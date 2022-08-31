ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"

Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1

Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
AthlonSports.com

College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 1)

Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The first weekend of the 2022 season was headlined by Florida's upset of Utah in the Swamp, Ohio State's win over Notre Dame, Georgia's easy victory against Oregon, and Florida State's crazy one-point win versus LSU in New Orleans. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan take the top four spots, with Clemson at No. 5 and Notre Dame at No. 6 in the post-Week 1 top 25 rankings. With the first week of the 2022 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:
FOOTBALL
AthlonSports.com

ACC Football: Week 1 Notebook

Around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon, things looked rough for the ACC. Virginia Tech had fallen the night before to Old Dominion, Boston College was losing at home to Rutgers, East Carolina had a field goal attempt to take down NC State, and Appalachian State was a two-point conversion away from beating North Carolina.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Tcu Colorado#Byu Usf#Boise State#Florida State#Lsu#Clemson#Athlon Sports#Fbs
AthlonSports.com

LSU Football Star Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury While Celebrating

The LSU football program suffered two significant losses Sunday night. Not only did the Tigers lose a heartbreaker to Florida State; they will also be without their freshman All-American for the rest of the 2022 season. Star defensive tackle Maason Smith has reportedly suffered a season-ending injury. LSU football insider...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Are Releasing Son Of NFL Legend This Monday

The Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing their roster ahead of the 2022 season. That includes the release of a notable player. That player is Thaddeus Moss. The Bengals are releasing tight end Thaddeus Moss this Monday morning. Thaddeus is the son of NFL legend and Hall of Famer Randy Moss. A...
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

Monday Night Football: 10 Most Memorable Games of All Time

When it comes to professional football, "Monday Night Football" has been a staple of the NFL for more than 50 years. So it makes sense that MNF has produced many great games and moments each and every season. Here are the 10 most memorable games, along with some honorable mentions.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Florida State Player Trolls Brian Kelly After Beating LSU Sunday Night

Florida State football players are having some fun with Brian Kelly following the Seminoles' thrilling 24-23 win over the LSU Tigers on Sunday night. FSU offensive lineman Dillan R. Gibbons trolled Kelly on Twitter, calling him out for using a "fake accent." Kelly, of course, went viral during the offseason for some sort of new accent he developed from his short stay in Baton Rouge.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
College Football
AthlonSports.com

Scott Frost Announces Significant Change To His Team's Practice Strategy

This was supposed to be the season Scott Frost turns things around at Nebraska. Unfortunately, that hasn't materialized just yet. The Huskers lost to Northwestern in Week 0 and struggled getting past North Dakota last Saturday. The good news is Nebraska has another get-right game this weekend. It hosts Georgia...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

NFL Head Coach Rankings Entering the 2022 Season

If there's one word that can be used to describe the NFL entering the 2022 season, it's change. The list of high-profile players that have switched teams due to trade or free agency is long and full of star power, and the massive wave of turnover isn't limited to the rosters either.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Kirby Smart Has Honest Comment About Facing Oregon In Week 1

No one expected Oregon to upset Georgia last Saturday, but some thought it would at least be competitive to a certain degree. It wasn't. The defending champs took the Ducks to the woodshed in a 49-3 blowout. It was never close. The final result was nothing short of stunning. It...
EUGENE, OR
AthlonSports.com

College Football Week 1 Awards

With the first full weekend of the 2022 college football season in the books, it’s time to take a look at the best of the best and honor some of the top performances. Each week, Athlon Sports will highlight some of the top performers in college football with its weekly awards section. Here’s a look at Athlon Sports’ picks for the offensive, defensive, coordinator, team, and freshman from Week 1:
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy