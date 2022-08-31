Read full article on original website
The "Jellyfish" Haircut Is the Latest Trend Making Waves on TikTok
The "jellyfish" haircut is gaining traction on TikTok. This twist on the mullet features two sections of different lengths of hair: short and blunt in the front and longer in the back. The intentionally disconnected layers resemble the outline of a jellyfish. This year's haircut trends are becoming more daring...
Food Beast
Viral TikTok Shows Man Frying a Whole Ostrich Leg in Epic Recipe Clip
There's countless recipe videos out there, ranging from the mundane to clutch-your-pearls and scroll-stopping. Count this viral TikTok recipe clip as the latter, because the way this man actually fried a whole ostrich leg had my collar tight. TikTok recipe account @foodus11, woke up and chose epic when making this...
What does 1437 mean on TikTok?
1 - I, 4 - love, 3 - you, 7 - forever. In other words I has one letter, love has four, you has three, and forever totals seven letters. TikTok might not have been the first place you have seen this numerical code before. The term has actually been...
Slither Around: The "Cobra" Haircut Is Here
Sure, you could think animal-named haircuts belong more in a video of Odd Couples on The Dodo's Instagram page than as a screenshot in your camera roll to bring to your hairstylist. But then, you'd be wrong. You see, this trend has delivered a zoo's worth of styles worth trying — from soft "manta ray" layers to bluntly cut "jellyfish" sections — and this fact is no more evident than with the latest look joining the pack: the "cobra" haircut.
Allure
Inside the TikTok-Favorite Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
A year or so ago, you may have caught a woman who goes by @Trinidad1967 on your TikTok FYP undergoing a shocking undereye transformation. She dabbed a thin layer of the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx® Eye Temporary Eye Tightener onto a bag beneath one of her eyes, and in less than a minute, the once-loose skin immediately depuffed and smoothed out — as if it never even existed.
Ricki Lake Shares Transformation Photos Following Treatment for Hair Loss: 'Finally at Peace'
Ricki Lake is showing off her hair transformation. The actress and former television host, 53, shared a post on Instagram Wednesday of side-by-side images of her tresses from December 2019 and January 2021. In the caption of her post, Lake praised hair care brand Harklinikken for her "dramatic" hair improvement.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
Zaya Wade And Lil Nas X Shut Down Social Media In Fierce Gender Fluid Ensembles
Zaya Wade and Lil Nas X shut down social media wearing fashionable gender-fluid looks.
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
Burger King Is Discontinuing This Popular Value Meal—Say It Ain’t So!
We have bad news to fans of Burger King‘s $5 Your Way Meal: your favorite value menu deal is now going to cost you a dollar more. But don’t get too upset! There’s some slightly good news, too: there will be more food involved, if that counts for anything.
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
wonderwall.com
Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht
Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
Urgent bread recall: All these breads and pretzels could be contaminated with bacteria
King’s Hawaiian issued a recall for three pretzel bread products, warning shoppers that there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. The recall follows the massive Lyons Magnus recall that included dozens of beverages and then saw a significant expansion. Lyons’s subsequent announcement warns that the drinks might contain two dangerous bacteria: Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tiffany Haddish Says She Turned Down A $10M Endorsement Deal
Tiffany Haddish has managed to create quite the name for herself within the past few years. The stand-up comedian and actress has grown in popularity due to her loud outbursts, explicit personality, and comical characters. While she's been able to garner thousands of fans, her journey in the entertainment industry was far from easy.
