One Arrested After DUI Crash in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) --The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they responded to an early morning DUI crash along I-182 where it meets 395. The suspect car was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed, when it slammed into a jersey barrier. The car's driver then fled toward CBC after crossing the highway. Both Pasco Police and BCSO where able to catch up with the suspect and take him into custody. He had outstanding warrants and was under the influence of alcohol. Speed and impairment were said to be factors in the collision.
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
