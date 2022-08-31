Read full article on original website
Wave of the Day: Jamie O’Brien, Surf Ranch, August 24
The whole concept of wave of the day is already subjective at best. Because, says who? How long were they watching for? How’s their eyesight? Did they witness absolutely everything? Are they biased? Do they even know what they’re talking about? Wait a minute, maybe they’re crazy.
'I still feel nauseous': Scientists mourn loss of California's best-known whale
The hearts of marine biologists sank when the first photos of a dead humpback whale surfaced Monday.
Board Review: Channel Islands Free Scrubber
The Free Scrubber is a performance twin-fin, but also a throwback to the twins Al Merrick shaped for Tom Curren back in the early 1980s. Named after last year’s “Free Scrubber” edit, which features Tom riding variations of the design in Mexico, this board is fast and full of spark, but it has its challenges. Still, this is as close as I’m gonna get to a Tom Curren signature surfboard, and it sits nicely alongside my C.I. Red and Black Beauties, so let’s see if it’s a keeper.
Shock ’n’ August
Brazilians are so ubiquitous, if not flat-out dominant, across all realms of surfing — from the lowliest QS 1,000 to the Olympics to the big-wave tour to your last surf trip — it kinda makes you wonder: Do they ever just stay home?. Oh, sure, they do. After...
