Everything Jay Harbaugh said about Michigan football special teams and safeties

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — If there’s anyone on the Michigan football coaching staff that’s gotten rave reviews in the past few months it’s been Jay Harbaugh.

Harbaugh has been something of a positional journeyman, having coached tight ends, running backs, tight ends again, and now safeties, along with being the Wolverines’ special teams coordinator. The son of head coach Jim Harbaugh, what some viewed as a nepotism hire eight years ago has proven to be one of the best — especially as he’s the only coach left from the initial group who came aboard in 2015.

On Wednesday, he spoke to the media about his groups, discussing who has stood out, his coaching trajectory and much more. Here is everything he had to say.

What he's seen from running back C.J. Stokes

He’s just practiced really well. He’s the guy who showed up from the beginning and was just playing at a really high speed. And a lot of times with young players, when young players are learning, mentally, they’re not quite sure what to do some guys slow down to try to figure it out. He’s one of those guys that plays at full speed, even if he has some uncertainty of what’s going on, which is a great quality to have.

Is Eyabi Anoma playing special teams? What does he bring to the table?

Yeah, he’s definitely involved. He’s had an awesome attitude. And he’s kind of getting integrated into our system and the different techniques and rolls and stuff like that. So he’s a guy who we will look forward to to contribute, and hopefully in this game.

What is he hoping to learn coming out of Week 1?

It’s a great question. I mean, you’re excited to see like what certain young guys do, that’s a big thing. Also, some of the guys that are back,you want to see growth in their game. So it’s kind of everything you’re looking to see. OK, this new call or new technique, we want to see how that looks. You want to see young guys, hey, how do they look when it’s live action? Some of these older guys that have gotten bigger, faster, stronger, how do they look? So it’s probably tough to like nail one thing down. We’re salivating just for all of it because this is what we love to do.

Coaching with Matt Weiss in Baltimore

He was much further along than I was. We were together for three seasons. And he’s the same now as he was then. Obviously, he’s even better now. But super smart, tons of solutions to problems, can see around the corners and anticipate things that are going to come up as issues. So he was kind of the same then in that regard. And a great, great mentor to me as a young person when I was there. Very appreciative of him.

How did he mentor you?

Because he’s done so much and he’s had experience on all sides of the ball in his football career. He is involved in game management, he’s involved with challenges he’s involved with, with the two-minute, four-minute. He’s had experience in every regard, super, super smart. But can then take things and make them simple. So he’s just a guy that you could go to and get insight on, ‘How should I handle this? What should I do? What would you call it here?’ He’s really just a great resource.

So I recall him being all those things and then on top of that, just being really generous with his time and his information back then being willing to help young guys. And now fast forward, that’s what he’s doing here with our guys. He’s a great, great teacher.

How did the offense change when Ronnie Bell was injured last year?

I’m not sure how much of that had to do with Ronnie or not. We have good receivers. Aside from him, it would probably lend itself to running more, but I wouldn’t say that was the catalyst for us running the ball more, but certainly it doesn’t help when when one of your best players and best leaders isn’t on the field. So it’s kind of unknowable.

How did it change special teams?

Yeah, that was that was a major for us. We had a he’s so good at catching punts, super reliable, very comfortable back there and has some experience doing it. Great decision maker, very savvy. And we kind of had a little bit of a hole in the roster where we have talented guys, but they didn’t have game experience. So when he went down last year, we ended up with, in that same game, it was Andrel, I think, Caden, and then and then A.J., I think, two games after that. Because we just we needed reps, you need reps to get good at fielding balls in games and making decisions and all that stuff. So that had a big, very big impact on us as well.

His willingness to change positions on staff?

Yeah. You know, us as a staff, I think we try to do whatever it is we ask the players to do and try to walk the walk of, hey, you do whatever is good for the team. And, if it’s changing positions, because that’s going to make sense for everybody, then that’s great. I know we have a head coach who has a great vision for, you know, every aspect of the program. And if he, he believes in something, then we’re all 100% behind it. So it’s been really great. Being on defense, we have tremendous D-coordinator, who has a history on the back-end coach in the secondary, which is great. And then Coach Clink is I’ve never seen a better DB coach, he’s tremendous. And so being around those guys, while being new to defense has been really nice. Because they can make everything simple. Very, very, very good teachers, super detailed. They really give the players a lot of answers, rather than just telling them, ‘Hey, you gotta cover better, or that kind of thing.’ So they’re tremendous to be around. I’m very thankful for him.

