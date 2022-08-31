Read full article on original website
Binghamton/ Johnson City Long-Term Road Projects
There are a number of road work projects that will be affecting local traffic long-term that start September 6. Signs in Johnson City warn motorists of a detour around Oakdale Road. There were no official news releases issued concerning the project that will be closing the road west of the...
Vandals and Trespassers Target Unfinished Binghamton-Vestal Greenway
The City of Binghamton Police say they will be stepping up patrols of the site of the construction of the new Vestal Greenway project while the New York State Department of Transportation Director is urging people to stay out of the work zone. City Police say there have been recent incidents of vandalism and trespassing and are telling people to refrain from walking and/or biking on the areas under construction until the project is complete.
Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire
Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
Eight Cars Crash on State Route 17 on Vestal/Endicott River Bridge
New York State Police are reporting two people sent to the hospital but no serious injuries in two separate crashes that ended up involving a total of eight vehicles. It all happened during the evening commute on Friday, September 2 on State Route 17 in the area of the bridge over the Susquehanna River in the Town of Union.
Audible Alarm Sounds on Court Street in Binghamton for Months
The incessant beeping of what may be a fire alarm system can be heard in the heart of downtown Binghamton... and no one seems inclined to shut it off. The noise has been emanating from inside the closed Galaxy Brewing Company craft beer establishment at 41 Court Street for several months.
Binghamton Native Works to Bring Faster Internet Service to City
A company founded by a Seton Catholic Central High School graduate is working to expand its broadband internet service in the Binghamton area. Mark Murphy, who was born and raised in the city, founded Greenlight Networks more than a decade ago. In recent months, Greenlight crews have been installing high-speed...
Storms Pull Power for Hundreds of Southern Tier NYSEG Customers
It’s been a busy night for New York State Electric and Gas crews dealing with power outages scattered around the region. A majority of the problems as of 2 a.m. August 31 were in the City of Binghamton where power was reported to be out to over 600 customers on downtown streets including at Hawley and State, Chenango, Court and Susquehanna. Most customers were due to be restored before the morning commute and Binghamton Police reported no major issues other than a few intersections requiring supplemental traffic control as traffic lights were out.
Binghamton Gas Prices are Higher Than The New York State and National Average
So I keep hearing that gas prices are finally below the four-dollar mark. Well, that's good news, even if it's still way too high for what we should be paying. But, when I pull up to my go-to gas station, I'm still paying about $4.20 for regular unleaded gasoline. So what's up with that?
Byrne Dairy Plans to Develop a Fourth Broome County Store
Syracuse-based Byrne Dairy is continuing its expansion into the Binghamton area with a move to open a fourth convenience store in Broome County. Byrne opened its first local shop on East Main Street in Endicott in late May. The company previously revealed plans for additional stores in Endwell and Whitney Point.
Bad Broome County Driving Behaviors That Need Cracking Down On
This is just my observation and opinion. Is it just me, or are people becoming more impatient and at times rude to others around them? Have you noticed anything like that?. A while back, I wrote an article about the crazy speeds some motorists go on the Vestal Parkway between Washington Street Binghamton and the University Plaza. Admittedly, I travel up to 65 miles per hour at times, but I am routinely passed like I'm standing still. Seems dangerous to me.
Southern Tier Police Help Booming Childhood Lemonade Stand Industry
So much is asked from our men and women in blue and too many people don't understand everything that they have to do. They do so much behind the scenes without any acknowledgement. So what's the latest thing that they've been involved in for the last week? ILLEGAL Lemon stands....
Cortland CountyMan Accused of Running Over Teen With UTV
A Cortland County man is being charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly running over a teen with a Utility Terrain Vehicle at a graduation party at the end of June. 32-year-old Michael Townsend of Willet was arrested August 31. Cortland County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an address on Holtmart Road...
Chenango Bridge “Batch Coffee” Shop Hiring Just Ahead of Opening
With three Broome County sites offering craft beer, the owners of Beer Tree Brew Co. are almost ready to open their first coffee shop. Batch Coffee in Chenango Bridge is expected to start operations next month. The shop is located in a newly-renovated building at 70 Chenango Bridge Road. Beer...
Binghamton Airport Announces Arrival of New Airline Service
Broome County has announced a new airline will be offering budget friendly direct flights to Florida from Binghamton. In a press conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport on Wednesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Avelo Airlines will begin serving Binghamton this fall with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport and Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport.
Broome Residents Rush to Beat New York Gun Permit Law Changes
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has been a crowded place in recent days as people apply for concealed weapon permits before new regulations take effect. New York residents who want to avoid the additional requirements must apply for a concealed carry license before Thursday. Sheriff David Harder said there's been...
Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
School Buses Are Back – What’s The Law In New York State?
It's that time again. Back to school for all the kiddies. I'm glad that's no longer the case for me. It's been a few years. Well okay, a lot of years since my school years ended. The New York State school year begins the week of September 5th (day dependent...
Journey, Boston Frontmen Taking The Binghamton, New York Sock Out Cancer Stage
We live in a community that is very generous when it comes to helping others. It could be a benefit for those in need, to help with medical bills, and support the many area charities in the Southern Tier of New York. One of those events is the Sock Out...
‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict
The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
Mixed-Use Housing Development Coming to Binghamton Stadium District
In a press conference on Tuesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced plans for the $24 million "Stadium Lofts" housing project at 180 Henry Street near Mirabito Stadium. The project will include 70 units, many of which will be workforce housing units with up to half of the units...
