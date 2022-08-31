Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
milb.com
Saints Late Game Rally Falls Just Short In 11-9 Loss To Storm Chasers
_ST. PAUL, MN _*(September 2, 2022) - *It was an eight run eighth inning on Thursday night that put the game away for the St. Paul Saints. On Friday night it was a seven run eighth inning that nearly brought the Saints all the way back. Unfortunately, in the end they lost 11-9 to the Omaha Storm Chasers at CHS Field in front of 6,025.
milb.com
What A Ride, Wallner Collects First Cycle In 30-Season History Of Saints In 18-6 Win Over Storm Chasers
_ST. PAUL, MN _*(September 1, 2022) - *Forget about Triple-A franchise history, Matt Wallner did something that had never been done since the St. Paul Saints began in 1993. With a triple in the eighth inning, he became the first ever player to hit for the cycle as the Saints drilled the Omaha Storm Chasers 18-6 on Thursday night at CHS Field in front of 5,047.
milb.com
How Indiana Native Jerad Eickhoff’s Mentality Keeps Him Grounded
Fourteen years, nine months and 25 days before Jerad Eickhoff toed the Victory Field mound for his Indianapolis Indians debut, he arrived at the stadium as a junior varsity, non-roster member of the 2007 Evansville Mater Dei baseball team. Since that day – June 16, 2007, to be exact, when...
Comments / 1