Bed Bath & Beyond Tumbles After CFO Death
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are down more than 15% in premarket Tuesday after the company’s CFO, Gustavo Arnal, was found dead on Friday. The company confirmed his death in a press release on Sunday. Arnal fell from the “Jenga” tower in New York, in an accident...
Sweetness Coming Back in Sugar Stocks: 3 Counters to Keep on Radar!
Today, sugar stocks remained under the spotlight as investors flee to buy shares of sugar companies. The sector itself is going through a lot of turmoil which was amplified after the government’s recent measures to curb sugar exports. However, now it is rumored that the government might ease the export restrictions a bit and allow exporters to ship at least 5 million tonnes of sugar ahead of the sugar season.
Newmont a 'Deep Value Opportunity' - UBS
A UBS analyst upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Buy from Neutral, lowering the price target to $50 from $78 per share in a note to clients Tuesday. The analyst labeled the stock a "deep value opportunity with a very attractive dividend yield." "We upgrade NEM to Buy as our...
Momentum Play: Stock Soars to 3-Month High But ‘Just Getting Started’!
While the broader markets are trading more or less in a range, some stocks are making a killing for investors while others are decently raking up good gains. The cement space has been on investors’ radar for the last many sessions with stocks such as India Cements (NS: ICMN ) having delivered a return of over 22% in the last one month.
3 Consumer Finance Stocks Downgraded by JPMorgan Today
A JPMorgan analyst made a series of moves in the firm’s research coverage of Consumer Finance. Overall, JPMorgan analysts have grown incrementally more cautious given the recent commentary from the Fed. The analyst argues the central bank is likely to require a “higher burden of proof” before easing its tightening approach.
Stock Surges 6%; ‘Ready to Explode’ Amid Triangle Breakout!
From the last many sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is more or less trading in a range. However, there is no dearth of interesting breakouts in the small and midcap spaces. Investors are becoming stock-specific in an attempt to rake up some decent gains amid a flat market. Today,...
Chart Of The Day: Why Are Hedge Funds Betting On Berkshire Hathaway?
Warren Buffett is one of the most followed stock market investors alive. You will always find articles online with the legendary investor's anecdotal financial tips and which stocks his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKb) is buying or selling. However, smart money has also been betting on the Omaha-based conglomerate. In the...
Market Hanging By A Thread
Below is a daily chart of the S&P 500 index. Here are the major takeaways:. The index is below its 200-day moving average and that average is falling. This is characteristic of a bearish longer-term market environment. After advancing above resistance, the index reversed course right below the 200-day moving...
Binance: No plans to auto-convert Tether, though that ‘may change’
Crypto exchange giant Binance has confirmed it has no plans to “auto-convert” Tether (USDT) to Binance USD (BUSD) at the moment, though it noted that this “may change.”. Binance: No plans to auto-convert Tether, though that ‘may change’. The Sandbox x Renault Collab, The Quest Of...
Siemens Energy Shares Rise After Group Readded to DAX Index
Investing.com -- Shares in Siemens Energy AG (ETR: ENR1n ) jumped by more than 3% in afternoon European trading, after the company was once again promoted to Germany's DAX index. In a statement, stock market operator Deutsche Boerse (ETR: DB1Gn ) said Siemens Energy - a spin-off of the gas...
Ciena Slips After JPMorgan Downgrade, Analyst Sees Risk Tilted to Downside
Shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are down about 2.5% in premarket Tuesday after a JPMorgan analyst downgraded to Neutral from Overweight with a $45.00 per share price target (down from $62.00). CIEN shares fell about 13% in recent days in response to weak FQ3 results. The downgrade move comes on the...
Back To School: A Few Ideas To Study From The World’s Top Investors
2022 has been one long, painful lesson for investors and traders. Learning from the best is one way to get through it. We use InvestingPro+ to find ideas from the world’s best investors. Back-to-school season is here. As children, college students, and teachers head back to the classroom, it’s...
