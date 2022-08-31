Vikings practice squad tracker
Cutdown day is behind us and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is moving on to the next task of building up his first practice squad.
The Vikings were hoping to have both Kellen Mond and Armon Watts sneak onto the practice squad, but both players were claimed on waivers early Wednesday morning.
Throughout the day on Wednesday and into the week, we will be updating this to reflect who is on the Vikings practice squad heading into the 2022 season.
Vikings practice squad
- OG Kyle Hinton
- RB Bryant Koback
- S Myles Dorn
- DL T.J. Smith
- LB William Kwenkeu
- WR Trishton Jackson
- C Josh Sokol
- TE Nick Muse
- OLB Janarius Robinson
- DT Jaylen Twyman
- CB Tay Gowan
- WR Travis Toivonen
- CB Parry Nickerson
- QB David Blough
Former Vikings on other practice squads
- QB Sean Mannion-Seahawks
- LB Chazz Surratt-Jets
- OG Wyatt Davis-Giants
