Indiana Daily Student

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties

A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Changes Coming To 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes are coming for this month’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Festival organizers made the announcement via Facebook over the weekend that the Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue and instead will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River. The new area will see more tree cover and more ground for festivities. The festival returns for its 47th year over the weekend of September 17th and 18th to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum. The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Unlicensed food truck ordered to stop selling pizzas

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Health Department has ordered a food truck selling pizzas to cease operations until it is compliance with state and local food service regulations. The unmarked food truck was selling pizzas while parked at a home in the 1300 block of Maple Row. Health...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Muscari & Mystic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Muscari and Mystic. Muscari and Mystic are sisters....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

Labor Day Picnic Returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A great Fort Wayne Labor Day tradition returned Monday to the Summit City. Each year the federal holiday is marked by parades and picnics, including here in Fort Wayne. The UAW local 2209 chapter hosted the annual Labor Day picnic as union members and their families, all workers and retirees, under one pavilion congregated to indulge in a hot dog or two, chili and much more. Many organizers say that the event is a highlight as their way to give back to the community. City councilman Geoff Paddock tells our partners in news at ABC21 that he is proud to see what the labor union has done for its members. The event wrapped up around 3 p.m. Monday, as organizers are already planning for next years event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
AccuWeather

Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing

Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings

From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Marshall County Blueberry Festival wraps up

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival wrapped up a successful four-day run. The event took place at Centennial Park in Plymouth on Labor Day weekend. There were carnival rides, crafts, vendors and delicious food and treats. “The blueberry donuts are the biggest hit. That’s the...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Steuben County Is A Delightful Destination

Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific. According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the largest settlement that is now the county seat after Angola, N.Y.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN

