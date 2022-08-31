ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

sent-trib.com

Bobcats give Trojans a battle, but fall 35-19

For Bowling Green, it was about containing Findlay quarterback Ryan Montgomery at Bobcat Stadium Friday night. The hype in Northwest Ohio has been around Montgomery and his older brother, 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive end and offensive tackle Luke Montgomery, an Ohio State commit. Ryan Montgomery threw for four touchdown passes, but...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams. The TRAC will dissolve following the 2022-2023 school year with Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer...
TOLEDO, OH
Literary Hub

Players and Coaches Wanted: On the Beginnings of Toledo’s Pro Women’s Football Team

When the advertisement ran in the Toledo Blade in the summer of 1971, Players and Coaches Wanted for Professional Women’s Football Team. A Connecticut judge was mulling over a suit filed by a group of girls seeking equal opportunity to play sports. The judge rejected the complaint, ruling, “Athletic competition builds character in our boys. We do not need that kind of character in our girls, the women of tomorrow.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

A sinkhole keeps Bowsher High School off its home field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday night lights won’t be shining at Bowsher High School this week. The football team will be on the road for Friday’s game, and perhaps a few more, as Toledo Public School leaders determine what’s causing a sinkhole in the middle of the team’s football field.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Prep Roundup: Deal shoots 32 to lead Jackets over Wildcats

SWANTON — In Northern Lakes League girls golf at White Pines Golf Course Tuesday, Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal shot a 32 to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 166-232 win over Northview. Ariyah Ellis shot 43, Paige Feldkamp shot 44 and Olivia Eiseman shot 47 for Perrysburg. For Northview,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Vacant house in Toledo catches fire for second time

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant house in Toledo caught fire for the second time on Friday. The call for a fire on the 2500 block of N. Erie Street came in around 12 p.m. According to TFRD, the building was vacant, had no utilities inside and was listed as a code red building, meaning no one is allowed to go inside. The fire was controlled, but the building was compromised and will soon be torn down.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot Wednesday night in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a call for a person shot on the 3300 block of N. Erie Street in north Toledo Wednesday night at 10:42 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, no victim was found. However, police were informed that a person arrived at a hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Toledo police said in a report that the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.
TOLEDO, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones demands apology from police following controversial arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio — U.S. Olympian boxer and bronze medal winner Oshae Jones has a new opponent: Toledo police who she is accusing of using unnecessary force and wrongful arrest. The match unfolded last month on the streets of Toledo where Jones trained on her way to Olympic history, winning the bronze as a welterweight in the 2020 Games (held in the summer of 2021 in Tokyo).
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three male suspects are in police custody after a barricade situation in Toledo. Police negotiators and SWAT were called out to Riverside Ct Thursday afternoon for a barricade Toledo Police said was related to a possible shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. Summit...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Rossford man indicted for vandalism

A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot Tuesday night at west Toledo gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Tuesday night at a BP gas station in west Toledo at the corner of Hill Avenue and South Reynolds Road. According to the Toledo Fire Department, the victim was transported to the hospital. On Wednesday, he was identified in a police report as 20-year-old Michael Leake.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TLCHD to offer new COVID-19 booster shots next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is looking to roll out COVID-19 booster shots next week, according to a spokesperson. It comes after the CDC signed off on updated booster shots that target today’s most common omicron strains on Thursday. The shots “can help restore...
TOLEDO, OH

