ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 26

king moonracer
4d ago

given that the majority of black owned restaurants are in black neighborhoods, and the people who frequent them are black, because the neighborhood is a black neighborhood (because, as mentioned black people live there), and thats where the majority of black owned restaurants are, chances are that the patrons, having nothing to do with social media identification, simply stopped eating out as much during the pandemic. and whether it was ID'd as a black owned restaurant or not, white people arent going to increasingly frequent black restaurants enough to off-set the decline in black patronage. in fact they probably didnt do so regardless. before, during, or after. net impact of the social media campaign: nothing.

Reply(2)
24
Shlickmeister
3d ago

Chinese restaurants sure don't have a problem. They are full of customers and have good food. If our country is racist, why do their businesses thrive?

Reply
8
Fred's here
4d ago

getting tired of the constant whining, you know there's still 87% of the population with their own problems

Reply
20
Related
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Business Insider

Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Geography#Big Tech#Food Drink#Racism#Linus Covid#General Health#Google Yelp#Doordash
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Markets Insider

Chinese students have helped bankroll the US economy. Now fewer want to study here and it risks America's position as a global leader.

Interest in studying in America among Chinese students has declined steeply in recent years. That's because of political tension between the US and China, the number of Covid deaths in the US, and anti-Asian racism. Economists say fewer students from China could mean trouble for the US economy. America's popularity...
EDUCATION
msn.com

Epidemic spurs development of digital tourism

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Yu Xiaoran, a 29-year-old white-collar worker in Beijing, put on a skincare face mask mailed directly from the Republic of Korea and gently took a sip of blended whisky made entirely in Japan, while unwinding. She then opened Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, to...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy