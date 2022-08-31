ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton/ Johnson City Long-Term Road Projects

There are a number of road work projects that will be affecting local traffic long-term that start September 6. Signs in Johnson City warn motorists of a detour around Oakdale Road. There were no official news releases issued concerning the project that will be closing the road west of the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Vandals and Trespassers Target Unfinished Binghamton-Vestal Greenway

The City of Binghamton Police say they will be stepping up patrols of the site of the construction of the new Vestal Greenway project while the New York State Department of Transportation Director is urging people to stay out of the work zone. City Police say there have been recent incidents of vandalism and trespassing and are telling people to refrain from walking and/or biking on the areas under construction until the project is complete.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire

Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
BAINBRIDGE, NY
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Storms Pull Power for Hundreds of Southern Tier NYSEG Customers

It’s been a busy night for New York State Electric and Gas crews dealing with power outages scattered around the region. A majority of the problems as of 2 a.m. August 31 were in the City of Binghamton where power was reported to be out to over 600 customers on downtown streets including at Hawley and State, Chenango, Court and Susquehanna. Most customers were due to be restored before the morning commute and Binghamton Police reported no major issues other than a few intersections requiring supplemental traffic control as traffic lights were out.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Kelly Packard
98.1 The Hawk

Bad Broome County Driving Behaviors That Need Cracking Down On

This is just my observation and opinion. Is it just me, or are people becoming more impatient and at times rude to others around them? Have you noticed anything like that?. A while back, I wrote an article about the crazy speeds some motorists go on the Vestal Parkway between Washington Street Binghamton and the University Plaza. Admittedly, I travel up to 65 miles per hour at times, but I am routinely passed like I'm standing still. Seems dangerous to me.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
#Consumer Price Index#Nyseg
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Airport Announces Arrival of New Airline Service

Broome County has announced a new airline will be offering budget friendly direct flights to Florida from Binghamton. In a press conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport on Wednesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Avelo Airlines will begin serving Binghamton this fall with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport and Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict

The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