How does he prepare for coaching a new position?

You really treated like a player, I mean, you just study thestuff. And, I think in a building like this, we have a lot of really knowledgeable people. You just go to someone that’s an expert on the topic, and you can learn from them. Like I mentioned before, Coach Minter, Coach Clink are tremendous at what they do. Coach Mallory, who’s an analyst for us, is always working behind the scenes and stuff. And he’s got an unbelievable, just wealth of knowledge on playing defense, different coverages, DB play. So, you study the stuff, you’ve got those guys and ask questions, learn from them, and you just kind of go from there.

How does coaching so many positions shape him as a coach?

It’s been tremendous to change positions. Football is such a great game, it’s so simple, so complex. And when you change positions, you get a great vantage point of like, ‘Man, I never realized that this was exactly like that.’ And you learn so much. And I think the more you coach, the more you realize how much there is to learn. So it’s been a great experience. If the opportunity arises and it makes sense, I would love to be a head coach someday, but I’m not very worried about that kind of stuff right now. Just worried about trying to be a really good coach for Michigan,

What has Makari Paige done to earn more playing time?

Just practiced well in spring, fall camp, just practiced well, was always available. Even when his body maybe didn’t feel 100% that’s been great. He’s made a lot of plays on the ball interception-wise, and strips or fumble recoveries, that kind of thing. So he’s shown up in that regard, just producing. He’s very, very smart, excellent in meetings, super-attentive. And, his voice has grown to as a leader just guiding the younger guys helping teach them, you hear him a little bit more. So like you said, he’s really put himself in a position to be a very good player for us.

On Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry's development

Those guys are coming along. It’s a lot as a freshman, it’s just so much new stuff, new techniques, new calls, the pace of everything, the expectation of what a practice rep should look like, all that stuff. So it’s hard, but both those guys are doing really well. And, = once they learn and they know what to do, they flash and you say, ‘Oh, wow, OK, this guy is going to be good.’ Whether it be a great break on a ball and take a great angle and have a great tackle or that kind of thing. Both those guys are going to be very good. And they’re right on track.

How has Quinten Johnson been doing?

He’s right there in that in that top group. Probably the fourth or fifth safety. He’s a guy who we would trust to go in the game and execute. He has good guys ahead of him. He’s probably a top-three special teams player for us. And he’s really proven himself over the years. He plays on pretty much everything. And he’s had great game experience and really shown that he’s a trustworthy guy. So he’s a very important player for us and we’re excited for him to have a great year.

Coolest nicknames on the team?

Coolest nicknames — ‘the sheriff’ for sure. Carter Selzer, hat’s a great one. ‘Cader tot,’ Cade McNamara — that’s a pretty good one. I don’t know if he’s got any NIL yet or anything but great potential there. I don’t know who else. There’s some good ones, they kind of have to happen organically. I’m sure Kris probably gave you more good ones. But we do have some gems.

Does he think about coaching elsewhere?

Yeah, I used to probably think about that stuff a little bit more. And I’ve just kind of learned just not to, because just worry about being a great teammate, a great coach, and take care of your role and be the best that you can and then good things will come to you. So that’d be something I could talk about after the season. But right now, I just really want to try to have a great season here at Michigan.

Why special teams have been so good

Yeah, we try to be a really, really self-critical unit and team in general. We want to be a team that loves just the brutal facts, looking in the mirror after every single day and just confronting, ‘OK that this is exactly what we need to do better. This is what we’re not doing well enough.’ I think that really great players and great teams are like that they they crave that brutal honesty. And, we had some success last year, but we didn’t play nearly well enough in some of the bigger games. And then also, there’s there’s just a lot of opportunities that we had for big plays that we left out on the field. So we’ve been very hard on ourselves this whole offseason. And we want to take what we did last year, and make it even better.

And then this opponent was very good challenge for that if they’re very, very well-coached. And they’ll throw a lot of stuff out there. They do a lot scheme-wise, that head coach and the coordinator both run. Pump fakes and field goal fakes in their past and their swinging gate and all kinds of stuff. So there’s a lot to prepare for and it’s just an awesome challenge because they’re well coached, they have good players, and it’s gonna demand right out of the gate that we’re at our best. So we’re pumped up about it.

