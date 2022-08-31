Vikings Acquire Player Taken One Pick Ahead Of Justin Jefferson: Report

Photo: Getty Images North America

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly acquired wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for multiple future draft picks, sources with knowledge of the trade confirmed to ESPN 's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (August 31).

"Trade: Eagles are sending WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met, sources tell ESPN," Schefter tweeted.

Reagor was selected by the Eagles at No. 21 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, which allowed the Vikings to take fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the following pick.

Jefferson was as a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection during each of his first two NFL seasons, while Reagor has been limited to just 24 starts in his pro career.

A clip from the Vikings' war room during the remote 2020 NFL Draft shows former head coach Mike Zimmer and former general manager Rick Spielman celebrating the Eagles' decision, which allowed Jefferson to fall to the team at No. 22 overall, over a Zoom call.

The Vikings already have Jefferson, multi-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn as their starting wide receivers, but have depth issues with four of their five other receivers currently dealing with injuries.

Reagor enters his third NFL season with 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns in 28 total appearances.

The Vikings will kickoff their season against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 11.