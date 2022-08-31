Read full article on original website
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
KWQC
No injuries after structure fire in Davenport
Clouds will linger across the region for Labor Day, with cooler than normal temperatures. This year runners will not only honor Carl Schillig, but Ian Kaffenberger, a former PV student who passed Aug. 26, 2022.
Meet Atticus, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Atticus spends most of his time outside munching on grass but will come over for a snuggle now and again. True to his breed, this 6-year-old hound dog has a prey drive. He is required to go into a home with no other animals and children 12+. He’s quite the laid-back gentleman when in a calm environment and is sure to sing you the songs of his people when you first stop in to say hello. Think he could be the one? Come meet him today!
KWQC
Annual Labor Day ‘Run with Carl’
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Going on more than 20 years, the Annual Run with Carl returns on Labor Day to help raise scholarship money for Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley (PV) students. In 2021, the race raised more than $15,000 in scholarships. This year runners will not only honor Carl Schillig,...
Food Truck Fight Hits Muscatine September 17
Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
KWQC
From racing to carnivals, Labor Day Weekend in the Quad City Area
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Labor Day Weekend leaves the Quad Cities with plenty of options to spend time with friends and family. In Rock Island, about 200 drivers took over the streets for the 27th Rock Island Grand Prix. Along with fast cars, the race brought spectators,...
biztimes.biz
Homegrown: ‘Pepper Guys’ bring heat to Galena Farmers Market
The Telegraph Herald’s monthly Homegrown feature highlights vendors who sell at tri-state area farmers markets. Watch for new installments on the first Sunday of each month. If you have a suggestion for a vendor for us to feature, send an email to elizabeth.kelsey@thmedia.com. The Pepper Guys. Location: Elizabeth, Ill.
Iowa And Illinois FUN10 Is Full Of Great Events Going On This Week!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Kewanee celebrates 69 years of 'Hog Days' festival
KEWANEE, Ill. — It's a celebration almost seven decades old: Kewanee's 'Hog Days' festival that takes place on Labor Day weekend every year. This marks the 69th year for the festival in 2022. The four-day event brings together thousands of people despite the changing times. "A lot of fairs...
KWQC
Davenport Southeast Little League visits Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - If you build it, they will come. The iconic phrase rings true to baseball fans across the state of Iowa, including the Davenport Southeast Little League. Following their incredible run in the Little League World Series, the team returned home and made a pitstop at the...
KWQC
2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
FAIRPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people from Muscatine. According to an ISP report, 50-year-old Alexander Shoppa and 49-year-old Rachel Shoppa died after losing control of their Cadillac Escalade SUV on IA Highway 22 near Monroe St. in Fairport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
KWQC
Work doesn’t stop for local blood center on Labor Day, donations desperately needed
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Work did not stop for some ImpactLife employees this Labor Day. The three-day holiday weekend had the local blood donation center working hard to keep up with the demand for blood donations. ImpactLife officials say they see a decrease in donations over the holidays. Right now,...
ourquadcities.com
Crews fight Saturday house fire; occupants escape safely
A Davenport home was so severely damaged by fire Saturday that it may be a total loss. The fire started about noon Saturday in a house on the 1600 block of West 4th Street. The blaze, firefighters said, started in an unattached structure, then spread to the house. Six fire...
KWQC
Get high-quality, designer goods at reasonable prices: Ritzi Reruns
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ritzi Reruns, established in 1994, is a local, family-owned business that has been located at 1612 West Locust Street, Davenport, since May, 2000. Sherry Hopkins, owner Ritzi Reruns, informs viewers about the designer fashions, accessories, and other high-quality items available in the consignment establishment. Hopkins points out there is a current half-price sale (at the time of original airing on Sept. 1, 2022).
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
KCRG.com
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One motorcyclist is dead and another is hurt after crashing in Cedar County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says both Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east on the Old Lincoln Highway just east of Lowden when both motorcycles went off the road around 9:22 pm. One motorcyclist hit a road sign and was killed. The other suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating what caused the motorcycles to crash.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
KWQC
Rock Island Police respond to shots fired Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police responded to the 2800 block of 8th Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, according to a press release. Officials say officers at that time could not locate a scene or a red vehicle that witnesses had reported seeing being involved with the incident. A little later, at 11 a.m., a hospital reported a 16-year-old juvenile was brought into the ER with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The child was uncooperative when questioned by investigators about the injury.
ourquadcities.com
State Police: Driver had loaded gun, marijuana, open alcohol containers
A 29-year-old Anamosa, Iowa, driver – covered in blood – had a loaded gun, marijuana and open liquor in the car in Davenport, Iowa State Police say. Elaesha Morton faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
KCRG.com
Changes coming to Univ. of Iowa Hospitals Eating Disorder Program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Changes are coming to the Eating Disorder Program at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. It’s prompted a petition on change.org that’s gathered hundreds of signatures since Thursday. The petition claims the program is phasing out altogether. Leaders at the University say changes are...
