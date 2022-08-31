35 Michigan football players make initial NFL 53-man rosters
By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
It was cut day in the NFL on Tuesday.
Each NFL team had to make some tough decisions to get their respective teams down to the maximum roster it can carry during the regular season which is 53.
We went thru each NFL roster and 35 former Michigan football stars made the 53-man rosters. Some players that did not make it thru cut days were Taco Charlton, Brad Hawkins, and Khaleke Hudson among others.
There have been a few former Wolverines who get snatched up on Wednesday morning after cut day like Devin Asiasi who went to the Bengals. Some players didn’t make the roster due to injuries like Andrew Steuber and Quinn Nordin with the New England Patriots.
Here are the 35 players that made it past the vicious cut day and made NFL rosters.
List
2
Jourdan Lewis - Dallas Cowboys
3
Aidan Hutchinson - Detroit Lions
4
Rashan Gary - Green Bay Packers
5
Jon Runyan - Green Bay Packers
6
David Long - Los Angeles Rams
7
Josh Metellus - Minnesota Vikings
8
Cesar Ruiz - New Orleans Saints
9
Ben Bredeson - New York Giants
10
Brandon Graham - Philadelphia Eagles
11
Ambry Thomas - San Francisco 49ers
12
Bryan Mone - Seattle Seahawks
13
Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14
Cameron Cheeseman - Washington Commanders
17
Chris Evans - Cincinnati Bengals
19
Chase Winovich - Cleveland Browns
20
Donovan Peoples-Jones - Cleveland Browns
21
Graham Glasgow - Denver Broncos
22
Nico Collins - Houstan Texans
23
Kwity Paye - Indianapolis Colts
Colts Get Their Coach Back On Week Two Of Colts Camp
Chiefs HC Andy Reid was taking in the bright lights of Kansas City area high school football on Friday night. In the final weekend prior to the Chiefs’ regular season, Reid was spotted at the varsity football matchup between the Pembroke Hill Raiders and the Christ Prep Patriots. Some...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was tough sledding for Colorado State coach Jay Norvell in his first game leading Rams: a trip to Ann Arbor to take on a 2021 College Football Playoff semifinalist, the Michigan Wolverines. While the former Nevada head coach was encouraged by what he saw...
It all started with a dream for former New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich. Before being traded by the team that drafted him to the Cleveland Browns, Winovich had a dream to cut his blonde hair. You know, the same hair he had when Julian Edelman made him dress up and sing like Elsa from the movie “Frozen?”
When undrafted free agent, USFL MVP, and preseason sensation KaVontae Turpin finally takes the field in an NFL game that counts, he’ll be wearing the number made iconic by another longshot who also emerged from relative obscurity, one who went on to become a fan favorite, a household name, and a Cowboys legend.
What benefit will the Commanders receive from claiming two cornerbacks off of waivers last week?. Yes, the reality is both Rachad Wildgoose and Tariq Castro-Fields were not valued as the top 53 players on their respective teams. Consequently, Wildgoose was let go by the Jets and Castro-Fields by the 49ers.
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
For a generation of fans, watching No. 22 take a seemingly futile up-the-gut run, bounce it to the outside, and suddenly streak down the field on a long touchdown score became a commonplace sight that helped define the Dallas Cowboys of the 1990s. History is repeating itself. Only now it’s...
Now that the first weekend of Big Ten football is in the books, and every member in the conference has played at least one game, we can take some time to truly sort through who has the best teams and who has the most work to do. Or, at the very least, we have a slightly confirmed opinion to validate.
That is the test here with this weekly take on the Big Ten football power rankings. Each week, I’ll take the time to review the latest results from around the Big Ten and then sort them accordingly as best I can,...
The Alabama Crimson Tide football season is upon us and this hype video from the program’s social media will have you ready to suit up and take the field with the team. Starting free safety, DeMarcco Hellams, narrates the video. The video highlights the Tide’s discontent with the end...
The Chicago Bears made several roster moves after setting their initial 53-man roster. Following roster cuts, new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus continued to put their stamp on the roster by claiming seven players off of waivers — the most in the NFL. Poles and...
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday they had claimed outside linebacker Jamir Jones off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. To make room on the roster, Pittsburgh released linebacker Derrek Tuszka. With less than 10 days to the Steelers first regular season game, Pittsburgh continues to shuffle parts at outside...
Michigan football did exactly what it was supposed to do in Week 1, when it overmatched and decimated the Colorado State Rams when they came to The Big House. What was particularly impressive was the defense, which came swinging out of the gates with seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The offense was solid, but somewhat unimpressive, not having any eye-opening stats, but still ranking near the top of college football in most metrics.
The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) and LSU Tigers (0-0) meet at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Sunday for a primetime showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Florida State vs. LSU odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
If the Denver Broncos were holding the final open spot on their practice squad for wide receiver Seth Williams, it will have to be filled by a different player now. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Williams to their practice squad over the weekend. After failing to make Denver’s 53-man roster, Williams drew interest from other teams and it seems that he believes he will have a better shot of promotion with the Jaguars than with the Broncos.
“From everybody hopping on the Wentz wagon not too long ago, to his third team now, in three years.”. That was how ESPN’s Hannah Storm introduced a feature on Carson Wentz Friday with Sal Paolantonio. Storm concluded her introduction by referring to Wentz’s career as “peripatetic.”. Paolantonio:...
The Cleveland Browns have found their third tight end, at least for the moment. After only having two on their initial 53-man roster, the Browns brought back a couple to their practice squad but still had a need for a third that they believed could play. They tried to claim...
Roster cuts are never easy in the NFL. From the human element of it to the football element of it, the decisions made sometimes come down to things that are entirely out of a player’s hands. That was the case with the Kansas City Chiefs when they opted to go with just five wide receivers on the 53-man roster.
Everyone acknowledges that guys like T.J. Watt and Najee Harris have to play well if the team has a prayer this season. But who are the other guys, the guys we aren’t talking about enough, who are going to have just as much impact on the outcome of the season? Here are four for us.
The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 defense was dealt a devastating blow on Thursday after news broke that outside linebacker Harold Landry had suffered a torn ACL in practice on Wednesday. Landry was fresh off a career year with 12 sacks and a Pro Bowl appearance, and he was rightly awarded...
The Eagles completed roster cuts this past Tuesday, and after trading Jalen Reagor and claiming Trey Sermon, the team is now focused on the season opener at Detroit. Training camp started with 90 players on the roster before getting trimmed down to 85, 80, and 53 men. With 37 players...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0