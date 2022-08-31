Read full article on original website
New avian influenza case reported in Wisconsin
Wisconsin has a new case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. A non-commercial backyard flock of 115 birds in Washington County northeast of Milwaukee has been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. This brings the total number of flocks affected in Wisconsin this year to 23, but it’s the...
Less white mold in Wisconsin’s 2022 soybeans
A crop pathologist says the warm and dry weather helped control white mold in Wisconsin’s soybeans. Dr. Damon Smith is with the University of Wisconsin Madison. “Soybean blooms, that’s kind of the time when risk is high for that particular disease. You know, we were fairly warm and dry across much of the state, I mean, there’s going to be some areas of the state that have pockets of white mold and those are pretty typical areas but I’d say in general, it’s going to be a fairly low white mold year this year.”
Michigan corn yields remain variable
The Between the Rows crop tour is projecting higher yields than USDA’s latest estimate for Michigan. Kristin Poley is the research manager for the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan. “Everything is extremely variable,” she says. “We are projecting statewide yields based on our counts to be 177 bushels per...
Seasonal pattern across much of the Heartland; late-season heat wave across the West
Across the Corn Belt, showers are limited to southern Missouri and a narrow band stretching from Minnesota to Nebraska. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather favors corn and soybean maturation. Friday’s high temperatures will remain below 80°F in the Red River Valley of the North—but should reach 95°F or higher in parts of Nebraska. Midwestern heat- and drought-related crop concerns remain focused across the western Corn Belt.