What Roman Wilson did to separate himself as a kick returner in a crowded group

Yeah, it is crowded, that’s a good way of putting it. We have several guys that we would feel totally comfortable being in there. Roman, he’s just tremendous. His focus in this camp is been on another level. He was a good player for us last year, a guy who we really loved and he’s managed to even take it up a notch. Very bought into what we’re doing, learning the schemes, being very critical of himself, perfecting all the little, little things, technique-wise, the detail-wise in that role.

And then, behind him, guys like A.J. Henning, Isaiah Gash, Eamonn. I mean, we have a bunch of guys where we feel like this guy is a legitimate threat back there that we trust to have the ball in their hands. So, fortunate for that and excited to see those guys get out and get some work. Hopefully not too many opportunities, but we’re excited to watch it.

Does having veteran specialists make his life easier?

Yeah, absolutely. I mean, they’re super mature, tons of experience. They’re both guys who will play professional football and deservedly so. They’re a. very good, but b. just gave a great self-awareness of who they are, what they need, what their rhythm is. And they kind of self-regulate throughout the week, and they do a great job. Because we trust them so much, they’ll come and say, ‘Hey, can we not do this? Or can we do this or a little more of this, less of that?’ That’s the kind of thing when you get a really experienced player, you understand that if they’re coming to you with something that’s well-thought out, and it’s probably the right thing.

So yeah, it’s it’s very nice for us and just try to keep them you know, feeling really good and playing confident. Absolutely, yeah, they’ve been tremendous. Looking forward to both them having monster years again.

How has Tommy Doman progressed?

He’s had an awesome camp. He’s a guy who really gradually has gotten better and better as he’s been here. He’s physically matured a lot, he’s gotten really strong. He’s put on a lot of weight, and he’s gonna be a specimen, even a year from now. He just keeps getting bigger and stronger. And his attitude’s phenomenal, I think he has an even better relationship with, you know, the occasional bad play, of being able to move on from that. So he’s a guy who I’m excited, hopefully, to see him at some point this season, be able to just get him some game reps.

Hats off to him, he’s had an awesome, awesome, spring, summer, and fall, which isn’t like the easiest thing ever, when you’re behind the guy who’s very, very good. And it’s not like a foregone conclusion that you’re gonna ever play. That takes some real professionalism to be able to come in day in and day out, and work and get better. Assuming that, hey, you never know when your number is gonna be called. So kudos to him for that.

How does he balance being Jim Harbaugh's son and being a versatile position coach?

Yeah, it’s kind of a tough thing. I just view myself as part of the staff. Yeah, there’s, there are times where the relationship kind of flips the switch. And it’s more of a family type of relationship. But when we’re here, we all just are focused on the football team getting better and playing really well. And, I’m super blessed to be in a position where I get to observe him and learn from him every day. I’ll be grateful for that for the rest of my life. My opportunity to hear and be able to learn from the best coach in the world, in my opinion.

So I don’t know if it’s separate. Or maybe it’s just all of it the same. And that’s just the dynamic of the relationship here is that I’m a part of the staff and one of the coaches. It’s tough. I’m not really sure how to answer it. But I am very grateful to be in this position. I know there’s a lot of people that would love to be able to spend that kind of time with a father or mother that don’t always get that chance. So it’s been very, very special for me, and I’m thankful for it.

What does Caden Kolesar bring to special teams?

So much. He’s just the consummate professional. Sits front row, pen in hand, he’s showered, his hair’s done. He’s got a notebook. Every day appears to be the most important day of his career to him, which is — that’s all great players are high achievers. So I would say the day in and day out the consistency and the high level of high standard of habits he has for himself is big. He’s not afraid to use his voice, hold other guys accountable. He’s always bringing young guys along and teaching them. And that’s not really much different from special teams to defense. He does it in both and he really walks the walk. And he’s a great Michigan man. And we’re super thankful to have him, he’s gonna have a monster year.

Does he like his hairstyle better than last year?

It’s kind of in the middle now. I don’t know. I’m not sure what the vision is for it. Maybe you guys could ask him because now it’s really short on the sides. You can get caught in that middle phase where — is it long? Is it short? I don’t know. And he had the first day of school to deal with and having a hair identity maybe isn’t the best thing. You might have to talk to him about that.