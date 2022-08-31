35 Michigan football players make initial NFL 53-man rosters

It was cut day in the NFL on Tuesday.

Each NFL team had to make some tough decisions to get their respective teams down to the maximum roster it can carry during the regular season which is 53.

We went thru each NFL roster and 35 former Michigan football stars made the 53-man rosters. Some players that did not make it thru cut days were Taco Charlton, Brad Hawkins, and Khaleke Hudson among others.

There have been a few former Wolverines who get snatched up on Wednesday morning after cut day like Devin Asiasi who went to the Bengals. Some players didn’t make the roster due to injuries like Andrew Steuber and Quinn Nordin with the New England Patriots.

Here are the 35 players that made it past the vicious cut day and made NFL rosters.

List

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2

Jourdan Lewis - Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) and middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) celebrate in the first half during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

3

Aidan Hutchinson - Detroit Lions

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

4

Rashan Gary - Green Bay Packers

Nov 22, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) escapes Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

5

Jon Runyan - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Jon Runyan (76) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

6

David Long - Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams’ David Long Jr., left, and Dont’e Deayon runs a drill during NFL football practice in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

7

Josh Metellus - Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) celebrates after making a tackle during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

8

Cesar Ruiz - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) in action during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

9

Ben Bredeson - New York Giants

10

Brandon Graham - Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) talks with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

11

Ambry Thomas - San Francisco 49ers

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the overtime period of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

12

Bryan Mone - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, walks off the field with defensive tackle Bryan Mone after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

13

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

14

Cameron Cheeseman - Washington Commanders

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Photo: Isaiah Hole

17

Chris Evans - Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) scores a touchdown as Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Isaiah Hole

19

Chase Winovich - Cleveland Browns

20

Donovan Peoples-Jones - Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

21

Graham Glasgow - Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) lines up against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec.. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

22

Nico Collins - Houstan Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (84) during practice before the Green Bay Packers’ preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug.14,2021 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

23

Kwity Paye - Indianapolis Colts

Colts Get Their Coach Back On Week Two Of Colts Camp

24

Chad Henne - Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) celebrates his touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

25

Frank Clark - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

26

Mike Danna - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

27

Josh Uche - New England Patriots

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche on the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

29

Mike Onwenu - New England Patriots

New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71)’s social justice decal is shown before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

30

Devin Bush - Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 20, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) commits pass interference on Denver Broncos tight end Nick Vannett (88) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 26-21. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Isaiah Hole

32

Zach Gentry - Pittsburgh Steelers

33

Chris Wormley - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Chris Wormley (95) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

34

Hassan Haskins - Tennessee Titans

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan won 42-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

35

Taylor Lewan - Tennessee Titans