Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings
Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
Lamar Jackson Responds to Ravens Contract Meme with Laughing Emoji
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still has yet to receive a contract extension, and he's apparently finding the situation comical at this point. Jackson retweeted a meme referencing his negotiations with the Ravens and included a laughing emoji:. Jackson's contract has been a hot topic this offseason, as he...
Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2022 NFL Season Kicks off
The NFL salary cap is a significant leverage point for teams and players alike. While certain workarounds can help maximize every dollar, there's a limit to that. The New Orleans Saints are wizards when it comes to working the numbers, but they're already deep into the red based on 2023 projections. That might explain why they traded standout defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
Highlights: Arch Manning Throws 3 TD in Win; 5-Star QB Has Committed to Texas
Arch Manning—the nephew of former superstar NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning—got his senior season of high school off to a solid start Friday. According to Barry Werner of Yahoo Sports, Manning attempted only 14 passes in a...
NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role
Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Praised by LeBron James, Twitter as JSU Dominates FAMU
Shedeur Sanders had himself a season debut. The Jackson State sophomore quarterback was on fire against FAMU, finishing 29-of-33 for 323 yards and five touchdowns in Jackson State's 59-3 win on Sunday. Suffice to say, Sanders—the son of Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders—was all...
Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release
The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks. The 28-year-old has...
Ben Roethlisberger: Mitchell Trubisky Should Start for Steelers over Kenny Pickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has endorsed Mitchell Trubisky as the franchise's starting quarterback in 2022. In the first episode of his new podcast titled Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, the two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler explained why he believes Trubisky should be the team's starter. Roethlisberger...
Michigan QB Cade McNamara Says He Wasn't Expecting to Split Starts with J.J. McCarthy
Consider Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara among those a bit surprised that he'll split starts with J.J. McCarthy to start the 2022 season. "I'd definitely say it's pretty unusual," he told reporters. "It was kinda a thing I wasn't expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position."
Report: Jayden Daniels to Start at QB for LSU in Opener vs. FSU
Jayden Daniels will be the starting quarterback for LSU in Sunday's season opener against Florida State, per Brody Miller of The Athletic. The Arizona State transfer beat out Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job, with Miller reporting Daniels is expected to play all game. Daniels spent three seasons with the...
Notre Dame's Offense Slammed by Fans for Underwhelming Effort in Loss to OSU
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 21-10 on Saturday in their 2022 season opener at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and the team's offense had an abysmal evening. Quarterback Tyler Buchner completed just 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards. Buchner, Chris Tyree, Audric Estime and...
49ers Legend Steve Young on Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo: 'This Is Hairy Stuff'
San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young believes the team's quarterback situation could be complicated in 2022. "I've got my fingers crossed," Young told Cam Inman of the Mercury News. "This is great. This is hairy stuff." Trey Lance is slated to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting...
