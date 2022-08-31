ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers struggle in season opener; fall to Seminoles, 24-23

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Brian Kelly era at LSU (0-1) started off with a loss to Florida State (2-0), 24-23, in the Louisiana Allstate Kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Tigers have now lost 13 straight games when trailing at halftime, dating back to Sept. 2018. After a touchdown...
