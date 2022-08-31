Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties
A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
Rescue working to find forever homes for Great Pyrenees in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We know dogs come in all shapes and sizes. Finding homes for some of the largest is the goal of a dog rescue here in Indiana: Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue. The Great Pyrenees, also known as the Pyrenean Mountain Dog, is a powerful working dog that can grow to be well over 100 pounds.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
cbs4indy.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
WOWO News
Changes Coming To 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes are coming for this month’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Festival organizers made the announcement via Facebook over the weekend that the Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue and instead will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River. The new area will see more tree cover and more ground for festivities. The festival returns for its 47th year over the weekend of September 17th and 18th to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum. The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
abc57.com
Unlicensed food truck ordered to stop selling pizzas
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Health Department has ordered a food truck selling pizzas to cease operations until it is compliance with state and local food service regulations. The unmarked food truck was selling pizzas while parked at a home in the 1300 block of Maple Row. Health...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Muscari & Mystic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Muscari and Mystic. Muscari and Mystic are sisters....
WOWO News
Labor Day Picnic Returns
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A great Fort Wayne Labor Day tradition returned Monday to the Summit City. Each year the federal holiday is marked by parades and picnics, including here in Fort Wayne. The UAW local 2209 chapter hosted the annual Labor Day picnic as union members and their families, all workers and retirees, under one pavilion congregated to indulge in a hot dog or two, chili and much more. Many organizers say that the event is a highlight as their way to give back to the community. City councilman Geoff Paddock tells our partners in news at ABC21 that he is proud to see what the labor union has done for its members. The event wrapped up around 3 p.m. Monday, as organizers are already planning for next years event.
One person still missing following deadly Indiana flooding
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and one is still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing
See inside: $47.9M estate is Indiana’s most expensive listing
Wondering what almost $50 million worth of real estate can get you in Indiana? A lot, it turns out.
WANE-TV
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
WLWT 5
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival wraps up
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival wrapped up a successful four-day run. The event took place at Centennial Park in Plymouth on Labor Day weekend. There were carnival rides, crafts, vendors and delicious food and treats. “The blueberry donuts are the biggest hit. That’s the...
inkfreenews.com
Steuben County Is A Delightful Destination
Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific. According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the largest settlement that is now the county seat after Angola, N.Y.
Body found in Lake Michigan 12 miles from Berrien County shoreline
A man’s body was found in Lake Michigan about 12 miles off the shoreline of a Berrien County community.
