The Free Scrubber is a performance twin-fin, but also a throwback to the twins Al Merrick shaped for Tom Curren back in the early 1980s. Named after last year’s “Free Scrubber” edit, which features Tom riding variations of the design in Mexico, this board is fast and full of spark, but it has its challenges. Still, this is as close as I’m gonna get to a Tom Curren signature surfboard, and it sits nicely alongside my C.I. Red and Black Beauties, so let’s see if it’s a keeper.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO