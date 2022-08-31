Vikings practice squad tracker

Cutdown day is behind us and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is moving on to the next task of building up his first practice squad.

The Vikings were hoping to have both Kellen Mond and Armon Watts sneak onto the practice squad, but both players were claimed on waivers early Wednesday morning.

Throughout the day on Wednesday and into the week, we will be updating this to reflect who is on the Vikings practice squad heading into the 2022 season.

Vikings practice squad

Jul 29, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings guard Kyle Hinton (68) looks on during training camp at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

OG Kyle Hinton

RB Bryant Koback

S Myles Dorn

DL T.J. Smith

LB William Kwenkeu

WR Trishton Jackson

C Josh Sokol

TE Nick Muse

OLB Janarius Robinson

DT Jaylen Twyman

CB Tay Gowan

WR Travis Toivonen

CB Parry Nickerson

QB David Blough

