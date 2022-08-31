ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Estevan closing multiple stretches of road for construction

The city of Estevan is closing down three stretches of road today for construction work. That includes the 1200 block of 8 street, the 800 block of dire road, and the 600 block of King Street. All of those will have no through traffic. The public is asked to find...
Students and teachers getting the new school year started

The first day of school has seen teachers and students both back in classrooms after the summer break. Schools opened their doors today in Estevan, though teachers and other school staff had been preparing for the date since last week. All that's gone into an opening day that they're hoping...
Standoff suspect to appear in court in October

Estevan court confirmed this week that the suspect from an armed standoff last month in Estevan is scheduled to appear in court this fall. The court confirmed Jordan Hochstein, 27, is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3 for his involvement in the standoff that took place in early August.
