Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
AOL Corp
Tom Brady's 23rd NFL campaign may be his most mysterious after a bizarre offseason
Tom Brady’s professional life, officially, at least, is expected to go on as we’ve grown accustomed — he’ll suit up for his 23rd NFL season Sunday when his Tampa Bay Bucs visit the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady’s personal life, officially, at least, is mostly a mystery....
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
LIV is bad for the game of golf
At times on Sunday, the LIV Golf Invitational Boston looked a lot like a charity scramble at the local country club: Guys were playing in shorts, missing only a cigar and a cold beer. Lee Westwood, who had a tremendous final round to give himself a chance to win, dropped a lob wedge from inside 100 yards on the final hole well short into a greenside bunker. Dustin Johnson, who eventually won, pulled his approach on the last 40 yards left of the green into the woods.
NFL・
AOL Corp
The NIL era of high school sports has arrived
On the morning of April 9, a fledgling Minnesota soccer club threw a party to unveil its inaugural uniforms. By the end of the event, executives from one of the club’s leading sponsors became convinced they’d found their next pitchwoman. Bayliss Flynn, a goalkeeper for the Minnesota Aurora,...
Comments / 1