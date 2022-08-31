ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Former Michigan State football CB Justin Layne claimed off waivers by the New York Giants

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTDUH_0hcs2I0x00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, it’s been a rocky road in the NFL for former Michigan State football cornerback Justin Layne. Layne was on the fringes of the Pittsburgh Steelers roster for a few years, and even faced an arrest last year, but fortunately, Layne will continue his professionally career after being picked up off waivers by the New York Giants.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
New York State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting Bears' starting offense ahead of Week 1

The Chicago Bears will host the San Francisco 49ers in their season opener on Sunday, and there are plenty of changes on offense heading into the 2022 season. The Bears have a new offense under Luke Getsy, which will feature a run-heavy scheme and utilize the strengths of quarterback Justin Fields. While there are some familiar faces returning in Fields, David Montgomery, Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, there are plenty of new faces on the roster. The offensive line is one of the biggest question marks heading into the season, and there are a couple of new faces among the starting combination.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Brewster
Person
Ian Rapoport
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos lose WR Seth Williams to Jaguars

If the Denver Broncos were holding the final open spot on their practice squad for wide receiver Seth Williams, it will have to be filled by a different player now. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Williams to their practice squad over the weekend. After failing to make Denver’s 53-man roster, Williams drew interest from other teams and it seems that he believes he will have a better shot of promotion with the Jaguars than with the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 1

Now that the first weekend of Big Ten football is in the books, and every member in the conference has played at least one game, we can take some time to truly sort through who has the best teams and who has the most work to do. Or, at the very least, we have a slightly confirmed opinion to validate. That is the test here with this weekly take on the Big Ten football power rankings. Each week, I’ll take the time to review the latest results from around the Big Ten and then sort them accordingly as best I can,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#The New York Giants#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bear Necessities: Chicago excited for N'Keal Harry's eventual return

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Bears have a lot of unproven wide receivers on their roster, and the hope is they rise to the challenge in Chicago. One of those is former first-round pick N’Keal Harry, who failed to live up his high draft status with the Patriots.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy