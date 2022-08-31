Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Steve Sarkisian Is Getting Crushed For His Comments About Facing Alabama
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will face their toughest test of the 2022 season this Saturday when they host the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. It sort of sounds like Sark is already chalking it up as a loss. Sarkisian spoke at length about his team's opponent during his...
Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"
Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
Look: 415-Pound College Football Defensive Tackle Is Going Viral
Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a big boy. Measuring at 6-5, 415-pounds, the Plant City native is easily the heaviest player in college football. When cameras spotted the gap-stuffing DT in the Gators primetime battle vs. No. 7 Utah, Watson started to go viral. "415-pound DT Desmond Watson wearing...
Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1
Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Commit Sent A Harsh Message To Brian Kelly Following LSU's Week 1 Loss
Brian Kelly made his head coaching debut at LSU Sunday night against the Seminoles of Florida State. The Tigers fought all game long, but fell short in heartbreaking fashion when the potential game-tying extra point was blocked by the Seminoles with no time left on the clock. To add insult...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 1)
Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The first weekend of the 2022 season was headlined by Florida's upset of Utah in the Swamp, Ohio State's win over Notre Dame, Georgia's easy victory against Oregon, and Florida State's crazy one-point win versus LSU in New Orleans. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan take the top four spots, with Clemson at No. 5 and Notre Dame at No. 6 in the post-Week 1 top 25 rankings. With the first week of the 2022 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Football: Saturday Night Loss to Ohio State was a Tale of Two Halves
Week 1 of the 2022 season marked the start of Ryan Day’s fourth season as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the start of Marcus Freeman’s first at Notre Dame. The difference in experience was evident. Notre Dame entered as a 17-point underdog on the road...
AthlonSports.com
ACC Football: Week 1 Notebook
Around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon, things looked rough for the ACC. Virginia Tech had fallen the night before to Old Dominion, Boston College was losing at home to Rutgers, East Carolina had a field goal attempt to take down NC State, and Appalachian State was a two-point conversion away from beating North Carolina.
AthlonSports.com
LSU Football Star Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury While Celebrating
The LSU football program suffered two significant losses Sunday night. Not only did the Tigers lose a heartbreaker to Florida State; they will also be without their freshman All-American for the rest of the 2022 season. Star defensive tackle Maason Smith has reportedly suffered a season-ending injury. LSU football insider...
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Are Releasing Son Of NFL Legend This Monday
The Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing their roster ahead of the 2022 season. That includes the release of a notable player. That player is Thaddeus Moss. The Bengals are releasing tight end Thaddeus Moss this Monday morning. Thaddeus is the son of NFL legend and Hall of Famer Randy Moss. A...
AthlonSports.com
Monday Night Football: 10 Most Memorable Games of All Time
When it comes to professional football, "Monday Night Football" has been a staple of the NFL for more than 50 years. So it makes sense that MNF has produced many great games and moments each and every season. Here are the 10 most memorable games, along with some honorable mentions.
NFL・
AthlonSports.com
Florida State Player Trolls Brian Kelly After Beating LSU Sunday Night
Florida State football players are having some fun with Brian Kelly following the Seminoles' thrilling 24-23 win over the LSU Tigers on Sunday night. FSU offensive lineman Dillan R. Gibbons trolled Kelly on Twitter, calling him out for using a "fake accent." Kelly, of course, went viral during the offseason for some sort of new accent he developed from his short stay in Baton Rouge.
AthlonSports.com
Scott Frost Announces Significant Change To His Team's Practice Strategy
This was supposed to be the season Scott Frost turns things around at Nebraska. Unfortunately, that hasn't materialized just yet. The Huskers lost to Northwestern in Week 0 and struggled getting past North Dakota last Saturday. The good news is Nebraska has another get-right game this weekend. It hosts Georgia...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Head Coach Rankings Entering the 2022 Season
If there's one word that can be used to describe the NFL entering the 2022 season, it's change. The list of high-profile players that have switched teams due to trade or free agency is long and full of star power, and the massive wave of turnover isn't limited to the rosters either.
NFL・
AthlonSports.com
Kirby Smart Has Honest Comment About Facing Oregon In Week 1
No one expected Oregon to upset Georgia last Saturday, but some thought it would at least be competitive to a certain degree. It wasn't. The defending champs took the Ducks to the woodshed in a 49-3 blowout. It was never close. The final result was nothing short of stunning. It...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Week 1 Awards
With the first full weekend of the 2022 college football season in the books, it’s time to take a look at the best of the best and honor some of the top performances. Each week, Athlon Sports will highlight some of the top performers in college football with its weekly awards section. Here’s a look at Athlon Sports’ picks for the offensive, defensive, coordinator, team, and freshman from Week 1:
