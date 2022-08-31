Read full article on original website
extension.org
When to plant milkweed #809470
I live in Coon Rapids and I have milkweed seeds to plant. Everything I've found online says to plant in the fall. Can you provide a more specific timeline? Should I plant after first frost? When it's consistently a specific temp? Additionally, does milkweed do well under pine trees?. Anoka...
extension.org
Hello, for several years now I have been getting dollar spot and rust in August/September. I'm puzzled as to why when I think I'm doing the right things to prevent it. I fertilize every 4-6 weeks, I aerate every fall, I water regularly but only in the morning, I keep my mower blades sharp and mow on a high setting. Attached are a couple of pictures. Do you think a soil test would be a good next step? If so, how and when should I do that? Thank you for any thoughts you might have! -Jeremy.
extension.org
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390
We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
extension.org
Oak tree dilemma #809301
Hello, I live in south Minneapolis. I have a decent size yard for the cities. I would like to plant either a White Swamp Oak or Northern Red Oak for shade on the west side of our lot near the back for our house. My main question is how far from a house should an oak be planted? Also, can you prune the trunk to keep a taller clean trunk before the main branching starts? I would ideally like around 10-12 feet before branching starts. Lastly, do large trees develop to fit around structures? For example, do branches stop spreading or lift upwards if they come in contact with a structure or another tree's branches? Thanks! Jason Ramler.
