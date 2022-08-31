Read full article on original website
Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.11%
Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the Steel , Power and Transport sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.11% to hit a new 1-month low. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei...
August Local Commentary: The JSE Follows World Markets Lower
The South African (SA) stock market followed a similar path to global markets in August – benefitting from strong investor sentiment to rally 5% into mid-month before a series of hawkish statements from US Federal Reserve (Fed) members soured global investor sentiment and the JSE fell alongside global markets into month-end. This left the SA stock market down for August (FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX -1.3% MoM).
Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.34%
Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Energy, Resources and Metals & Mining sectors led shares higher. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.34%. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Whitehaven Coal Ltd...
‘Easy Money’: Stock Gains 3% on Ascending Triangle Breakout!
Monday’s session started on a positive note despite some weakness in the global markets in Friday’s session. The benchmark Nifty 50 index is currently trading 0.61% up at 17,647 by 10:21 AM IST with all sectoral indices trading with gains. To start the week on a cheerful note...
Morgan Stanley classifies RIL as top pick, new capex to double earnings
Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) Taking Reliance Industries Ltd (NS: RELI ) (RIL) as its top pick, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) said the company's $50 billion investment in chemicals, 5G, retail and new energy over the next three years will double its earnings and increase investor confidence. In its latest...
What will Happen to Your ETHs After the Merge?
Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
Aston Martin Shares Fall After New Rights Issue Announced
Investing.com -- Shares in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON: AML ) fell on Monday after the sports car maker confirmed plans to move ahead with a fresh £575.8M rights issue heavily backed by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund to help pay off debt and support future growth.
Porsche IPO plans progressing, no decision yet - VW CFO
BERLIN (Reuters) - Preparations for a possible listing of Volkswagen (ETR:VOWG_p)'s sports car brand Porsche are going according to plan but no decision has been taken yet, Volkswagen chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said in comments published on Monday. "This is a key element for the Group, especially because the...
Hard-Hit Tech Sector Has 3 High Yielding Stocks You Should Definitely Know About
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, it's evident that the technology sector was among the hardest hit sectors. According to CSI Markets, the technology sector's performance is down 23% year-to-date as of Aug. 29, 2022. However, there are three technology companies poised to bolster shareholder value by increasing...
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks
A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
Dollar Index At 20-Year Peak; Euro Battered, Falls Under $0.99, INR Up: Currencies
Investing.com -- The Indian rupee traded moderately higher against the US dollar on Monday, keeping in line with a positive trend in domestic equities, even as the US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high in the day,. At the time of writing, the domestic unit was trading 0.22% higher...
British stocks slide ahead of naming of new PM
(Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes fell on Monday as investors were on the edge ahead of the announcement of the country's new prime minister at a time when Britain faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession. The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 0.7% and the domestically...
Govt-Owned Stocks in Focus: Petronet LNG, GAIL, Bharat Electronics, NMDC & More
NMDC (NS: NMDC ): The Centre will likely invite preliminary bids for the strategic sale of the state-owned mineral producer’s Nagarnar Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh by the end of March. GAIL (NS: GAIL ): The last day for buying the natural gas company’s shares for the bonus issue is...
Pre-Market Opening Cues Amid Mixed Asian Trade & Europe’s Energy Crisis
Investing.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was trading 0.14% or 24 points lower at 9:05 am on Monday, indicating a lower opening on Dalal Street. Further, the Dow Jones Futures rose 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 Futures remained muted.
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
European Stock Futures Lower; Potential Energy Shortages Weigh
Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open sharply lower Monday, as investors fret over the economic risks facing the region, including potential energy shortages, slowing growth, and soaring inflation. At 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 3.3% lower, CAC 40 futures in France...
Dollar Soars as Euro Falls Below 0.99; Worry of Energy Shortages Weigh
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose to a new two-decade high in early European trade Monday, while the euro slumped to its lowest level since 2002 after Russia halted the supply of gas to Europe, raising fears of energy shortages as winter approaches. At 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT), the Dollar...
Analysis-Nickel meltdown puts spotlight on LME's search powers
LONDON (Reuters) - Stung by an epic crisis in nickel trading, the London Metal Exchange is ushering in new rules to boost transparency. From Monday, members of the world’s oldest and largest venue for buying and selling industrial metals will have to give the exchange weekly reports on their over-the-counter (OTC) trades -- bilateral deals between members and clients.
Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until fault fixed, "workshop conditions needed"
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX: GAZP ) said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an engine oil leak during a joint inspection with Siemens Energy, which maintains the turbine.
Oil Creeps Higher Ahead of Potential OPEC+ Supply Cut
Investing.com-- Oil prices rose on Monday, recovering some ground after bruising losses last week as investors awaited details on potential OPEC production cuts from a meeting later in the day. London-traded Brent oil futures rose 1.4% to $94.59 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.6% to $88.30...
