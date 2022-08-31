ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York MTA Cuts Bus Service

“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
PIX11

J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Excitement in Crown Heights has been building throughout Labor Day weekend to the early-morning revelry of J’Ouvert and the eye-popping main event: the West Indian Day Parade. Attendees of Monday’s festivities were looking forward to finally letting loose after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for the beloved annual celebration of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975

The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line

An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
MANHATTAN, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement

Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
PIX11

Pedestrian dies after coming into contact with LIRR track rail: MTA

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A person died after they came into contact with the third rail on an LIRR track at Penn Station overnight, officials said on Sunday. The incident happened on the LIRR Track 21 at around 5 a.m., according to an MTA PD spokesperson. An investigation by detectives is ongoing. Authorities reported there […]
MANHATTAN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk

There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
