Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Rosa police arrest man after he ran over officer, fled
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man Friday after he ran over a police sergeant, police said in a statement. At 2:20 a.m., a patrol sergeant assigned to the graveyard shift stopped at the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 136 College Ave. for coffee. As the officer was leaving, […]
mendofever.com
Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected
The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
mendofever.com
Subject With Umbrella And Property On Sidewalk, Fridge Dumped – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
L.A. Weekly
Carlos Rios Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Sausalito, CA]
41-Year-Old Man Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Spencer Avenue Off-Ramp. The fatal collision occurred at around 4:35 a.m., at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp on Highway 101. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge hit Rios in the middle of the freeway. However, it remains unclear why the victim was standing on the lanes at the time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Cody Rosado Arrested after DUI Accident on Sutton Place [Santa Rosa, CA]
Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m., just west of Stanish Avenue on a private property. According to reports, Rosado lost control of his 1990 BMW and struck a 43-year-old Santa...
Arrests made for series of vehicle burglaries in Petaluma
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Two suspects were arrested in Petaluma Friday while a third remains on the loose following a series of burglaries. At about 2:10 p.m. Friday, Petaluma police received a report of a vehicle burglary. The victim called to report that their vehicle was burglarized while parked at a restaurant parking lot. The […]
7 DUI arrests, 5 collisions on first day of Labor weekend
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest traffic weekends, according to Petaluma Police Department. There were five collisions on the first day of Labor Day weekend in the City of Petaluma. PPD also made seven DUI arrests as part of their Labor Day campaign. The collisions include two hit and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police identify cars involved in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu
Police have released new details in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. They say an Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in the fatal shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland on November 6, 2021. A stray bullet hit and killed Jasper Wu, 23 months...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff: Search underway for 2 inmates who escaped from Contra Costa Co. jail
Contra Costa County sheriff's officials are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton Sunday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Interstate 80 in Richmond
Authorities in Richmond reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 80 in Richmond on August 31, 2022. The incident took place around 2:50 a.m. near Hilltop Drive, the California Highway Patrol said. Details on the Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash in Richmond. A preliminary report revealed that a pickup truck collided...
2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in Santa Rosa for gun incident
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and two juveniles were arrested early Thursday morning after a gun was found in a truck they were riding in, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Officers were called to the 100 block of Decker Street around 12:25 a.m. for a report of three people “tagging” a […]
12-year-old girl injured in East Bay road rage shooting, suspect in custody, police say
A 12-year-old girl is recovering after being shot during a road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday afternoon, and a suspect is in custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff identifies North Bay woman dead for more than year in daughter's home
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Friday confirmed to KCBS Radio that Birgit Almgren, 80, was the dead woman Petaluma police found when conducting a welfare check on Aug. 23.
VIDEO: Violent arrest under investigation in San Rafael
WARNING: The video above contains graphic content. SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Friday after an arrest turned violent in the North Bay. San Rafael police body camera video showed a man being bloodied by officers over an open container violation. The police chief said he’s “concerned” about the incident but the […]
Photo of suspect in East Oakland attempted rape, robbery released
OAKLAND – Police have released the photo of a man suspected in an attempted rape and robbery in East Oakland earlier this week.Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue in the city's Eastmont Hills neighborhood. The victim told officers they were walking in the area when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up." Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.In the photo, the man is seen wearing a red jacket with what appears to be University of Wisconsin logo on his sleeve and a beanie. A police description said he was wearing a blue beanie, a red jacket with "Wisconsin" on the front, dark pants and red shoes. He is described as a man in his 30s and standing 5'10" tall.Anyone who may recognize the suspect or who may have information about the case is asked to call the department's Special Victims Unit at 510-238-9641 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.
Family of man killed by Sonoma sheriff's deputy to file wrongful death suit
SONOMA - The attorney representing the family of a man killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy in July says that the officer who shot him did not follow proper protocol and does not have the proper temperament to be in law enforcement.Izaak Schwaiger, who has represented many parties in suits against law enforcement, is launching a federal wrongful death lawsuit against both the county and the deputy for the death of David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake.Pelaez Chavez was shot by Deputy Michael Dietrick on July 29 in rough, hilly terrain near Geyserville after officers said they repeatedly...
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized after Wrong-Way Accident on Highway 29 [Napa, CA]
NAPA, CA (August 31, 2022) – Late Saturday night, one person was killed and four were injured in a wrong-way accident on Highway 29. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m., near George F. Butler Memorial Bridge on August 13th, according to initial reports. For reasons under investigation, one of...
mendofever.com
Dog In Vehicle Left Just As Officers Arrived, Female Urinating On Curb – Ukiah Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
berkeleyside.org
Antioch man charged with northwest Berkeley carjacking after being spotted in stolen car
A man has been charged with carjacking a Berkeley man at knifepoint Sunday night after authorities say they found him driving the stolen car in Antioch the next day. The Berkeley resident had just parked in the 1000 block of Virginia Street, near Ninth Street, on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. when the carjacking took place, police said.
Comments / 0