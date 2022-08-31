ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

KRON4 News

Santa Rosa police arrest man after he ran over officer, fled

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man Friday after he ran over a police sergeant, police said in a statement. At 2:20 a.m., a patrol sergeant assigned to the graveyard shift stopped at the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 136 College Ave. for coffee. As the officer was leaving, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected

The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
NAPA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Rios Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Sausalito, CA]

41-Year-Old Man Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Spencer Avenue Off-Ramp. The fatal collision occurred at around 4:35 a.m., at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp on Highway 101. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge hit Rios in the middle of the freeway. However, it remains unclear why the victim was standing on the lanes at the time.
SAUSALITO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Cody Rosado Arrested after DUI Accident on Sutton Place [Santa Rosa, CA]

Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m., just west of Stanish Avenue on a private property. According to reports, Rosado lost control of his 1990 BMW and struck a 43-year-old Santa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made for series of vehicle burglaries in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Two suspects were arrested in Petaluma Friday while a third remains on the loose following a series of burglaries. At about 2:10 p.m. Friday, Petaluma police received a report of a vehicle burglary. The victim called to report that their vehicle was burglarized while parked at a restaurant parking lot. The […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

7 DUI arrests, 5 collisions on first day of Labor weekend

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest traffic weekends, according to Petaluma Police Department. There were five collisions on the first day of Labor Day weekend in the City of Petaluma. PPD also made seven DUI arrests as part of their Labor Day campaign.  The collisions include two hit and […]
PETALUMA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Interstate 80 in Richmond

Authorities in Richmond reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 80 in Richmond on August 31, 2022. The incident took place around 2:50 a.m. near Hilltop Drive, the California Highway Patrol said. Details on the Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash in Richmond. A preliminary report revealed that a pickup truck collided...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in Santa Rosa for gun incident

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and two juveniles were arrested early Thursday morning after a gun was found in a truck they were riding in, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Officers were called to the 100 block of Decker Street around 12:25 a.m. for a report of three people “tagging” a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Violent arrest under investigation in San Rafael

WARNING: The video above contains graphic content.  SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Friday after an arrest turned violent in the North Bay. San Rafael police body camera video showed a man being bloodied by officers over an open container violation. The police chief said he’s “concerned” about the incident but the […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Photo of suspect in East Oakland attempted rape, robbery released

OAKLAND –  Police have released the photo of a man suspected in an attempted rape and robbery in East Oakland earlier this week.Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue in the city's Eastmont Hills neighborhood. The victim told officers they were walking in the area when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up." Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.In the photo, the man is seen wearing a red jacket with what appears to be University of Wisconsin logo on his sleeve and a beanie. A police description said he was wearing a blue beanie, a red jacket with "Wisconsin" on the front, dark pants and red shoes. He is described as a man in his 30s and standing 5'10" tall.Anyone who may recognize the suspect or who may have information about the case is asked to call the department's Special Victims Unit at 510-238-9641 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family of man killed by Sonoma sheriff's deputy to file wrongful death suit

SONOMA - The attorney representing the family of a man killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy in July says that the officer who shot him did not follow proper protocol and does not have the proper temperament to be in law enforcement.Izaak Schwaiger, who has represented many parties in suits against law enforcement, is launching a federal wrongful death lawsuit against both the county and the deputy for the death of David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake.Pelaez Chavez was shot by Deputy Michael Dietrick on July 29 in rough, hilly terrain near Geyserville after officers said they repeatedly...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Petaluma mom found dead in house identified

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
PETALUMA, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized after Wrong-Way Accident on Highway 29 [Napa, CA]

NAPA, CA (August 31, 2022) – Late Saturday night, one person was killed and four were injured in a wrong-way accident on Highway 29. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m., near George F. Butler Memorial Bridge on August 13th, according to initial reports. For reasons under investigation, one of...
NAPA, CA

