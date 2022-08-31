ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Shepherd's Sweet Friendship With Bobcat Kitten Is Totally Irresistible

There are some people in the world who believe everyone has a doppelganger, someone that looks just like you, but you're not related. And honestly, it's a little scary how similar someone can look. Most versions of doppelgangers might come from people who look like celebrities. And they probably get the same line, 'You look like so and so!' Maybe you, or someone you know, has experienced that before. But have you ever thought that an animal might get that?
Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - August 25, 2022

Rhea was a previous P.A.C.K. Program graduate and a beautiful pup who loves life, people, and other dogs. She is still quite a puppy! Rhea is crate trained, but without an outlet for her energy she can get a bit restless in it. She walks best on a gentle leader, and we recommend continuing to use one with her.
Dolly Parton
Petco brings back their Halloween Bootique Collection

Petco is ready for Halloween with the return of their iconic Bootique Collection, that includes an expanded line of gear perfect for night time trick or treating. Not only can your pup get ready for their own Halloween gatherings, parties, and trick or treat outings, but there is also plenty of every day gear as we head into longer nights and shorter days. This means that while it may be part of the Bootique Collection, it is good for all year long.
Old Toothless Chihuahuas Finally Gets Adopted Together

Five years ago, when Julie Docherty adopted a senior chihuahua, she had no idea that one adoption would lead to her being the mom of a whole dog squad. Julie Docherty adopted her first senior chihuahua, MoMo, from Tiny Loving Canines Rescue in California, where he was surrendered in a horrendous condition. “My first senior adoption was a happy accident,” Docherty told The Dodo. “I discovered MoMo, fell in love with him, and we bonded over his rehabilitation and care. I came to realize then how heartbreakingly overlooked this large category of shelter dogs are, and how ideal senior adoption was for me.” Over the next few years, Docherty adopted four more senior chihuahuas (all from the same shelter, except one) named Choli Churro, Paloma Linda, Benito, and Lalo Flan, but he sadly passed away due to cancer.
An unconditional love for a pet

Do you have a pet that tries your patience, but pulls at your heart strings at the same time? If you have read any of my other pet stories, you know I have a crazy border collie named Bandit who has stolen my heart completely, but who also keeps me on my toes. What is it about certain pets that no matter what havoc they cause we still wouldn’t trade them for anything?
Man Who Makes Fun Of Tiny Dogs Gets Saved By A Chihuahua, Devotes His Life To Rescuing Them

Even the biggest giants have their soft spot. Only sometimes it takes a special someone to make them embrace it. Bobby Humphreys was the kind of guy who didn’t imagine a tiny dog by his side. The competitive bodybuilder from Maryland spent his time mostly in the gym and laying specialty hardwood floors and surrounded himself with other tough guys, Rottweilers.
Dog escapes Addingham kennels: Moor search for pet

A dog owner is searching moorland for her pet, which managed to escape from the kennels it was staying at while she went on a family holiday. Becky Roberts took her lurcher-greyhound cross, Betsy, to Wharfedale Kennels and Cattery on Addingham Moorside, West Yorkshire, on Saturday. Half an hour later,...
Meet ‘fluffy’ Pit Bull terrier, Ruby, who's surprising everybody with her unusual looks

Dogs come in all shapes and sizes, but every so often comes along a particular pooch that will surprise everyone. Ruby the fluffy Pit Bull terrier is one such example. Having first come to the Internet's notice thanks to this post on Reddit (opens in new tab), she has since gained a lot of attention with her rather unusual physical traits – unusual for a Pit Bull terrier, at least.
