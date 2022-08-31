Read full article on original website
Evers visits students in Beloit on second day of classes
BELOIT, Wis. — Students at Merrill Elementary School in Beloit had a special visitor on Friday: Gov. Tony Evers. The governor visited students to see how they’re getting acclimated to the new school year. Classes in the School District of Beloit began on Thursday. During the visit, Evers...
Graduate School Degree Dash returns at UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, UW-Madison’s Graduate School Degree Dash returned Friday for its fifth running. The free event helps kick off the semester for graduate students, faculty members and staff. Participants could choose from the 5.07-mile Doctoral Derby or the 1.94-mile Master’s Mile. Race distances are based on the approximate number of years to get a degree.
UW-Platteville cuts ribbon on new $55 million engineering building
UW-Platteville officials and local leaders cut a ribbon on Thursday on a new $55 million engineering building. The new Sesquicentennial Hall includes three classrooms, multiple laboratories, study space and an accessible green roof. When combined with the adjoining Busby Hall of Engineering, the university said there will be 200,000 square feet of space for engineering and computer science in the complex.
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Madison LaborFest
MADISON, Wis. — Madison residents celebrating Labor Day can protect themselves from COVID-19 at the same time. AMI will hold a free vaccine clinic during LaborFest on Monday. The clinic will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Madison Labor Temple. All Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax and Johnson...
State Cow Chip throw shows best parts of the state through its “dairy air”
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Saturday marked the return of the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, a Dairyland tradition that’s been around since 1975. Competitors gathered in Prairie Du Sac to hurl dried cow manure. Yes, you read that right. For some, the competition might not make much...
Labor Day Weekend expected to be busy in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Labor Day Weekend is expected to be a busy one in downtown Madison, with the Badgers’ football home opener at Camp Randall, the annual Taste of Madison event and the Dane County Farmers’ Market all expected to draw large crowds. Coupled with the...
4 Vehicle Crash with injuries in Grant County
A four-vehicle crash closed Highway 80 at the intersection with County Highway A in Platteville Township Thursday for over 5 hours. The crash happened at about 8:25am north of Platteville. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 23 year old Ryan Oberhoffer of Dubuque was traveling south on Highway 80 in his company’s semi and pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with a Freightliner water truck. At the same time, 28 year old Clayton Morby of Salem, Wisconsin was traveling east on County Highway A in his company’s work truck. Morby did not see the stop sign and drove right into the intersection at highway speeds and drove right in front of Oberhoffer’s semi. Oberhoffer t-boned Morby’s vehicle on the driver’s side. Morby’s vehicle went airborne, struck a power pole approximately 20 feet up, and landed on the banks of the Little Platte River. The power pole broke in half and the lines came down. Oberhoffer’s semi jack-knifed, coming to rest against the guardrail on the east side of the road. At the same time, 66 year old Charles Johnson of Dubuque was traveling north in his company’s International semi and got hung up in the downed power lines and stretched them even farther. As Johnson’s semi stretched the lines it ripped more power lines off of the poles on County Highway A, bringing them down on top of a vehicle driven by 79 year old Janice Staskal of Lancaster. Staskal and her passenger were not injured. Johnson’s truck had minor damages from the power lines. Johnson also was not injured. Morby was entrapped in his vehicle and was extricated by Platteville JAWS. Oberhoffer and Morby were both taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for their injuries. Morby was later med-flighted to Madison. All the individuals involved with the crash were wearing their seatbelts. Highway 80 and County Highway A remained closed until about 2:00pm as Heavy Rescue crews recovered the heavily damaged vehicles. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Platteville Fire Department, Platteville JAWS, Livingston First Responders, the Livingston Fire Department, Southwest Health EMS, Guys Towing and Service of Kieler, Wenzel Family Towing of Dubuque, Alliant Energy, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash remains under investigation.
‘We’re rather stymied’: Tenney Locks closure muddies waters for MSCR pontoons, boaters’ plans
MADISON, Wis.- If you were hoping to get the boat or pontoon out onto the Yahara River between Madison’s 2 lakes for one last summer ride — you’re out of luck. Dane County has closed Tenney Locks for the rest of the year after it was damaged by an electrical storm.
Democratic Socialists heading to the Wisconsin Assembly
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since the 1980s, Wisconsin will have Democratic Socialists in the state Capitol when Milwaukee sends two new legislators to the Assembly next year. Darrin Madison and Ryan Clancy both won their Democratic primaries in August, and running unopposed in November, will represent the...
Fire at east Madison home causes $125K in damage
MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters responded to a call on the city’s east side Saturday. Crews were sent to a home in the 900 block of Tony Drive just before 7:00 p.m. after a neighbor reported smelling smoke and hearing a smoke alarm coming from the building. Firefighters...
Wisconsin volleyball drops banner and Marquette in home opener
MADISON, Wis. — It was a banner night for the UW volleyball team. Before Wisconsin’s match against Marquette, the Badgers received their national championship rings and dropped the championship banner at the Field House. Devyn Robinson led the way with 15 kills to power Wisconsin past Marquette in...
Badgers shutout Illinois State 38-0 in season opener
MADISON, Wis. — The 18th-ranked Badgers had zero problems taking care of Illinois State Saturday night with an impressive 38-0 shutout victory at Camp Randall Stadium. Braelon Allen ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while Graham Mertz threw completed 14 of 16 passes for 219 yards with a touchdown.
More than 100 people cited for underage drinking at downtown bar in single night
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police cited more than 100 people for underage drinking at a single campus-area bar Thursday night. Of the 143 people officers contacted at the bar, only six of them were 21 or older, according to an incident report. A spokesperson for the department said the Madison Police Department’s Central District Community Policing Team made the citations alongside the UW Police Department while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws.
Dubuque Woman Arrested
A Dubuque woman was arrested on her third OWI offense. 40-year-old Monique Pearson of Dubuque was arrested around 3 pm on Tuesday on charges of her third-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while barred.
Edgewood takes down Lake Mills in a battle of unbeaten conference foes
Madison man arrested after hours-long standoff in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police arrested a man on Saturday after an hours-long standoff who they said threatened his mother and officers. Police said that, on Friday, the man entered his mother’s apartment in the 50 block of Park Circle, threatened her, and demanded money. He did not live in that apartment.
Parents of 11-month-old who died from overdose last year arrested, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — The parents of an 11-month-old child who died last summer from an overdose were arrested Friday on child neglect charges, the Madison Police Department said. In an incident report, police said the 32-year-old woman and 25-year-old man each face a tentative felony charge of neglecting a child (exposure to a controlled substance/drug abuse leading to death) as a party to a crime.
‘It still hasn’t really sunk in fully’: New Mallards GM shares excitement
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in Madison Mallards history, a woman is the General Manager. “It still hasn’t really sunk in fully,” Samantha Rubin said. The announcement was made on Tuesday. She is only the fourth person ever to serve as the team’s GM.
Police: Madison man who threatened to use gun during argument on north side arrested on gun charges
MADISON, Wis. — Police officers arrested a 38-year-old man on gun charges after he reportedly threatened to use a gun during an argument near Warner Park Thursday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 2900 block of North Sherman Avenue just before 9:50 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun. Victims reportedly told police the man tried to start a fight with them and then pulled out a gun and threatened to use it.
WSUM’s Party in the Park festival returns
MADISON, Wis. — College radio station WSUM’s annual Party in the Park returned to James Madison Park on Friday. The student-produced free music festival featured a lineup of nine local artists and eight DJs across two stages and a number of genres. For those attending, it was a...
