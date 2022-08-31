Former Michigan State football CB Justin Layne claimed off waivers by the New York Giants

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, it’s been a rocky road in the NFL for former Michigan State football cornerback Justin Layne. Layne was on the fringes of the Pittsburgh Steelers roster for a few years, and even faced an arrest last year, but fortunately, Layne will continue his professionally career after being picked up off waivers by the New York Giants.

