Hello, I live in south Minneapolis. I have a decent size yard for the cities. I would like to plant either a White Swamp Oak or Northern Red Oak for shade on the west side of our lot near the back for our house. My main question is how far from a house should an oak be planted? Also, can you prune the trunk to keep a taller clean trunk before the main branching starts? I would ideally like around 10-12 feet before branching starts. Lastly, do large trees develop to fit around structures? For example, do branches stop spreading or lift upwards if they come in contact with a structure or another tree's branches? Thanks! Jason Ramler.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO