked me if I would provide snow cones for the participants,” John added. “If K.D. is a good man, I will donate them.”

“Donate away.”

John did and the camp was a success because of K.D.’s determination to make it special for local kids who might not be able to afford going to football camp at Ole Miss or other universities.

He also wrangled several teammates to help with the charitable endeavor.

KD Hill was named the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award winner

That’s K.D. – selfless, compassionate, community-minded.

He also happens to be a darn good football player – a co-starter at nose tackle along with Oxford native J.J. Pegues for this year’s Rebels.

Now, he’s also the Chucky Mullins Award winner and will wear the coveted No. 38 jersey of one of our fallen heroes.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am about this honor,” said an emotional K.D. “Ever since I signed with Ole Miss being the Chucky Mullins Courage Award winner has been my goal and one of the priorities of what I wanted to accomplish while I’m here.”

No current Rebel player exemplifies what Chucky was all about more than K.D. and it’s only fitting he achieve an honor he has dreamed about.

What makes KD Hill special?

“The history of the award. Chucky’s story is inspiring and everyone who won the award and how they represented it with courage, playing hard and leading by example is how I have tried to live my life,” he continued. “It’s how I want to be known as a player and a person.”

Hill said Mullins’ signature saying besides “It’s Time,” was “Never Quit” and that is the outlook he has had in life.

“I come from a single Mom with no Father and I decided a long time ago I was going to persevere and thrive. I never quit. I’m not bragging but with everything I have been through in my life, I am the definition of never quit,” he noted.

K.D. is very active in community service and, in fact, has a function in Oxford Thursday afternoon.

“I work with the Boys and Girls’ Club in Oxford a lot. I’m giving my testimony tomorrow,” he closed. “It’s the kind of thing I believe Chucky would do and I am honored to wear his jersey and carry on his legacy.”

K.D. became a stalwart on the defensive front as a redshirt sophomore in 2020.

He earned seven starts and anchoring the Rebel DL. Last season, Hill continued his career with an excellent contribution of starting 10 out of 13 games and registering 24 tackles from the nose tackle slot on a three-man front.

The Eufaula, AL, native majors in Exercise Science and is an Honor Roll student.

The Rebel defense has other seniors who would have made a good Mullins Award winner choice, such as Safety A.J. Finley, one of the vocals leaders on the team, Safety Otis Reese and Cornerbacks Deantre Prince and Miles Battle.

But Hill, with much respect to the others, is the best choice.

We believe Chucky is smiling down with approval over the 2022 selection, K.D. Hill.

