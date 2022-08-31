Petco’s Health and Wellness Membership Program Now Includes Birds, Reptiles, Fish and Small Pets

Read full article on original website
CNBC
Pet owners pampering animals when it comes to food, despite inflationary pressures
Petco and Chewy said pet owners aren't trading down from premium foods for their animals. The comments are in line with the trend of pet owners increasingly feeding their animals with food more like what they'd feed themselves. Still, both companies noted softening demand for items like toys and leashes...
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
dailyphew.com
A Sweet Dog Who Recently Lost Her Puppies Adopts 3 Newborn Kittens Who Urgently Needed Help
Animal rescuer Stacee Jones has taken care of more than 100 dogs and cats. She believed she had seen it all until one day, a few months ago, when she took in some animals separately who needed each other adjacent to the Jelly’s Place-sponsored shelter in San Pablo, California (United States).
petpress.net
What to Do If Your Dog Dies at Home: A Guide for Pet Owners
If you are a pet owner, the day may come when your dog dies at home. This is a difficult experience for any pet lover, and it can be hard to know what to do in this situation. In this blog post, we will provide a guide for pet owners who find themselves in this difficult situation.
petproductnews.com
Pet Supermarket Hosts Fundraiser to Support Southeastern Guide Dogs
Southwest and Central Florida residents will have the chance to “lend a paw” to guide dogs-in-training this September with a fundraiser hosted by Pet Supermarket, a specialty pet supply retailer with locations across the U.S. Southeast. The fundraiser will directly benefit Southeastern Guide Dogs, a nonprofit organization that transforms lives by creating and nurturing extraordinary partnerships between people and dogs, company officials said.
petcreeks.com
Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)
Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
yankodesign.com
Adorable pet-friendly armchair was designed for both humans and cats to lounge in
Rather aptly titled ‘Sharing Joy’, this award-winning chair comes with a side table for humans to place their books and cups of tea/coffee on, and a crawl space for cats to casually lounge in (complete with a suspended toy for them to play with). What I personally love...
katzenworld.co.uk
The Felines of New York: The Pet Shop Cat
On one of our trips around the world we ended up checking out a pet shop in New York City to see what kind of cat products where available in the US. Little did we expect that we would be greeted by a friendly feline in the pet shop!. He...
petpress.net
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
petpress.net
Do Dogs Remember Other Dogs? The Facts About Canine Memory
Do dogs remember other dogs? This is a question that has long been debated by pet owners and scientists alike. The answer is not fully understood, but there are some fascinating facts about canine memory that we can explore. In this blog post, we will discuss what is currently known...
14 pet products Select staffers' dogs and cats love
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Pets: They’re our furry babies, our cuddly best friends — and our homes wouldn’t be the same without them. So just as we’d do for any family member, a lot of thought goes into what we buy for our dogs and cats, from food with the right ingredients to safe, durable toys to carriers with the necessary visibility and comfort.
Cat Owners Can (Almost) All Agree on One Thing
On the list of perfect pet parents, Mikel Delgado, a professional feline-behavior consultant, probably ranks high. The Ph.D. expert in animal cognition spends half an hour each evening playing with her three torbie cats, Ruby, Coriander, and Professor Scribbles. She’s trained them to take pills in gelatin capsules, just in case they eventually need meds. She even commissioned a screened-in backyard catio so that the girls can safely venture outside. Delgado would do anything for her cats—well, almost anything. “Guilty as charged,” Delgado told me. “I do not brush my cats’ teeth.”
Shoutable and Wag! Partner for National Dog Day to support the Humane Society
Are you looking for a way to honor your pup on National Dog Day? Do you want to give back to a good cause at the same time? Shoutable and Wag! have the answer with a very special offer. Just in time for National Dog Day and the rescue of...
petproductnews.com
Einstein Pets Everydays Dog Treats
Einstein Pets’ Everydays are oven-baked, omega-rich, natural dog treats. The biscuits are made in small batches, using only 100% real ingredients. The recipes are crafted with the optimal nutrients necessary to meet the unique needs of dogs. The treats are great for health and great tasting as well, perfect for snacking anytime, any day—or “Everydays.”
msn.com
10 best cats for kids and families
Looking for a companion for your children? These are our picks for the best cats for kids and families. If you’re not sure which breed will get on with the youngsters in your household, our guide to the best cats for kids and families is here to help. Cats...
New Device Helps Dog Parents Track Their Pets
Do you ever wonder what your dogs get up to when you’re not around? Maybe you worked from home for a while but you’ve gone back to the office. Or perhaps you simply want to know what they do all day. Sure, you could put dog cameras around the house, but that’s a lot of […] The post New Device Helps Dog Parents Track Their Pets appeared first on DogTime.
petproductnews.com
Vitakraft Lick ‘n’ Lap Smooth Jelly
Vitakraft presents Lick ‘n’ Lap Smooth Jelly, a smooth gelatin snack that is the perfect, easy-to-eat treat for cats of all ages. It is soft and savory, making for an interactive bonding treat. It is available in individual, easy-to-serve tubes sold in a five-pack. Made with real chicken and salmon, it can be enjoyed straight from the tube, squeezed directly into a bowl or used as a food topper.
Is CBD The 'Cat's Meow?' — Recent Research On CBD Oil For Cats
Let’s be frank: "pet-friendly CBD oils" have a dog bias. And, to be fair to CBD manufacturers, that makes sense from a marketing perspective. Recent data suggests about 38.4 percent of American households have dogs, while about 25.4 percent have cats. So, clearly, there’s more of a demand for hemp dog treats versus cannabidiol catnip.
