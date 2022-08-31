_ST. PAUL, MN _*(September 2, 2022) - *It was an eight run eighth inning on Thursday night that put the game away for the St. Paul Saints. On Friday night it was a seven run eighth inning that nearly brought the Saints all the way back. Unfortunately, in the end they lost 11-9 to the Omaha Storm Chasers at CHS Field in front of 6,025.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO