Bleacher Report

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings

Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Responds to Ravens Contract Meme with Laughing Emoji

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still has yet to receive a contract extension, and he's apparently finding the situation comical at this point. Jackson retweeted a meme referencing his negotiations with the Ravens and included a laughing emoji:. Jackson's contract has been a hot topic this offseason, as he...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2022 NFL Season Kicks off

The NFL salary cap is a significant leverage point for teams and players alike. While certain workarounds can help maximize every dollar, there's a limit to that. The New Orleans Saints are wizards when it comes to working the numbers, but they're already deep into the red based on 2023 projections. That might explain why they traded standout defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role

Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks. The 28-year-old has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Ben Roethlisberger: Mitchell Trubisky Should Start for Steelers over Kenny Pickett

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has endorsed Mitchell Trubisky as the franchise's starting quarterback in 2022. In the first episode of his new podcast titled Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, the two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler explained why he believes Trubisky should be the team's starter. Roethlisberger...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Report: Jayden Daniels to Start at QB for LSU in Opener vs. FSU

Jayden Daniels will be the starting quarterback for LSU in Sunday's season opener against Florida State, per Brody Miller of The Athletic. The Arizona State transfer beat out Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job, with Miller reporting Daniels is expected to play all game. Daniels spent three seasons with the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

49ers Legend Steve Young on Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo: 'This Is Hairy Stuff'

San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young believes the team's quarterback situation could be complicated in 2022. "I've got my fingers crossed," Young told Cam Inman of the Mercury News. "This is great. This is hairy stuff." Trey Lance is slated to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting...
