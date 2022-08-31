ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

City spending board to consider $575K Gun Trace Task Force settlement

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OtGz_0hcsDPJA00

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board is set to consider a $575,000 settlement with a man who claims three members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force planted a gun in his vehicle during a 2015 traffic stop.

Eight officers in the GTTF unit were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested.

Officers Marcus Taylor, Evodio Hendrix and Wayne Jenkins initiated a traffic stop of Darnell Earl on Oct. 18, 2015, according to a Baltimore City Law Department memo on the settlement sent to the Board of Estimates.

They claimed they found a firearm.

Earl, who had previous convictions, was charged with multiple gun offenses and pleaded guilty to one, serving 1 1/2 years in prison, according to the memo.

Taylor, Hendrix and Jenkins pleaded guilty to federal charges including racketeering in 2017, and Earl's conviction from the traffic stop was subsequently vacated.

In 2020, Earl sued the city, alleging there was no probable cause for the traffic stop and the gun was planted in his vehicle, according to the memo.

"Plaintiff's Complaint included state claims of false arrest, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and a federal claims for fabrication of evidence, negligent supervision and training, and a custom or policy of deliberate indifference," the law department said.

The city's lawyers are recommending approval of the settlement to avoid "the expense, time, and uncertainties of further protracted litigation and the potential for an excess judgment."

The Board of Estimates will vote on the settlement at its Sept. 7 meeting.

Baltimore has paid more than $14 million in restitution to victims of the GTTF, including $300,000 to rapper Young Moose , who settled in June.

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnav.com

Early Morning Assault in Glen Burnie Sends Victim to Area Hospital

Anne Arundel County Police say a man was assaulted early Monday morning in Glen Burnie. Officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery that just occurred in the 7800 block of Crilley Road in Glen Burnie. Officers located the victim who was bleeding from an injury to his head. The victim indicated that while he was outside of the residence he was approached by a black male, who asked for a cigarette. When the victim said, “No”, the suspect told the victim to empty his pockets. When the victim refused the suspect produced a metal pipe/bar and swung it at the victim, striking him multiple times. The suspect fled the area on foot without obtaining property from the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
californiaexaminer.net

Baltimore Schoolyard Murder: A Student Was Fatally Shot

According to Baltimore Police, a student from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School was shot and killed on Friday in the playground. On Monday, the new school year began. The girl, 17, was approached by the suspect while walking home from school. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison stated during a Friday...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
TIMONIUM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting on school property in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a Mergenthaler High School student on school property, according to authorities.The teen suspect allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden just after school dismissal on Friday, around 2:55 p.m., police said.The confrontation became "heated" and the suspect produced a gun and fired multiple times, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said during a press conference after the shooting.Baltimore City Schools Police officers were outside of the school at the time of dismissal. They chased the teenage suspect and apprehended him, Harrison told reporters.They also found the gun he...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Taylor
Wbaltv.com

Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Property owner finds human remains in backyard of W. Baltimore home

BALTIMORE - A property owner found human remains in the backyard of a West Baltimore home while clearing out overgrowth Sunday. The owner had not been to the property in the 1700 block of W. Lexington Street for at least a year. Work was being done to clear overgrown grass and clean up debris, according to the Baltimore Police Department.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will now conduct a forensic examination on the remains to determine the cause of death. A neighbor who lives in the same block said the condition of the home and the smell coming from it had been reported to the city for months. "Putrid smell... smelled like a dead animal. I called the city to see what was going on. I called the city countless times," she said.The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation shows the property was sold in March 2020. WJZ has attempted to contact both of the listed property owners but so far no comment has been given. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call detectives at (410)-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
police1.com

Baltimore Police cellphone search warrants on hold after ruling

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have stopped extracting information from cellphones, a powerful investigative tool, while the department evaluates how to ensure its search warrants meet the requirements of a consequential opinion rendered this week by Maryland’s highest court. The Court of Appeals’ ruling mandates police in Maryland be...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Gun Trace Task Force#Gttf#The Board Of Estimates
wfmd.com

Frederick Woman Sentenced For Murder Of Elderly Resident

She was the victim’s caregiver. (Photo from Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) A caregiver has been sentenced for the murder of an elderly Frederick woman. In Circuit Court on Friday morning, Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mebo, 37, was sentenced to life with all but 35 years...
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WPXI Pittsburgh

Baltimore high school student fatally shot on campus after dismissal; suspect arrested

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore high school student was fatally shot on the facility’s campus on Friday about 20 minutes after dismissal, authorities said. According to Baltimore City Public Schools officials, the shooting occurred at about 2:53 p.m. EDT at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School also known as Mervo, WJZ-TV reported. Students were leaving for the afternoon when the victim was confronted by a male student from another school, according to The Baltimore Sun.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Found Shot and Killed in Hyattsville Parking Lot

A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 Block of 23 Avenue, about a mile west of the University of Maryland campus at 1 a.m. Police found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshots wounds, the Prince George's County police said in a statement.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homeless man detained in connection with Earleville home invasion, Cecil County deputies say

BALTIMORE -- Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a homeless man in connection with a home invasion that happened in Earleville, Maryland, on Thursday night, according to authorities.Deputies received a report of a home invasion that involved a gunshot in the 6900 block of Augustine Herman Highway around 9:30 p.m., authorities said.Once they arrived at the residence, deputies learned that an 83-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man had been inside the home at the time 19-year-old Luis Fernando Guscoa had allegedly attempted to burglarize the place, deputies said.The man told law enforcement officials that he was reading his Bible...
EARLEVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
68K+
Followers
28K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy