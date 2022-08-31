Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Chipotle Agrees To $20 Million In Compensation For WorkersBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
PLANetizen
New York MTA Cuts Bus Service
“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
Man, 30, stabbed near J'Ouvert parade in Brooklyn
A 30-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Crown Heights near Monday’s J’Ouvert parade, according to police. The man was walking near Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Avenue around 2:12 p.m. when he was attacked, officials said.
PHOTOS: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City
See images of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.
J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Excitement in Crown Heights has been building throughout Labor Day weekend to the early-morning revelry of J’Ouvert and the eye-popping main event: the West Indian Day Parade. Attendees of Monday’s festivities were looking forward to finally letting loose after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for the beloved annual celebration of […]
viewing.nyc
Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975
The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
Dozens of possibly stolen artifacts were seized from Metropolitan Museum of Art
Twenty-seven artifacts from the Metropolitan Museum of Art have been seized.
amny.com
53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line
An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
brickunderground.com
From Long Island City to Gramercy: After a breakup I needed my own space and to be near friends in Manhattan
After her engagement ended, Callie needed to find a new place to live on her own. She left her Long Island City rental and headed back to Manhattan, where she found a Gramercy-area studio to launch the next chapter of her life. Here’s her story. I was born and...
Four Dead, Eight Injured in North Jersey Crash
Englewood Cliffs, NJ – Four people were killed and eight were injured during a rollover...
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
Bronx residents say designated "litter corrals" are stinking up the neighborhood
Some local neighbors along Mosholu Parkway say the city has been using parks as "litter corrals."
Pedestrian dies after coming into contact with LIRR track rail: MTA
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A person died after they came into contact with the third rail on an LIRR track at Penn Station overnight, officials said on Sunday. The incident happened on the LIRR Track 21 at around 5 a.m., according to an MTA PD spokesperson. An investigation by detectives is ongoing. Authorities reported there […]
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
Woman Killed After Finishing Late Night Shift at Manhattan IHOP
New York, NY- A woman who was just finishing up her shift at a Manhattan...
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
Man Robbed Inside NYC Subway Station
New York, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
Members of the Garifuna community to march in West Indian Day Parade
Monday’s West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn will bring together a melting pot of Caribbean cultures. This year members of the Garifuna community are joining the festivities.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO identified as man who fell to death from NYC skyscraper
A man who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper was identified by police as Bed Bath & Beyond's chief financial officer.
Junior Carnival parade kicks off in Crown Heights
The Junior Carnival parade in Crown Heights has begun.
